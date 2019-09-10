Platina Resources : Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet 0 09/10/2019 | 12:17am EDT Send by mail :

10 September 2019 Dear Shareholder, The Directors of Platina Resources Limited ACN 119 007 939 (Platina or the Company) would like to invite you to participate in Platina's Share Purchase Plan (SPP). Blue Moon Project

As announced on 29 August 2019, the Company has entered into a joint venture with Blue Moon Zinc Corp and its wholly owned subsidiary Keystones Mines, Inc, to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Blue Moon zinc project, a sulphide occurrence in central California ( Blue Moon Project ). Shareholders are referred to the Company's announcement of 29 August 2019 for further details regarding the Blue Moon Project. To assist with the costs of the Company's participation in the Blue Moon Project, the Company is offering Shareholders the opportunity to participate in the SPP. Summary of the SPP

The SPP provides Shareholders on the Company's register at the Record Date with an opportunity to subscribe for either $2,500.00, $5,000.00, $10,000.00, $15,000.00, $20,000, $25,000.00 or $30,000.00 in New Shares at the Subscription Price, which will be determined after close of the SPP. The Subscription Price will be equal to 80% of the 5 day VWAP of the Company's shares traded on the ASX over the last 5 days immediately before the issue date of the New Shares, rounded up to the nearest 0.1 cent. The Board has structured the SPP to encourage our loyal, smaller shareholders to apply and increase their shareholding in Platina without incurring any brokerage or transaction costs.

Only Shareholders of Platina with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand who are on the share register as at 7pm (Sydney time) on 28 August 2019 are afforded the opportunity to participate in the SPP. Shareholders not registered as at this date will not receive an offer under the SPP. The rights of Shareholders eligible to participate under this SPP are not transferable.

The Company's current intention is to cap the SPP at $1,250,000. However, in the event of over subscriptions the Company reserves the right to accept applications for more than $1,250,000. In any event, the maximum number of New Shares that can be issued is limited by the ASX Listing Rules to a maximum of 79,237,870 being 30% of the Company's issued Shares.

The SPP is underwritten up to $1,250,000 by Patersons Securities Limited ( Patersons ). Patersons may appoint sub-underwriters. An underwriting fee of 6% of the underwritten amount is payable to Patersons by Platina (from which Patersons will pay any fees or commissions due to any sub-underwriters appointed), along with a management fee of $20,000 (exclusive of GST). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of any shortfall shares to Patersons as underwriter of the SPP (or to any sub-underwriters), as these will be issued under the Company's existing ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A capacity.

Patersons has also agreed to act as lead manager to a potential Top-Up Placement ( Top- Up ) of a further $1,250,000 to professional and sophisticated investors, following the close of the SPP. The Top-Up, if it is conducted, would be conducted at the same price as the SPP. The Company will update shareholders in due course.

Funds raised under the SPP will be used to advance the Company's portfolio of project and corporate costs, including: Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street Mt Hawthorn Western Australia 6016 Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094 Email: admin@platinaresources.com.au www.platinaresources.com.au 1 completing the Blue Moon transaction and funding the planned exploration and drilling activities for the Blue Moon zinc project;

the ongoing scandium market development and permitting activities for the Platina Scandium Project;

exploration costs for the Skaergaard gold and platinum group metal project in Greenland;

maintenance and holding costs for the Munni Munni (30% interest);

for ongoing working capital; and

for corporate costs and the costs of the issue. 3. Terms of the SPP The terms and conditions of the SPP are outlined in the enclosed document. By making an application to purchase New Shares under the SPP, you will have agreed to be bound by those terms and conditions. The right to participate in this offer under the SPP is available exclusively to persons who were registered as holders of Shares in Platina at 7pm (Sydney time) on the record date of 28 August 2019 and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand. Eligible Shareholders are entitled to apply for a maximum of $30,000.00 of New Shares, at the Subscription Price of per New Share, under the SPP. You may apply only for New Shares in one of the following amounts: $2,500.00

