Platina Resources : Investor Presentation – RIU Fremantle Explorers Conference
0
02/18/2020 | 09:18pm EST
NEW FRONTIERS NEW GROWTH
Investor Presentation
Corey Nolan, Managing Director
FEBRUARY 2020
COMPANY PROFILE
Advancing projects around the world
Platina controls a portfolio of precious, speciality and base metal projects at various stage of development
Shareholder value is created by advancing projects through exploration, feasibility, permitting and towards development
Project value to be realised through sale, joint venture or development
Munni Munni
Western Australia 30% owned
Gold, Platinum Group Metals
Skaergaard
Greenland 100% owned Gold, Platinum Group Metals
Blue Moon
California
Earning 70%
Zinc, Copper, Gold,
Silver
Owendale
New South Wales
100% owned
Scandium, Cobalt,
Nickel and Platinum
COMPANY PROFILE
Corporate overview
Share price
Market capitalisation
A$1.8c
$5.8m
14 February 2020
52 week high 8.7c, low $1.8c
Shares on issueCash
323m
$802K
31 December 2019
Top 20 shareholders
46%
Major shareholders
Cairnglen Investments
12.3%
Electrum Global Holdings
6.3%
Yandal Investments
2.2%
(Mark Creasy)
COMPANY PROFILE
2020 corporate objectives
Blue Moon
Resource expansion drilling
Metallurgical testwork
Permitting
Platina Scandium Project
Securing offtake contracts to underwrite project financing
Complete optimisation programs
Skaergaard
Identify an investment partner
Munni Munni
Currently assessing options given the significant increase in the price of palladium
PROJECT SNAPSHOT
Blue Moon Project
USA
Joint Venture
A drill-ready,high-grade
zinc-copper-gold deposit
earning 70%
with significant resource
expansion and
development potential
BLUE MOON PROJECT
Resource with significant expansion potential
Historical drilling - 43,000m in ~113 holes
High-grade,Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposit hosted in rhyolite
High-gradezinc, copper, gold and silver
Potential to expand the existing mineral resource
Main Vein
East Vein
West Vein
BLUE MOON PROJECT
Large, well-defined resource*
Foreign Inferred Mineral Resource @ 4% ZnEq Cut-off
Tons
Zinc
Copper
Lead
Gold
Silver
(Mtons)
(%)
(%)
(%)
(Oz/t)
(Oz/t)
7.79
4.95
0.46
0.29
0.04
1.33
Foreign Inferred Mineral Resource Contained Metal
Zinc
Copper
Lead
Gold
Silver
(M lbs)
(M lbs)
(M lbs)
( M Oz's)
(M Oz's)
771.2
71.7
45.2
0.3
10.4
*Please note that the Mineral Resource is defined in US short tons (2,000lb) and not metric tonnes.
Cautionary Note - National Instrument 43-101 is a national instrument for the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects within Canada. The Mineral Resources stated are foreign estimates and are not reported in accordance with JORC Code. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimates as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. In order to verify the foreign estimate as a mineral resource in accordance with Appendix 5A of the Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules, the Company intends to undertake a detailed audit of all the available data to verify the previous work and convert the foreign estimate to a JORC Mineral Resource compliant estimate. The Company notes that the Canadian NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure system is broadly comparable to the JORC Code of reporting, and whilst the reporting methodologies are different, the actual mineral resources themselves are unlikely to be significantly different. ASX Release,
"Transformational Transaction to acquire high-grade zinc, copper and gold project", 9 August 2019" outlines compliance with
Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules Chapter 5.12.
BLUE MOON
PROJECT
Significant resource expansion potential highlighted from Platina drilling
800m gap to the south untested
Potential expansion zone - mineralised ore shoots plunging south
Immediate resource expansion zone - main ore horizons plunging deeper and to the surface
BMZ80 - three zones of mineralisation
19.58m at 8.41% Zn, 0.49% Cu, 1.65g/t Au & 82.7g/t Ag from 398m, including:
1.26m at 4.57% Zn, 0.37% Cu, 1.51% Pb, 6.71g/t Au & 513 g/t Ag from 398m
