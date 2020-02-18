Log in
PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED

(PGM)
Platina Resources : Investor Presentation – RIU Fremantle Explorers Conference

02/18/2020 | 09:18pm EST

NEW FRONTIERS NEW GROWTH

Investor Presentation

Corey Nolan, Managing Director

FEBRUARY 2020

COMPANY PROFILE

Advancing projects around the world

  • Platina controls a portfolio of precious, speciality and base metal projects at various stage of development
  • Shareholder value is created by advancing projects through exploration, feasibility, permitting and towards development
  • Project value to be realised through sale, joint venture or development

Munni Munni

Western Australia 30% owned

Gold, Platinum Group Metals

Skaergaard

Greenland 100% owned Gold, Platinum Group Metals

Blue Moon

California

Earning 70%

Zinc, Copper, Gold,

Silver

Owendale

New South Wales

100% owned

Scandium, Cobalt,

Nickel and Platinum

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 2

COMPANY PROFILE

Corporate overview

Share price

Market capitalisation

A$1.8c

$5.8m

14 February 2020

52 week high 8.7c, low $1.8c

Shares on issueCash

323m

$802K

31 December 2019

Top 20 shareholders

46%

Major shareholders

Cairnglen Investments

12.3%

Electrum Global Holdings

6.3%

Yandal Investments

2.2%

(Mark Creasy)

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 3

COMPANY PROFILE

2020 corporate objectives

Blue Moon

  • Resource expansion drilling
  • Metallurgical testwork
  • Permitting

Platina Scandium Project

  • Securing offtake contracts to underwrite project financing
  • Complete optimisation programs

Skaergaard

  • Identify an investment partner

Munni Munni

  • Currently assessing options given the significant increase in the price of palladium

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 4

PROJECT SNAPSHOT

Blue Moon Project

USA

Joint Venture

A drill-ready,high-grade

zinc-copper-gold deposit

earning 70%

with significant resource

expansion and

development potential

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 5

BLUE MOON PROJECT

Resource with significant expansion potential

  • Historical drilling - 43,000m in ~113 holes
  • High-grade,Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposit hosted in rhyolite
  • High-gradezinc, copper, gold and silver
  • Potential to expand the existing mineral resource

Main Vein

East Vein

West Vein

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 6

BLUE MOON PROJECT

Large, well-defined resource*

Foreign Inferred Mineral Resource @ 4% ZnEq Cut-off

Tons

Zinc

Copper

Lead

Gold

Silver

(Mtons)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(Oz/t)

(Oz/t)

7.79

4.95

0.46

0.29

0.04

1.33

Foreign Inferred Mineral Resource Contained Metal

Zinc

Copper

Lead

Gold

Silver

(M lbs)

(M lbs)

(M lbs)

( M Oz's)

(M Oz's)

771.2

71.7

45.2

0.3

10.4

*Please note that the Mineral Resource is defined in US short tons (2,000lb) and not metric tonnes.

  • Cautionary Note - National Instrument 43-101 is a national instrument for the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects within Canada. The Mineral Resources stated are foreign estimates and are not reported in accordance with JORC Code. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. In order to verify the foreign estimate as a mineral resource in accordance with Appendix 5A of the Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules, the Company intends to undertake a detailed audit of all the available data to verify the previous work and convert the foreign estimate to a JORC Mineral Resource compliant estimate. The Company notes that the Canadian NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure system is broadly comparable to the JORC Code of reporting, and whilst the reporting methodologies are different, the actual mineral resources themselves are unlikely to be significantly different. ASX Release,
    "Transformational Transaction to acquire high-grade zinc, copper and gold project", 9 August 2019" outlines compliance with
    Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules Chapter 5.12.

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 7

BLUE MOON

PROJECT

Significant resource expansion potential highlighted from Platina drilling

800m gap to the south untested

Potential expansion zone - mineralised ore shoots plunging south

Immediate resource expansion zone - main ore horizons plunging deeper and to the surface

BMZ80 - three zones of mineralisation

19.58m at 8.41% Zn, 0.49% Cu, 1.65g/t Au & 82.7g/t Ag from 398m, including:

  • 1.26m at 4.57% Zn, 0.37% Cu, 1.51% Pb, 6.71g/t Au & 513 g/t Ag from 398m
  • 2.16m at 16.49% Zn, 0.89% Cu, 0.32% Pb, 0.7g/t Au & 35g/t Ag from 405m

6.15m at 3.60% Zn, 0.19% Cu, 1.97g/t Au & 78.60g/t Ag from 424m, including:

  • 0.88m at 1.63% Zn, 0.1% Cu, 9.81 g/t Au & 312 g/t Ag from 424m

3.53 m at 4.27% Zn, 0.37% Cu, 4.83 g/t Au & 125.7g/t Ag from 448m, including:

  • 0.85m at 7.75% Zn, 0.66% Cu, 4.25% Pb, 14.55g/t Au & 325g/t Ag from 448m

BMZ79 - two zones of mineralisation

7.47m at 25.55% Zn from 412m, including:

  • 3.05m at 49.60% Zn from 414m
    10.96m at 3.11% Zn from 450m, including:
  • 2.08m at 4.22 % Zn from 457m

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 8

BLUE MOON PROJECT

Recent drilling highlights gold and silver potential

  • BMZ-78/79/80represents the highest grades ever drilled in the deposit
  • High grade intersections of gold (up to 14.5g/t) and silver (up to 513g/t)
  • BMZ-78/79/80confirms the presence of thick and steeply plunging massive sulphide mineralisation within the Main Zone

W

Zn (%)

Platina phase 1 drilling collar location

Historical drilling

BMZ78

BMZ80 BMZ79 E

BMZ80 - three zones of mineralisation

19.58m at 8.41% Zn, 0.49% Cu, 1.65g/t Au & 82.7g/t Agfrom 398m, including:

  • 1.26m at 4.57% Zn, 0.37% Cu, 1.51% Pb, 6.71g/t Au & 513 g/t Agfrom 398m
  • 2.16m at 16.49% Zn, 0.89% Cu, 0.32% Pb, 0.7g/t Au & 35g/t Ag from 405m

6.15m at 3.60% Zn, 0.19% Cu, 1.97g/t Au & 78.60g/t Ag from 424m, including:

  • 0.88m at 1.63% Zn, 0.1% Cu, 9.81 g/t Au & 312 g/t Ag from 424m

3.53 m at 4.27% Zn, 0.37% Cu, 4.83 g/t Au & 125.7g/t Agfrom 448m, including:

  • 0.85m at 7.75% Zn, 0.66% Cu, 4.25% Pb, 14.55g/t Au & 325g/t Agfrom 448m

BMZ79 - two zones of mineralisation

7.47m at 25.55% Zn from 412m, including:

3.05m at 49.60% Zn from 414m

10.96m at 3.11% Zn from 450m, including:

Section looking north (50m envelope) Block Model from Blue Moon 43-101 2018

2.08m at 4.22 % Zn from 457m

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 9

BLUE MOON PROJECT

Tenement wide exploration potential

  • Extent of the alteration indicates a large mineralising system may extend south of the current resource
  • Geophysical anomalies along strike
  • Untested trend of coincident soil and geophysical anomalies
  • Blue sky potential to multiple "Blue Moon" style deposit on strike as VMS deposits are often found in clusters

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 10

BLUE MOON PROJECT

Simple metallurgy

  • 1988 Lakefield Research* results indicated potential:
    • High zinc recoveries and concentrate grades
    • High copper recoveries into concentrates containing gold and silver
    • Low iron and deleterious elements in the zinc concentrate
  • Conventional flowsheet to produce clean zinc and copper concentrates
  • Coarse grained sphalerite, chalcopyrite and galena results in easy separation of the economic minerals at high metallurgical recoveries

*See Blue Moon NI 43-101, 14 November 2018, at www.bluemoonmining.com

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 11

BLUE MOON PROJECT

Major drilling program planned

  • 1,100 metres completed in December 2019
  • 8,900m drilling program planning underway
  • Infill drilling for resource conversion
  • Exploration drilling for resource expansion
  • Initial focus on new high-grade zone within deposit
    - holes BMZ78/79/80 - which has potential to improve grade profile of the deposit
  • Drill core to be used for metallurgical test work
  • Generates significant news flow

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 12

BLUE MOON PROJECT

Located close to infrastructure

  • Located 193 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County
  • 1 km from low-costhydro-electric power
  • 150 km to Oakland export port via sealed roads
  • Labour and contractors available locally and Reno
  • Stable jurisdiction with low corporate taxes and no state royalties
  • Strong County support for development
  • No anticipated environmental issues

Reno

Blue Moon

Oakland

Zinc Project

San Francisco

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 13

BLUE MOON PROJECT

Pathway to production

01

Infill and resource expansion drilling

program to expand Mineral Resource

Metallurgical testing to confirm

02

process flow sheet

Pre-Feasibility Study 03

Update of baseline environmental studies 04

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 14

PROJECT SNAPSHOT

Platina Projects

Realising full value

of other Platina

projects remains a

priority.

Our existing

assets still have

real value.

Skaergaard project, Greenland

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 15

EXISTING ASSETS

Skaergaard

Gold & PGM Project

Seeking Partner for Significant Deposit

Located on the east coast of Greenland

Updated Scoping Study in December 2019

100% owned by Platina

Palladium market fundamentals robust -

68 drill holes and 35,000m of diamond

price peaked over US$2,500/oz in January

2020

drilling

RESOURCE CLASSIFCATION

Tonnes

Gold

Palladium

Platinum

Gold equiv

Gold

Palladium

Platinum

(kt)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(Moz)

(Moz)

(Moz)

INDICATED

5,080

1.25

0.88

0.06

1.66

0.20

0.14

0.01

INFERRED

197,140

0.87

1.35

0.11

1.51

5.49

8.53

0.68

TOTAL

202,220

2.12

2.23

0.17

3.17

5.69

8.67

0.69

Notes:

  • Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves until they have demonstrated economic viability based on a Feasibility Study or Pre- feasibility Study;
  • The contained Au represents estimated contained metal in the ground and has not been adjusted for metallurgical recovery;
  • AuEq = Au + Pt + (Pdx0.4); where the gold price is US$1,400/oz and the platinum price is US$1,400/oz and the palladium price is US$560/oz;
  • The metal equivalent calculation assumes 100% metallurgical recovery;
  • Cut-offgrade = 1g/t AuEq;
  • Minimum thickness = 1m; parts below 1m thickness have been diluted to 1m. 10% reduction globally applied, to reflect dyke intersections;
  • Resource split is approximately 44:26:30% between reefs H0:H3:H5.
  • See ASX release, 23 July 2013, "New Resource Estimate for Skaergaard Gold and PGM Project, East Greenland"

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 16

MARKET FUNDAMENTALS

Palladium more precious than gold

  • One of the best performing metals in 2019
  • Price trading above US$2,500/oz
  • Palladium's largest single use (~85%) is in automotive catalytic converters which clean petrol vehicle exhaust emissions
  • Few primary supply sources. Most supply by- product of nickel and platinum production
  • Supply dominated by South Africa and Russia
  • ~30% of supply from recycling
  • Persistent market deficits driving strong prices and robust outlook

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 17

EXISTING ASSETS

Platina Scandium Project

Scandium market development and offtake program underway

Start up CAPEX

Stage 2 CAPEX

A$68m

A$16m

Post-tax NPV (8% real)

Post-tax IRR

A$234.0m

29%

Capital payback

Annual Revenue (avg)

5.3 years

A$77m

Annual EBITDA (avg)

Price forecast

A$47m

US$1,550/kg

Definitive Feasibility Study Results - December 2018

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 18

PLATINA INVESTMENT PROPOSITION

292

Significant value upside

METALS

ADRIATIC

Blue Moon historical expenditure ~$10 million

127

Explorer

NEW

million)

Significant value in the ASX Zn/Pb peer group*

Developer

CENTURY

110

RESOURCES

Platina valuation supported by existing assets

Producer

GALENA

($A

90

MINING

74

Capitalisation

RED RIVER

MINERALS

Myanmar

51

57

Metals

TERRAMIN

ORION

17

33

RESOURCES

Market

11

15

HERON

6

PNX

RESOURCES

SUPERIOR

ALTA ZINC

METALS

LAKE

POTENTIAL MARKET VALUE RE-RATING AS BLUE MOON MOVES ALONG VALUE CURVE THROUGH DRILLING AND FEASIBILITY

* See overview of the peer companies in Appendix . Market capitalisation based on closing prices and share capital as at 14/2/2020. There is no assurance that Platina will

achieve any of the valuation increases shown by the peer group zinc companies as it advances Blue Moon through drilling and feasibility towards development

SLIDE / 19

PLATINA RESOURCES

Summary investment proposition

  • Blue Moon project underpinned by a large resource with significant expansion potential
  • News flow to increase with Blue Moon drilling and feasibility work programs
  • Market capitalisation underwritten by existing portfolio of assets which will be monetised in an orderly fashion
  • Peer group metrics suggest strong potential uplift potential

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 20

DISCLAIMER

CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to,

statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of Platina Resources Limited ("Platina"), its subsidiaries and its projects, the future price of platinum group metals ("PGM's"), the estimation of mineral resources, operating and exploration expenditures, costs and timing of development of new deposits, costs and timing of future exploration, requirements for additional capital, government regulation, environmental risks, reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations of insurance coverage. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Platina and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of PGM's; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accident, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities. Although Platina has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation and Platina disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Platina undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The information in this report that relates to Blue Moon Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Dr Gustavo Delendatti, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Dr Delendatti is an independent consultant, and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which it is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition) of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.‟ Dr Delendatti was responsible for the review of the exploration and drilling information, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release and has relevant experience and competence of the subject matter. Dr Delendatti, as competent person for this announcement, has consented to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears herein.

