Platina Resources : Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.25 Million

ASX Announcement

9 October 2019

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN RAISES $1.25 MILLION

Plana Resources Limited (Plana or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has raised a total of $1.25 million (before costs) pursuant to the Company's Share Purchase Plan (SPP).

The Company received $1,158,500 from eligible shareholders subscribing for new fully paid ordinary shares under the SPP. The SPP was intended to raise $1.25 million and was fully underwrien by Patersons Securies Limited (Patersons). Nominees of Patersons subscribed for the remaining $91,500 of the underwrien amount.

The SPP issue price per share was calculated as $0.021 per share, being the price which represents a 20% discount to the volume weighted average price of Company shares traded on the ASX during the ﬁve trading

days immediately prior to the issue date of 9 October 2019, rounded up to the nearest $0.001 and otherwise as determined in accordance with ASX Lisng Rule 7.2, Excep‰on 15.

A total of 59,523,731 fully paid ordinary shares were issued at $0.021 under the SPP. The Company uµlised available capacity under Lisng Rule 7.1 for the shorall.

The funds raised from the SPP provides the Company with addional funds to service and advance the Company's project porolio, including compleng the Blue Moon transacon, and funding the planned exploraon and drilling acvies for the Blue Moon zinc projectand for general working capital purposes.

The Directors wish to thank shareholders for their connued support of the Company.

An Appendix 3B and cleansing noce is aached.

For more informaon: Corey Nolan Gareth Quinn Managing Director Corporate Aﬀairs Manager Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094 Mobile: 0417 711 108 admin@planaresources.com.au gareth@republicpr.com.au

New frontiers