2.16m at 16.49% Zn, 0.89% Cu, 0.32% Pb, 0.7g/t Au & 35g/t Ag from 405m
6.15m at 3.60% Zn, 0.19% Cu, 1.97g/t Au & 78.60g/t Ag from 424m, including:
0.88m at 1.63% Zn, 0.1% Cu, 9.81 g/t Au & 312 g/t Ag from 424m
3.53 m at 4.27% Zn, 0.37% Cu, 4.83 g/t Au & 125.7g/t Ag from 448m, including:
0.85m at 7.75% Zn, 0.66% Cu, 4.25% Pb, 14.55g/t Au & 325g/t Ag from 448m
BMZ79 - two zones of mineralisation
7.47m at 25.55% Zn from 412m, including:
3.05m at 49.60% Zn from 414m 10.96m at 3.11% Zn from 450m, including:
2.08m at 4.22 % Zn from 457m
BLUE MOON PROJECT
Recent drilling highlights gold and silver potential
BMZ-78/79/80represents the highest grades ever drilled in the deposit
High grade intersections of gold (up to 14.5g/t) and silver (up to 513g/t)
BMZ-78/79/80confirms the presence of thick and steeply plunging massive sulphide mineralisation within the Main Zone
W
Zn (%)
Platina phase 1 drilling collar location
Historical drilling
BMZ78
BMZ80 BMZ79 E
BMZ80 - three zones of mineralisation
19.58m at 8.41% Zn, 0.49% Cu, 1.65g/t Au & 82.7g/t Agfrom 398m, including:
High copper recoveries into concentrates containing gold and silver
Low iron and deleterious elements in the zinc concentrate
Conventional flowsheet to produce clean zinc and copper concentrates
Coarse grained sphalerite, chalcopyrite and galena results in easy separation of the economic minerals at high metallurgical recoveries
*See Blue Moon NI 43-101, 14 November 2018, at www.bluemoonmining.com
BLUE MOON PROJECT
Major drilling program planned
1,100 metres completed in December 2019
8,900m drilling program planning underway
Infill drilling for resource conversion
Exploration drilling for resource expansion
Initial focus on new high-grade zone within deposit
- holes BMZ78/79/80 - which has potential to improve grade profile of the deposit
Drill core to be used for metallurgical test work
Generates significant news flow
BLUE MOON PROJECT
Located close to infrastructure
Located 193 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County
1 km from low-costhydro-electric power
150 km to Oakland export port via sealed roads
Labour and contractors available locally and Reno
Stable jurisdiction with low corporate taxes and no state royalties
Strong County support for development
No anticipated environmental issues
Reno
Blue Moon
Oakland
Zinc Project
San Francisco
BLUE MOON PROJECT
Pathway to production
01
Infill and resource expansion drilling
program to expand Mineral Resource
Metallurgical testing to confirm
02
process flow sheet
Pre-Feasibility Study 03
Update of baseline environmental studies 04
PROJECT SNAPSHOT
Platina Projects
Realising full value
of other Platina
projects remains a
priority.
Our existing
assets still have
real value.
Skaergaard project, Greenland
EXISTING ASSETS
Skaergaard
Gold & PGM Project
Seeking Partner for Significant Deposit
•
Located on the east coast of Greenland
• Updated Scoping Study in December 2019
•
100% owned by Platina
• Palladium market fundamentals robust -
•
68 drill holes and 35,000m of diamond
price peaked over US$2,500/oz in January
2020
drilling
RESOURCE CLASSIFCATION
Tonnes
Gold
Palladium
Platinum
Gold equiv
Gold
Palladium
Platinum
(kt)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(Moz)
(Moz)
(Moz)
INDICATED
5,080
1.25
0.88
0.06
1.66
0.20
0.14
0.01
INFERRED
197,140
0.87
1.35
0.11
1.51
5.49
8.53
0.68
TOTAL
202,220
2.12
2.23
0.17
3.17
5.69
8.67
0.69
Notes:
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves until they have demonstrated economic viability based on a Feasibility Study or Pre- feasibility Study;
The contained Au represents estimated contained metal in the ground and has not been adjusted for metallurgical recovery;
AuEq = Au + Pt + (Pdx0.4); where the gold price is US$1,400/oz and the platinum price is US$1,400/oz and the palladium price is US$560/oz;
The metal equivalent calculation assumes 100% metallurgical recovery;
Cut-offgrade = 1g/t AuEq;
Minimum thickness = 1m; parts below 1m thickness have been diluted to 1m. 10% reduction globally applied, to reflect dyke intersections;
Resource split is approximately 44:26:30% between reefs H0:H3:H5.
