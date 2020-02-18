Platina Resources : Investor Presentation – RIU Fremantle Explorers Conference 0 02/18/2020 | 09:18pm EST Send by mail :

NEW FRONTIERS NEW GROWTH Investor Presentation Corey Nolan, Managing Director FEBRUARY 2020 COMPANY PROFILE Advancing projects around the world Platina controls a portfolio of precious, speciality and base metal projects at various stage of development

Shareholder value is created by advancing projects through exploration, feasibility, permitting and towards development

Project value to be realised through sale, joint venture or development Munni Munni Western Australia 30% owned Gold, Platinum Group Metals Skaergaard Greenland 100% owned Gold, Platinum Group Metals Blue Moon California Earning 70% Zinc, Copper, Gold, Silver Owendale New South Wales 100% owned Scandium, Cobalt, Nickel and Platinum PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 2 COMPANY PROFILE Corporate overview Share price Market capitalisation A$1.8c $5.8m 14 February 2020 52 week high 8.7c, low $1.8c Shares on issueCash 323m $802K 31 December 2019 Top 20 shareholders 46% Major shareholders Cairnglen Investments 12.3% Electrum Global Holdings 6.3% Yandal Investments 2.2% (Mark Creasy) PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 3 COMPANY PROFILE 2020 corporate objectives Blue Moon Resource expansion drilling

Metallurgical testwork

Permitting Platina Scandium Project Securing offtake contracts to underwrite project financing

Complete optimisation programs Skaergaard Identify an investment partner Munni Munni Currently assessing options given the significant increase in the price of palladium PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 4 PROJECT SNAPSHOT Blue Moon Project USA Joint Venture A drill-ready,high-grade zinc-copper-gold deposit earning 70% with significant resource expansion and development potential PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 5 BLUE MOON PROJECT Resource with significant expansion potential Historical drilling - 43,000m in ~113 holes

High-grade, Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposit hosted in rhyolite

Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposit hosted in rhyolite High-grade zinc, copper, gold and silver

zinc, copper, gold and silver Potential to expand the existing mineral resource Main Vein East Vein West Vein PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 6 BLUE MOON PROJECT Large, well-defined resource* Foreign Inferred Mineral Resource @ 4% ZnEq Cut-off Tons Zinc Copper Lead Gold Silver (Mtons) (%) (%) (%) (Oz/t) (Oz/t) 7.79 4.95 0.46 0.29 0.04 1.33 Foreign Inferred Mineral Resource Contained Metal Zinc Copper Lead Gold Silver (M lbs) (M lbs) (M lbs) ( M Oz's) (M Oz's) 771.2 71.7 45.2 0.3 10.4 *Please note that the Mineral Resource is defined in US short tons (2,000lb) and not metric tonnes. Cautionary Note - National Instrument 43-101 is a national instrument for the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects within Canada. The Mineral Resources stated are foreign estimates and are not reported in accordance with JORC Code. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. In order to verify the foreign estimate as a mineral resource in accordance with Appendix 5A of the Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules, the Company intends to undertake a detailed audit of all the available data to verify the previous work and convert the foreign estimate to a JORC Mineral Resource compliant estimate. The Company notes that the Canadian NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure system is broadly comparable to the JORC Code of reporting, and whilst the reporting methodologies are different, the actual mineral resources themselves are unlikely to be significantly different. ASX Release,

"Transformational Transaction to acquire high-grade zinc, copper and gold project", 9 August 2019" outlines compliance with

Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules Chapter 5.12. PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 7 BLUE MOON PROJECT Significant resource expansion potential highlighted from Platina drilling 800m gap to the south untested Potential expansion zone - mineralised ore shoots plunging south Immediate resource expansion zone - main ore horizons plunging deeper and to the surface BMZ80 - three zones of mineralisation 19.58m at 8.41% Zn, 0.49% Cu, 1.65g/t Au & 82.7g/t Ag from 398m, including: 1.26m at 4.57% Zn, 0.37% Cu, 1.51% Pb, 6.71g/t Au & 513 g/t Ag from 398m

