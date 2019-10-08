Platina Resources : Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.25 Million
0
10/08/2019 | 10:51pm EDT
ASX Announcement
9 October 2019
SHARE PURCHASE PLAN RAISES $1.25 MILLION
Plana Resources Limited (Plana or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has raised a total of $1.25 million (before costs) pursuant to the Company's Share Purchase Plan (SPP).
The Company received $1,158,500 from eligible shareholders subscribing for new fully paid ordinary shares under the SPP. The SPP was intended to raise $1.25 million and was fully underwrien by Patersons Securies Limited (Patersons). Nominees of Patersons subscribed for the remaining $91,500 of the underwrien amount.
The SPP issue price per share was calculated as $0.021 per share, being the price which represents a 20% discount to the volume weighted average price of Company shares traded on the ASX during the ﬁve trading
days immediately prior to the issue date of 9 October 2019, rounded up to the nearest $0.001 and otherwise as determined in accordance with ASX Lisng Rule 7.2, Excep‰on 15.
A total of 59,523,731 fully paid ordinary shares were issued at $0.021 under the SPP. The Company uµlised available capacity under Lisng Rule 7.1 for the shorall.
The funds raised from the SPP provides the Company with addional funds to service and advance the Company's project porolio, including compleng the Blue Moon transacon, and funding the planned exploraon and drilling acvies for the Blue Moon zinc projectand for general working capital purposes.
The Directors wish to thank shareholders for their connued support of the Company.
Platina Resources Limited ("the Company") hereby provides notice to the ASX for the purpose of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that it has issued issued 4,357,129 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.021 per share pursuant to the Company's Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity (Securities).
The Company states pursuant to the provisions of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act that:
the Securities were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;
as at the date of this notice, it has complied with the relevant provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company and Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information, as that term is defined in Sections 708A(6)(e), 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.
Yours faithfully
Paul Jurman
Company Secretary
2
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary Shares
59,523,731 Ordinary Shares
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully paid ordinary shares ranking equally with existing shares.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes.
$0.021 per share.
Issue of shares pursuant to Share Purchase Plan and issue of shortfall shares pursuant to the Share Purchase Plan Underwriting Agreement between the Company and Patersons Securities Limited.
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes.
28 November 2018.
6c
Number
of
+securities
issued
4,357,129 ordinary shares.
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
+securities
6d
Number
of
issued
Nil.
with security
holder approval
under rule 7.1A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6e Number of +securities issued Nil. with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
55,166,602 ordinary shares.
N/A.
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
43,536,796 - Listing rule 7.1.
31,929,283 - Listing rule 7.1A.
7
+Issue dates
9 October 2019.
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by
ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in
rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a
pro rata entitlement issue must comply with
the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
323,649,966
Ordinary Shares (PGM)
Number and+class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
2,000,000
Performance Rights
11,000,000
Options exercisable at
$0.20 on or before 31
December 2019
No plans to pay dividends at this stage.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Platina Resources Limited published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 02:50:04 UTC