See ASX release, 23 July 2013, "New Resource Estimate for Skaergaard Gold and PGM Project, East Greenland"
MARKET FUNDAMENTALS
Palladium more precious than gold
One of the best performing metals in 2019
Price trading above US$2,500/oz
Palladium's largest single use (~85%) is in automotive catalytic converters which clean petrol vehicle exhaust emissions
Few primary supply sources. Most supply by- product of nickel and platinum production
Supply dominated by South Africa and Russia
~30% of supply from recycling
Persistent market deficits driving strong prices and robust outlook
EXISTING ASSETS
Platina Scandium Project
Scandium market development and offtake program underway
Start up CAPEX
Stage 2 CAPEX
A$68m
A$16m
Post-tax NPV (8% real)
Post-tax IRR
A$234.0m
29%
Capital payback
Annual Revenue (avg)
5.3 years
A$77m
Annual EBITDA (avg)
Price forecast
A$47m
US$1,550/kg
Definitive Feasibility Study Results - December 2018
PLATINA INVESTMENT PROPOSITION
292
Significant value upside
METALS
ADRIATIC
• Blue Moon historical expenditure ~$10 million
127
Explorer
NEW
million)
• Significant value in the ASX Zn/Pb peer group*
Developer
CENTURY
110
RESOURCES
• Platina valuation supported by existing assets
Producer
GALENA
($A
90
MINING
74
Capitalisation
RED RIVER
MINERALS
Myanmar
51
57
Metals
TERRAMIN
ORION
17
33
RESOURCES
Market
11
15
HERON
6
PNX
RESOURCES
SUPERIOR
ALTA ZINC
METALS
LAKE
POTENTIAL MARKET VALUE RE-RATING AS BLUE MOON MOVES ALONG VALUE CURVE THROUGH DRILLING AND FEASIBILITY
* See overview of the peer companies in Appendix . Market capitalisation based on closing prices and share capital as at 14/2/2020. There is no assurance that Platina will
achieve any of the valuation increases shown by the peer group zinc companies as it advances Blue Moon through drilling and feasibility towards development
Summary investment proposition
Blue Moon project underpinned by a large resource with significant expansion potential
News flow to increase with Blue Moon drilling and feasibility work programs
Market capitalisation underwritten by existing portfolio of assets which will be monetised in an orderly fashion
Peer group metrics suggest strong potential uplift potential
DISCLAIMER
CAUTIONARY AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to,
statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of Platina Resources Limited ("Platina"), its subsidiaries and its projects, the future price of platinum group metals ("PGM's"), the estimation of mineral resources, operating and exploration expenditures, costs and timing of development of new deposits, costs and timing of future exploration, requirements for additional capital, government regulation, environmental risks, reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations of insurance coverage. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Platina and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of PGM's; possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accident, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities. Although Platina has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation and Platina disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
Platina undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
The information in this report that relates to Blue Moon Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Dr Gustavo Delendatti, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Dr Delendatti is an independent consultant, and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which it is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition) of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.‟ Dr Delendatti was responsible for the review of the exploration and drilling information, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release and has relevant experience and competence of the subject matter. Dr Delendatti, as competent person for this announcement, has consented to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears herein.
The information in this presentation that relates to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves were last reported by the Company in compliance with the 2012 Edition of the JORC Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in market releases dated as follows:
Skaergaard Mineral Resource Estimate, 13 March 2013;
Platina Scandium Project Ore Reserve, 13 December 2018;
Transformational Transaction - Joint Venture on a high-gradeZinc-Copper-Gold project, 29 August 2019;
Drilling Intersects Significant Zinc Mineralisation, 24 January 2020; and
High grade zinc, gold and silver at Blue Moon, 3 February 2020.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcements referred above and further confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource statements contained in those market releases continue to apply and have not materially changed.
This presentation was authorised by Mr Corey Nolan, Managing Director of Platina Resources Limited.
APPENDIX 2
PEER COMPARISON COMPANY DESCRIPTION
Company & Website
ASX
Status
Description
Code
New Century Zinc
NCZ
Producer
An Australian based zinc and lead producer operating the Century Mine tailings project in Queensland,
www.newcenturyzinc.com.au
Australia.
Heron Resources
HRR
Producer
Operates the Woodlawn lead-zinc deposit in New South Wales in Australia.
www.heronresources.com.au
Red River Resources
RVR
Producer
Red River acquired the Thalanga base metal Project in QLD in late 2014, and restarted operations in 2017,
www.redriverresources.com.au
with first production from the West 45 underground deposit producing separate copper, lead and zinc
concentrates.
Adriatic Resources
ADT
Explorer
Owner of the Vares Mining Concession in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Vares Project contains two
www.adriaticresources.com.au
exploration deposits, Veovaca and Rupice, which have previously been mined for Lead, Zinc and Barite.
Terramin Australia
TZM
Explorer
Base and precious metal development company which owns 65% of the undeveloped Tala Hama Zinc
www.terraminaustralia.com.au
project in Algeria and gold development projects in South Australia.
Galena Mining
G1A
Explorer
Developing the Abra Lead-Silver Project in Western Australia which contains a JORC Lead Mineral
www.galenamining.com.au
Resource. Abra is within a granted mining lease. Bankable Feasibility Study completed in July 2019
APPENDIX 2
PEER COMPARISON COMPANY DESCRIPTION
Company & Website
ASX
Status
Description
Code
Myammar Metals
MYL
Explorer
Controls a 51% majority participating interest in the world class Bawdwin deposit located in Shan State,
www.myammarmetals.com.au
Myanmar. Pre-Feasibility Study completed.
Orion Minerals
ORN
Explorer
Mineral explorer and developer focused on the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project in South Africa's Northern Cape
www.orionminerals.com.au
Province. Bankable Feasibility Study completed.
Alta Zinc
AZI
Explorer
Alta Zinc owns the historic Gorno Zinc Project located in the Lombardia region of northern Italy where it is
www.altazinc.com.au
preparing to recommence mining activities based on a JORC Mineral Resource.
Superior Lake Resources
SUP
Explorer
The Superior Lake Zinc Project is located around 200 kilometers east of Thunder Bay in the province of
www.superiorlake.com.au
Ontario in Canada. The Project covers an area of 175km2 and consists of two deposits - Winston Lake and
Pick Lake. Currently completing a Definitive Feasibility Study.
PNX Metals
PNX
Explorer
Owns a significant base and precious metals tenement portfolio, primarily in the Northern Territory but
www.pnxmetals.com.au
also in South Australia. Key focus is the development of the Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver VMS project which