2.16m at 16.49% Zn, 0.89% Cu, 0.32% Pb, 0.7g/t Au & 35g/t Ag from 405m 6.15m at 3.60% Zn, 0.19% Cu, 1.97g/t Au & 78.60g/t Ag from 424m, including: 0.88m at 1.63% Zn, 0.1% Cu, 9.81 g/t Au & 312 g/t Ag from 424m 3.53 m at 4.27% Zn, 0.37% Cu, 4.83 g/t Au & 125.7g/t Ag from 448m, including: 0.85m at 7.75% Zn, 0.66% Cu, 4.25% Pb, 14.55g/t Au & 325g/t Ag from 448m BMZ79 - two zones of mineralisation 7.47m at 25.55% Zn from 412m, including: 3.05m at 49.60% Zn from 414m

10.96m at 3.11% Zn from 450m, including:

at 3.11% Zn from 450m, including: 2.08m at 4.22 % Zn from 457m PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 8 BLUE MOON PROJECT Recent drilling highlights gold and silver potential BMZ-78/79/80 represents the highest grades ever drilled in the deposit

represents the highest grades ever drilled in the deposit High grade intersections of gold (up to 14.5g/t) and silver (up to 513g/t)

BMZ-78/79/80 confirms the presence of thick and steeply plunging massive sulphide mineralisation within the Main Zone W Zn (%) Platina phase 1 drilling collar location Historical drilling BMZ78 BMZ80 BMZ79 E BMZ80 - three zones of mineralisation 19.58m at 8.41% Zn, 0.49% Cu, 1.65g/t Au & 82.7g/t Agfrom 398m, including: 1.26m at 4.57% Zn, 0.37% Cu, 1.51% Pb, 6.71g/t Au & 513 g/t Ag from 398m

from 398m 2.16m at 16.49% Zn , 0.89% Cu, 0.32% Pb, 0.7g/t Au & 35g/t Ag from 405m 6.15m at 3.60% Zn, 0.19% Cu, 1.97g/t Au & 78.60g/t Ag from 424m, including: 0.88m at 1.63% Zn, 0.1% Cu, 9.81 g/t Au & 312 g/t A g from 424m 3.53 m at 4.27% Zn, 0.37% Cu, 4.83 g/t Au & 125.7g/t Agfrom 448m, including: 0.85m at 7.75% Zn, 0.66% Cu, 4.25% Pb, 14.55g/t Au & 325g/t Ag from 448m BMZ79 - two zones of mineralisation 7.47m at 25.55% Zn from 412m, including: • 3.05m at 49.60% Zn from 414m 10.96m at 3.11% Zn from 450m, including: Section looking north (50m envelope) Block Model from Blue Moon 43-101 2018 • 2.08m at 4.22 % Zn from 457m PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 9 BLUE MOON PROJECT Tenement wide exploration potential Extent of the alteration indicates a large mineralising system may extend south of the current resource

Geophysical anomalies along strike

Untested trend of coincident soil and geophysical anomalies

Blue sky potential to multiple "Blue Moon" style deposit on strike as VMS deposits are often found in clusters PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 10 BLUE MOON PROJECT Simple metallurgy 1988 Lakefield Research* results indicated potential:

High zinc recoveries and concentrate grades High copper recoveries into concentrates containing gold and silver Low iron and deleterious elements in the zinc concentrate

Conventional flowsheet to produce clean zinc and copper concentrates

Coarse grained sphalerite, chalcopyrite and galena results in easy separation of the economic minerals at high metallurgical recoveries *See Blue Moon NI 43-101, 14 November 2018, at www.bluemoonmining.com PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 11 BLUE MOON PROJECT Major drilling program planned 1,100 metres completed in December 2019

8,900m drilling program planning underway

Infill drilling for resource conversion

Exploration drilling for resource expansion

Initial focus on new high-grade zone within deposit

- holes BMZ78/79/80 - which has potential to improve grade profile of the deposit

high-grade zone within deposit - holes BMZ78/79/80 - which has potential to improve grade profile of the deposit Drill core to be used for metallurgical test work

Generates significant news flow PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 12 BLUE MOON PROJECT Located close to infrastructure Located 193 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County

1 km from low-costhydro-electric power

low-costhydro-electric power 150 km to Oakland export port via sealed roads

Labour and contractors available locally and Reno

Stable jurisdiction with low corporate taxes and no state royalties

Strong County support for development

No anticipated environmental issues Reno Blue Moon Oakland Zinc Project San Francisco PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 13 BLUE MOON PROJECT Pathway to production 01 Infill and resource expansion drilling program to expand Mineral Resource Metallurgical testing to confirm 02 process flow sheet Pre-Feasibility Study 03 Update of baseline environmental studies 04 PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 14 PROJECT SNAPSHOT Platina Projects Realising full value of other Platina projects remains a priority. Our existing assets still have real value. Skaergaard project, Greenland PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 15 EXISTING ASSETS Skaergaard Gold & PGM Project Seeking Partner for Significant Deposit • Located on the east coast of Greenland • Updated Scoping Study in December 2019 • 100% owned by Platina • Palladium market fundamentals robust - • 68 drill holes and 35,000m of diamond price peaked over US$2,500/oz in January 2020 drilling RESOURCE CLASSIFCATION Tonnes Gold Palladium Platinum Gold equiv Gold Palladium Platinum (kt) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (Moz) (Moz) (Moz) INDICATED 5,080 1.25 0.88 0.06 1.66 0.20 0.14 0.01 INFERRED 197,140 0.87 1.35 0.11 1.51 5.49 8.53 0.68 TOTAL 202,220 2.12 2.23 0.17 3.17 5.69 8.67 0.69 Notes: Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves until they have demonstrated economic viability based on a Feasibility Study or Pre- feasibility Study;

The contained Au represents estimated contained metal in the ground and has not been adjusted for metallurgical recovery;

AuEq = Au + Pt + (Pdx0.4); where the gold price is US$1,400/oz and the platinum price is US$1,400/oz and the palladium price is US$560/oz; The metal equivalent calculation assumes 100% metallurgical recovery;

Cut-off grade = 1g/t AuEq;

grade = 1g/t AuEq; Minimum thickness = 1m; parts below 1m thickness have been diluted to 1m. 10% reduction globally applied, to reflect dyke intersections;

Resource split is approximately 44:26:30% between reefs H0:H3:H5.

See ASX release, 23 July 2013, "New Resource Estimate for Skaergaard Gold and PGM Project, East Greenland" PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 16 MARKET FUNDAMENTALS Palladium more precious than gold One of the best performing metals in 2019

Price trading above US$2,500/oz

Palladium's largest single use (~85%) is in automotive catalytic converters which clean petrol vehicle exhaust emissions

Few primary supply sources. Most supply by- product of nickel and platinum production

Supply dominated by South Africa and Russia

~30% of supply from recycling

Persistent market deficits driving strong prices and robust outlook PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 17 EXISTING ASSETS Platina Scandium Project Scandium market development and offtake program underway Start up CAPEX Stage 2 CAPEX A$68m A$16m Post-tax NPV (8% real) Post-tax IRR A$234.0m 29% Capital payback Annual Revenue (avg) 5.3 years A$77m Annual EBITDA (avg) Price forecast A$47m US$1,550/kg Definitive Feasibility Study Results - December 2018 PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 18 PLATINA INVESTMENT PROPOSITION 292 Significant value upside METALS ADRIATIC • Blue Moon historical expenditure ~$10 million 127 Explorer NEW million) • Significant value in the ASX Zn/Pb peer group* Developer CENTURY 110 RESOURCES • Platina valuation supported by existing assets Producer GALENA ($A 90 MINING 74 Capitalisation RED RIVER MINERALS Myanmar 51 57 Metals TERRAMIN ORION 17 33 RESOURCES Market 11 15 HERON 6 PNX RESOURCES SUPERIOR ALTA ZINC METALS LAKE POTENTIAL MARKET VALUE RE-RATING AS BLUE MOON MOVES ALONG VALUE CURVE THROUGH DRILLING AND FEASIBILITY * See overview of the peer companies in Appendix . Market capitalisation based on closing prices and share capital as at 14/2/2020. There is no assurance that Platina will achieve any of the valuation increases shown by the peer group zinc companies as it advances Blue Moon through drilling and feasibility towards development SLIDE / 19 PLATINA RESOURCES Summary investment proposition Blue Moon project underpinned by a large resource with significant expansion potential

News flow to increase with Blue Moon drilling and feasibility work programs

Market capitalisation underwritten by existing portfolio of assets which will be monetised in an orderly fashion

