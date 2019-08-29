Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Platina Resources Limited    PGM   AU000000PGM3

PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED

(PGM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Platina Resources Limited Capital Raising Plans for Funding New Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 12:30am EDT
Capital Raising Plans for Funding New Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM) (FRA:P4R) (OTCMKTS:PTNUF) is pleased to announce an underwritten Shareholder Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") to raise $1.25 million before costs and a proposed Placement targeted to raise up to an additional $1.25 million ('Top-Up Placement") (together the "Offer").

The SPP provides an opportunity for shareholders to apply for parcels of new shares in the Company valued between $500 and $15,000. Registered holders of fully paid ordinary shares as at 5.00pm (EST) on 28 August 2019 (Record Date) with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand will be eligible to participate in the Offer.

The issue price will be determined at the issue date of new shares under the SPP based on a 20% discount to the volume weighted average price of Company shares traded on the ASX during the five trading days immediately prior to the issue date of the new shares on which sales in Company shares were recorded, rounded up to the nearest 0.1 cent (Issue Price).
Subject to finalisation and execution of legal documentation, Patersons Securities will underwrite the SPP offer to the amount of $1.25 million, subject to standard underwriting terms and conditions, and act as the lead manager.

Additionally, the Company proposes to raise an additional circa $1.25 million through a Top-Up Placement to further strengthen its balance sheet by way of a placement of shares. The Issue Price for shares under the Top-Up Placement will be the same as under the SPP.

Funds raised under the Offer will be used to advance the Company's project portfolio and cover other costs, including:

- Completing the Blue Moon transaction, and funding the planned exploration and drilling activities for the Blue Moon zinc project;

- The ongoing scandium market development and permitting activities for the Platina Scandium Project;

Exploration costs for the Skaergaard gold and platinum group metal project in Greenland;

Maintenance and holding costs for the Munni Munni (30% interest);

- Provide general working capital; and

- Corporate and Offer costs.

Further details of the company's current activities are set out in the announcements made to ASX and are available from ASX, or our website at www.platinaresources.com.au.

Details of how to participate in the Offer will be set out in the terms and conditions of the Share Purchase Plan, which will be issued to eligible shareholders shortly.

An eligible shareholder that does not wish to participate in the SPP is not required to do anything and may disregard the offer documents. In this event, the number of shares held by that eligible shareholder will not change but the percentage of their shareholding in the Company will be diluted.

To view the Blue Moon Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4JM67KR1



About Platina Resources Limited:

Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM) Platina is an Australian-based company focused on returning shareholder value by advancing early-stage metals projects through exploration, feasibility, permitting and into development.

The Company has interests in the following projects:

- Platina Scandium Project (100% interest) - located in central New South Wales, the project is one of the largest and highest-grade scandium deposits in the world, which has the potential to become Australia's first scandium producer with cobalt and nickel credits. A Definitive Feasibility Study was completed in late 2018 demonstrating the technical and economic viability of constructing the project. The Company is now focused on completing the permitting and securing offtake and financing.

- Skaergaard (100% interest) - One of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits and one of the largest palladium resources outside of South Africa and Russia, located in Greenland;

- Munni Munni (30% interest) - Situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the project is one of Australia's most significant Platinum Group Metal occurrences. Munni Munni also has potential for conglomerate hosted gold and is a Joint Venture with Artemis Resources Limited; and

- Blue Moon (to earn a 70% interest) - Located in California, U.S.A, the project is subject to a Nl 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate. The resource is open at depth and along strike and has favourable metallurgy.


For more information please see: https://www.platinaresources.com.au



Source:

Platina Resources Limited



Contact:

Corey Nolan
Managing Director
Phone+61 (0)7 5580 9094
admin@platinaresources.com.au 

Gareth Quinn
Corporate Affairs Manager
Mobile: 0417 711 108
gareth@republicpr.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
12:30aPlatina Resources Limited Capital Raising Plans for Funding New Project
AW
12:19aPLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Transformational Transaction High Grade Zi..
AQ
08/28PLATINA RESOURCES : Blue Moon Project Investor Presentation
PU
08/28PLATINA RESOURCES : Capital Raising Plans for Funding New Project
PU
08/28PLATINA RESOURCES : Transformational Transaction High Grade Zinc Copper Gold JV
PU
07/31PLATINA RESOURCES : June 2019 – Quarterly Activities Report
PU
07/30PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
05/11PLATINA RESOURCES' : subsidiary lodges mining lease application for Platina Scan..
AQ
05/08Platina Resources Limited Platina Scandium Project - Mining Lease Applicatio..
AW
04/29PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
More news
Chart PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Platina Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Corey Nolan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Brian Gerry Moller Chairman
Paul Mario Jurman Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Christopher Hartley Executive Director
John Hugh Anderson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED-27.12%8
BHP GROUP LTD1.34%106 683
BHP GROUP PLC3.66%106 683
RIO TINTO PLC6.94%81 549
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.49%81 549
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.73%28 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group