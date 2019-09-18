Log in
PLATINA RESOURCES LIMITED

(PGM)
Platina Resources : Technology trials seek to improve Scandium Project metrics

09/18/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

ASX Announcement

19 September 2019

TECHNOLOGY TRIALS SEEK TO IMPROVE PLATINA SCANDIUM PROJECT METRICS.

Plana Resources Limited ("Plana" or the "Company") will seek to lower capital costs and enhance the revenue streams of its Plana Scandium Project near Condobolin in New South Wales by trialling two new technologies. The vat leaching trial will focus on leaching at atmospheric temperature and pressure where there is the potenal to lower capital costs.

Small-scale vat leaching

Plana will assess the applicaon of a small-scale vat leach technology used for nickel laterite ores to scandium processing in a bid to establish a smaller, lower cost project beer aligned to the low volumes of the current scandium market. While convenonal high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) may recover more metal, the technology is

more complex, larger scale and requires considerably more capital. Core Metallurgy in Brisbane has been engaged to conduct the trial.

High purity alumina recovery

The Company has previously demonstrated that it could extract high purity alumina from clariﬁed leach soluons produced from the recovery of scandium in a HPAL plant. However, recoveries were low. An alternave process technology will now be trialled to invesgate whether we can achieve beer recoveries of the aluminium which will be converted into high purity alumina, which has a premium value, and is used to manufacture sapphire glass and lithium-ion-baery separators.

Plana Managing Director, Corey Nolan, said emerging technologies promised to make the most of the Company's scandium project.

"The aim of the trials is to ensure we develop a project that ulises all the high value metals available in the deposit," Mr Nolan said.

"Vat leaching is smaller scale and is expected to be a far lower cost and could provide scandium to the market for product development. In the future, as the scandium market gets larger, HPAL processing could then be implemented, and improved recoveries of scandium, nickel and cobalt as well as an alumina by-productwill enhance revenue streams signiﬁcantly and oﬀset the higher capital costs of the technology," he said.

For more informaon or photos:

Corey Nolan

Gareth Quinn

Managing Director

Corporate Aﬀairs Manager

Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094

Mobile: 0417 711 108

admin@planaresources.com.au

gareth@republicpr.com.au

New frontiers

New growth

Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street

Mt Hawthorn Western Australia 6016

Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094

Platina Resources Limited | ABN 25 119 007 939 | ASX: PGM

Email: admin@platinaresources.com.au

platinaresources.com.au

VAT LEACHING PROCESS

Vat leaching involves the placement of ore into large vats and irrigang it with an acidic soluon which percolates through the bed of ore. The ore must ﬁrst be agglomerated to ensure the bed is permeable. Valuable metals are slowly leached from the ore parcles and drain from the boom of the vat with the exing liquor. While metal extracon is potenally lower than that achieved using HPAL, high pressures or temperatures are not required, simplifying equipment design and construcon, which oﬀers potenal to lower capital costs signiﬁcantly. The vats can be operated in series so that the fresh acid soluon contacts parally leached ore from which the most soluble material has already been leached, and leach soluon with depleted acidity contacts fresh ore that has greater neutralising capacity.

Tests will inially be undertaken to determine an eﬀecve agglomeraon process. Following the agglomeraon testwork, approximately 200 kg of ore will be agglomerated for vat leach tesng. Vat leaching will be undertaken in 150 mm diameter x 2 m high columns over 30 days, and extracon of scandium and impuries will be monitored. The testwork program will evaluate the extent of scandium extracon and acid consumpon eﬃciency, to establish whether the technology can support a small scale ﬁrst stage commercial operaon.

ABOUT PLATINA RESOURCES

Plana is an Australian-based company focused on returning shareholder value by advancing early-stage metals projects through exploraon, feasibility, perming and into development.

The Company has interests in the following projects:

  • Plana Scandium Project (100% interest) - located in central New South Wales, the project is one of the largest and highest-grade scandium deposits in the world, which has the potenal to become Australia's ