Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Platina Resources Limited    PGM   AU000000PGM3

PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED

(PGM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/08
0.024 AUD   +4.35%
10:51pPLATINA RESOURCES : Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.25 Million
PU
10/02PLATINA RESOURCES : Blue Moon Project Update
PU
10/01PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Blue Moon Project Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Platina Resources : Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.25 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

ASX Announcement

9 October 2019

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN RAISES $1.25 MILLION

Plana Resources Limited (Plana or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has raised a total of $1.25 million (before costs) pursuant to the Company's Share Purchase Plan (SPP).

The Company received $1,158,500 from eligible shareholders subscribing for new fully paid ordinary shares under the SPP. The SPP was intended to raise $1.25 million and was fully underwrien by Patersons Securies Limited (Patersons). Nominees of Patersons subscribed for the remaining $91,500 of the underwrien amount.

The SPP issue price per share was calculated as $0.021 per share, being the price which represents a 20% discount to the volume weighted average price of Company shares traded on the ASX during the ﬁve trading

days immediately prior to the issue date of 9 October 2019, rounded up to the nearest $0.001 and otherwise as determined in accordance with ASX Lisng Rule 7.2, Excep‰on 15.

A total of 59,523,731 fully paid ordinary shares were issued at $0.021 under the SPP. The Company uµlised available capacity under Lisng Rule 7.1 for the shorall.

The funds raised from the SPP provides the Company with addional funds to service and advance the Company's project porolio, including compleng the Blue Moon transacon, and funding the planned exploraon and drilling acvies for the Blue Moon zinc projectand for general working capital purposes.

The Directors wish to thank shareholders for their connued support of the Company.

An Appendix 3B and cleansing noce is aached.

For more informaon:

Corey Nolan

Gareth Quinn

Managing Director

Corporate Aﬀairs Manager

Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094

Mobile: 0417 711 108

admin@planaresources.com.au

gareth@republicpr.com.au

New frontiers

New growth

Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street

Mt Hawthorn Western Australia 6016

Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094

Platina Resources Limited | ABN 25 119 007 939 | ASX: PGM

Email: admin@platinaresources.com.au

www.platinaresources.com.au

9 October 2019

Section 708A Notice: Share Issue

Platina Resources Limited ("the Company") hereby provides notice to the ASX for the purpose of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that it has issued issued 4,357,129 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.021 per share pursuant to the Company's Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity (Securities).

The Company states pursuant to the provisions of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act that:

  • the Securities were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
  • this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;
  • as at the date of this notice, it has complied with the relevant provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company and Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  • as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information, as that term is defined in Sections 708A(6)(e), 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Yours faithfully

Paul Jurman

Company Secretary

2

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Platina Resources Limited

ABN

25 119 007 939

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary Shares

59,523,731 Ordinary Shares

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares ranking equally with existing shares.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes.

$0.021 per share.

Issue of shares pursuant to Share Purchase Plan and issue of shortfall shares pursuant to the Share Purchase Plan Underwriting Agreement between the Company and Patersons Securities Limited.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes.

28 November 2018.

6c

Number

of

+securities

issued

4,357,129 ordinary shares.

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

+securities

6d

Number

of

issued

Nil.

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e Number of +securities issued Nil. with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

55,166,602 ordinary shares.

N/A.

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

43,536,796 - Listing rule 7.1.

31,929,283 - Listing rule 7.1A.

7

+Issue dates

9 October 2019.

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

323,649,966

Ordinary Shares (PGM)

  1. Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

2,000,000

Performance Rights

11,000,000

Options exercisable at

$0.20 on or before 31

December 2019

No plans to pay dividends at this stage.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Platina Resources Limited published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 02:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
10:51pPLATINA RESOURCES : Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.25 Million
PU
10/02PLATINA RESOURCES : Blue Moon Project Update
PU
10/01PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Blue Moon Project Update
AQ
09/30PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Annual Report
AQ
09/25PLATINA RESOURCES : Appointment of Dr Gustavo Delendatti as Exploration Manager
PU
09/24PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Appointment of Dr Gustavo Delendatti as Ex..
AQ
09/24PLATINA RESOURCES : joins with Traxys to advance Scandium Project
PU
09/23PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) joins with Traxys to advance Scandium Proj..
AQ
09/18PLATINA RESOURCES : Technology trials seek to improve Scandium Project metrics
PU
09/18PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED (ASX : PGM) Technology Trials Seek to Improve Scandium..
AQ
More news
Chart PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Platina Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Corey Nolan Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Brian Gerry Moller Chairman
Paul Mario Jurman Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Christopher Hartley Executive Director
John Hugh Anderson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED-57.63%4
BHP GROUP3.13%114 158
RIO TINTO PLC7.95%84 390
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.92%31 009
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.94%17 867
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-29.30%8 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group