The information in this presentation that relates to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves were last reported by the Company in compliance with the 2012 Edition of the JORC Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in market releases dated as follows:

  • Skaergaard Mineral Resource Estimate, 13 March 2013;
  • Platina Scandium Project - Positive Definitive Feasibility Study, 13 December 2018;
  • Platina Scandium Project Ore Reserve, 13 December 2018;
  • Transformational Transaction - Joint Venture on a high-gradeZinc-Copper-Gold project, 29 August 2019;
  • Drilling Intersects Significant Zinc Mineralisation, 24 January 2020; and
  • High grade zinc, gold and silver at Blue Moon, 3 February 2020.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcements referred above and further confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource statements contained in those market releases continue to apply and have not materially changed.

This presentation was authorised by Mr Corey Nolan, Managing Director of Platina Resources Limited.

PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 21

APPENDIX 2

PEER COMPARISON COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Company & Website

ASX

Status

Description

Code

New Century Zinc

NCZ

Producer

An Australian based zinc and lead producer operating the Century Mine tailings project in Queensland,

www.newcenturyzinc.com.au

Australia.

Heron Resources

HRR

Producer

Operates the Woodlawn lead-zinc deposit in New South Wales in Australia.

www.heronresources.com.au

Red River Resources

RVR

Producer

Red River acquired the Thalanga base metal Project in QLD in late 2014, and restarted operations in 2017,

www.redriverresources.com.au

with first production from the West 45 underground deposit producing separate copper, lead and zinc

concentrates.

Adriatic Resources

ADT

Explorer

Owner of the Vares Mining Concession in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Vares Project contains two

www.adriaticresources.com.au

exploration deposits, Veovaca and Rupice, which have previously been mined for Lead, Zinc and Barite.

Terramin Australia

TZM

Explorer

Base and precious metal development company which owns 65% of the undeveloped Tala Hama Zinc

www.terraminaustralia.com.au

project in Algeria and gold development projects in South Australia.

Galena Mining

G1A

Explorer

Developing the Abra Lead-Silver Project in Western Australia which contains a JORC Lead Mineral

www.galenamining.com.au

Resource. Abra is within a granted mining lease. Bankable Feasibility Study completed in July 2019

ASX:PGM

SLIDE / 22

APPENDIX 2

PEER COMPARISON COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Company & Website

ASX

Status

Description

Code

Myammar Metals

MYL

Explorer

Controls a 51% majority participating interest in the world class Bawdwin deposit located in Shan State,

www.myammarmetals.com.au

Myanmar. Pre-Feasibility Study completed.

Galena Mining

G1A

Explorer

Developing the Abra Lead-Silver Project in Western Australia which contains a JORC Lead Mineral

www.galenamining.com.au

Resource. Abra is within a granted mining lease. Bankable Feasibility Study completed in July 2019

Orion Minerals

ORN

Explorer

Mineral explorer and developer focused on the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project in South Africa's Northern Cape

www.orionminerals.com.au

Province. Bankable Feasibility Study completed.

Alta Zinc

AZI

Explorer

Alta Zinc owns the historic Gorno Zinc Project located in the Lombardia region of northern Italy where it is

www.altazinc.com.au

preparing to recommence mining activities based on a JORC Mineral Resource.

Superior Lake Resources

SUP

Explorer

The Superior Lake Zinc Project is located around 200 kilometers east of Thunder Bay in the province of

www.superiorlake.com.au

Ontario in Canada. The Project covers an area of 175km2 and consists of two deposits - Winston Lake and

Pick Lake. Currently completing a Definitive Feasibility Study.

PNX Metals

PNX

Explorer

Owns a significant base and precious metals tenement portfolio, primarily in the Northern Territory but

www.pnxmetals.com.au

also in South Australia. Key focus is the development of the Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver VMS project which

as a completed Pre-Feasibility Study

ASX:PGM

SLIDE / 23

CONTACT

Corey Nolan

Managing Director

Telephone: +61 7 5580 9094

Email: admin@platinaresources.com.au

platinaresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Platina Resources Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 02:17:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Corey Nolan CEO, Managing Director & Director
Brian Gerry Moller Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Hartley Non-Executive Director
John Hugh Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Mario Jurman Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED5.88%4
BHP GROUP-0.69%122 600
RIO TINTO PLC-6.45%92 562
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.20%33 631
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.52%21 926
SOUTH32-3.33%8 520
