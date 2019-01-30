Platina Resources Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM) (OTCMKTS:PTNUF) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Platina Scandium Project (PSP) Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) completed. Positive DFS demonstrates the opportunity to create substantial long-term sustainable shareholder value at a manageable capital cost



- Agreement with Metalysis Ltd signed to assess the technical and commercial viability of utilising their solid state technology to produce master alloy from PSP scandium oxide



- Master alloy development test work demonstrates a 2% scandium-aluminium alloy can be produced from high-purity, PSP scandium oxide



- Scoping Study to be completed on Skaergaard project to assist in establishing the best future path forward for the project



Platina Resources Limited (Platina or the Company) is pleased to report the activities for the quarter, including:



- Platina Scandium Project, Australia (100%) - completion of the DFS, permitting activities and market development to secure offtake and facilitate project financing;



- Munni Munni, Australia (30%) -; there were no exploration activities at Munni Munni during the quarter. The Company is currently finalising Joint Venture documentation with Artemis Resources and discussing exploration plans for 2019; and



- Skaergaard, Greenland (100%) - announced plans to undertake a Scoping Study on the Skaergaard project following a significant increase in the Palladium price since the last JORC Mineral Resource was announced. The Scoping Study will assist with establishing the optimal strategic direction for the project.



About Platina Resources Limited:



Platina Resources Limited (ASX:PGM) is an Australian-based exploration and development company focused on precious and specialty metals, particularly platinum group metals and the strategic metal scandium.



Our flagship project is Owendale in central New South Wales, one of the largest and highest grade scandium deposits in the world, which has the potential to become Australia’s first scandium producer with cobalt, platinum and nickel credits. A Definitive Feasibility Study is underway and due for completion in late 2018.



We also have 100% ownership of the Skaergaard project in Greenland. This is one of the world’s largest undeveloped gold deposits and one of the largest palladium resources outside of South Africa and Russia.