Peer group metrics suggest strong potential uplift potential PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 20 DISCLAIMER CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of Platina Resources Limited ("Platina"), its subsidiaries and its projects, the future price of platinum group metals ("PGM's"), the estimation of mineral resources, operating and exploration expenditures, costs and timing of development of new deposits, costs and timing of future exploration, requirements for additional capital, government regulation, environmental risks, reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations of insurance coverage. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Platina and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of PGM's; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accident, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities. Although Platina has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation and Platina disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Platina undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT The information in this report that relates to Blue Moon Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Dr Gustavo Delendatti, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Dr Delendatti is an independent consultant, and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which it is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition) of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.‟ Dr Delendatti was responsible for the review of the exploration and drilling information, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release and has relevant experience and competence of the subject matter. Dr Delendatti, as competent person for this announcement, has consented to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears herein. The information in this presentation that relates to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves were last reported by the Company in compliance with the 2012 Edition of the JORC Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in market releases dated as follows: Skaergaard Mineral Resource Estimate, 13 March 2013;

Platina Scandium Project - Positive Definitive Feasibility Study, 13 December 2018;

Platina Scandium Project Ore Reserve, 13 December 2018;

Transformational Transaction - Joint Venture on a high-gradeZinc-Copper-Gold project, 29 August 2019;

high-gradeZinc-Copper-Gold project, 29 August 2019; Drilling Intersects Significant Zinc Mineralisation, 24 January 2020; and

High grade zinc, gold and silver at Blue Moon, 3 February 2020. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcements referred above and further confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource statements contained in those market releases continue to apply and have not materially changed. This presentation was authorised by Mr Corey Nolan, Managing Director of Platina Resources Limited. PLATINA RESOURCES ASX: PGM SLIDE / 21 APPENDIX 2 PEER COMPARISON COMPANY DESCRIPTION Company & Website ASX Status Description Code New Century Zinc NCZ Producer An Australian based zinc and lead producer operating the Century Mine tailings project in Queensland, www.newcenturyzinc.com.au Australia. Heron Resources HRR Producer Operates the Woodlawn lead-zinc deposit in New South Wales in Australia. www.heronresources.com.au Red River Resources RVR Producer Red River acquired the Thalanga base metal Project in QLD in late 2014, and restarted operations in 2017, www.redriverresources.com.au with first production from the West 45 underground deposit producing separate copper, lead and zinc concentrates. Adriatic Resources ADT Explorer Owner of the Vares Mining Concession in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Vares Project contains two www.adriaticresources.com.au exploration deposits, Veovaca and Rupice, which have previously been mined for Lead, Zinc and Barite. Terramin Australia TZM Explorer Base and precious metal development company which owns 65% of the undeveloped Tala Hama Zinc www.terraminaustralia.com.au project in Algeria and gold development projects in South Australia. Galena Mining G1A Explorer Developing the Abra Lead-Silver Project in Western Australia which contains a JORC Lead Mineral www.galenamining.com.au Resource. Abra is within a granted mining lease. Bankable Feasibility Study completed in July 2019 ASX:PGM SLIDE / 22 APPENDIX 2 PEER COMPARISON COMPANY DESCRIPTION Company & Website ASX Status Description Code Myammar Metals MYL Explorer Controls a 51% majority participating interest in the world class Bawdwin deposit located in Shan State, www.myammarmetals.com.au Myanmar. Pre-Feasibility Study completed. Galena Mining G1A Explorer Developing the Abra Lead-Silver Project in Western Australia which contains a JORC Lead Mineral www.galenamining.com.au Resource. Abra is within a granted mining lease. Bankable Feasibility Study completed in July 2019 Orion Minerals ORN Explorer Mineral explorer and developer focused on the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project in South Africa's Northern Cape www.orionminerals.com.au Province. Bankable Feasibility Study completed. Alta Zinc AZI Explorer Alta Zinc owns the historic Gorno Zinc Project located in the Lombardia region of northern Italy where it is www.altazinc.com.au preparing to recommence mining activities based on a JORC Mineral Resource. Superior Lake Resources SUP Explorer The Superior Lake Zinc Project is located around 200 kilometers east of Thunder Bay in the province of www.superiorlake.com.au Ontario in Canada. The Project covers an area of 175km2 and consists of two deposits - Winston Lake and Pick Lake. Currently completing a Definitive Feasibility Study. PNX Metals PNX Explorer Owns a significant base and precious metals tenement portfolio, primarily in the Northern Territory but www.pnxmetals.com.au also in South Australia. Key focus is the development of the Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver VMS project which as a completed Pre-Feasibility Study ASX:PGM SLIDE / 23 CONTACT Corey Nolan Managing Director Telephone: +61 7 5580 9094 Email: admin@platinaresources.com.au platinaresources.com.au Attachments Original document