$5,000.00

$10,000.00

$15,000.00

$20,000.00

$25,000.00

$30,000.00 The Subscription Price for the SPP will be 80% of the 5 day VWAP of the Company's shares traded on the ASX over the last 5 days immediately before the issue date of the New Shares, rounded up to the nearest 0.1 cent. For information purposes, the Market Price of Platina's shares over the last five days of trading prior to the announcement of the SPP on 29 August 2019 is as follows: Date Market Price (cents) Volume 19 August 2019 4.3 397,705 20 August 2019 4.4 308,815 21 August 2019 4.4 903,531 22 August 2019 4.3 287,783 23 August 2019 4.2 167,859 No trades were recorded on 26 August 2019 and the Company's Shares were in a trading halt on 27 and 28 August 2019. The VWAP for the last five days of trading prior to the announcement of the SPP was 4.40 cents. To enable you to properly consider the offer under the SPP, set out below is a brief price history of the trading price of Platina's shares on the ASX over the period commencing 28 June 2019 and ending on 28 August 2019: 2 Period High Low Weighted Average 28 June - 28 August 2019 5.2 cents 3.5 cents 4.2 cents (12 July 2019) (6 August 2019) The Market Price of Shares in the Company may rise or fall between the opening date of the Offer and the Issue Date. Participation in the SPP is entirely at your discretion but the SPP is non-renounceable which means you cannot transfer your right to subscribe for New Shares under the SPP to anyone else. All of the Directors who are Eligible Shareholders intend, in respect of their own shareholdings, to apply for New Shares under the SPP. The application period will close at 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Monday 30 September 2019. Therefore, if you wish to apply for any New Shares under the SPP, you should follow the instructions outlined in the attached Application Form so payment is received at our Share Registrar by that date in cleared funds. Payment may be made by cheque, bank draft or BPAY®. It is proposed that the following timetable apply in respect of the SPP: Event Date Record Date of the SPP (7.00pm Sydney time) Wednesday 28 August 2019 Announcement Date Thursday 29 August 2019 Opening Date of the SPP Tuesday, 10 September 2019 Closing Date of the SPP Monday 30 September 2019 Shortfall Applications and funds received from Friday, 4 October 2019 Underwriter (in the event of a Shortfall) Issue and Allotment of New Shares under the SPP Wednesday, 9 October 2019 Despatch of holding statements Wednesday, 9 October 2019 The above timetable is indicative only. Platina reserves the right to vary any of the key dates above, including the Closing Date and the Issue Date, without further notice. The Plan offer is made in accordance with ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547 (Instrument 2019/547) and therefore does not require a prospectus for the purposes of Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). If you are an Eligible Shareholder who holds shares as a custodian, trustee or nominee within the definition of "custodian" in Instrument 2019/547 (Custodian), and hold Shares on behalf of one or more persons (Beneficiaries), this offer is made to you, and you have the discretion whether to extend this offer to the Beneficiaries on whose behalf you hold Shares. You may apply for up to a maximum amount of $30,000.00 worth of New Shares in respect of each Beneficiary. You may be required to submit a custodian certificate in order to participate on behalf of any beneficiaries. Further details in this regard are set out in the attached Terms and Conditions. For further information please contact the Company on (07) 5580 9094. Yours sincerely Corey Nolan Managing Director Platina Resources Limited 3 Terms and Conditions of the Share Purchase Plan dated 10 September 2019 WARNING The New Shares are not being offered or sold to the public within New Zealand other than to existing shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in New Zealand to whom the offer of New Shares is being made in reliance on the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 and the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2016. The taxation treatment of Australian financial products is not the same as for New Zealand financial products. If you are uncertain about whether this investment is appropriate for you, you should seek the advice of an appropriately qualified financial adviser. Not for distribution or release in the United States or to US Persons. 1. Definitions In this SPP, unless the context otherwise indicates: Application Form means the application form distributed with these Terms and Conditions. Application Amount means the total amount payable by an Eligible Shareholder, being any of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, $20,000, $25,000 or $30,000. ASX means ASX Limited ACN 008 624 691. Board means the board of directors of Platina from time to time. Platina means Platina Resources Limited ACN 119 007 939. Corporations Act means the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as amended from time to time. Custodial or Depository Service has the meaning given by section 766E of the Corporations Act. Custodian means a person who provides a custodial or depository service in relation to shares of a body or interests in a registered scheme and: that holds an Australian financial services licence covering the provision of a Custodial or Depository Service; that is exempt from the requirement to hold an Australian financial services licence for the provision of a custodial or depository service; that holds an Australian financial services licence covering the operation of an IDPS (as defined in Instrument 2019/547) or is the responsible entity of an IDPS-like scheme; that is a trustee of a: Self-managed Superannuation Fund; or 1 of 9 superannuation master trust (as defined in Instrument 2019/547); or that is the registered holder of shares or interests in the class and is noted on the register of members of the body or scheme (as the case may be) as holding the shares or interests on account of another person. Custodian Certificate means the certification required to be given by a Custodian to Platina pursuant to the Terms and Conditions. Director means a director of Platina from time to time. Eligible Shareholders means those Shareholders who satisfy the conditions set out in clause 2.1 of these Terms and Conditions. IDPS and IDPS-likeScheme have the same meanings as in ASIC Class Order [CO 13/763] and [CO 13/762] respectively. Instrument 2019/547 means ASIC Corporations (Share and Interest Purchase Plans) Instrument 2019/547 dated 26 August 2019 as amended from time to time. Issue Date means the date that New Shares under the SPP are issued and allotted. Listing Rules means the official listing rules of the ASX (as amended from time to time). Market Price means the closing price of Shares on the ASX, excluding special crossings, overnight sales and exchange traded options exercises. New Shares means new Shares in Platina to be issued pursuant to the SPP (up to a maximum of 79,237,870, being 30% of the Company's currently issued capital). Offer means a non-renounceable offer of $2,500.00, $5,000.00, $10,000.00, $15,000.00, $20,000.00, $25,000.00 or $30,000.00 worth of ordinary fully paid shares in Platina (at the Subscription Price) to Eligible Shareholders under the SPP. Record Date means 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 28 August 2019. Self-managedSuperannuation Fund has the meaning given by section 17A of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 (Cth). Share Registrar means Link Market Services. Shareholders means those persons or entities that hold Shares. Shares means fully paid ordinary shares in Platina. Shortfall means any Underwritten Shares not taken up by Eligible Shareholders under the SPP. SPP means the Platina Resources Limited ACN 119 007 939 Share Purchase Plan approved by the Board. Subscription Price means an amount equal to 80% of the 5 day VWAP of the Company's shares traded on the ASX over the last 5 days immediately before the issue date of the New Shares, rounded up to the nearest 0.1 cent. Terms and Conditions means the terms and conditions set out in this document. Underwriter means Patersons Securities Limited. 2 of 9 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

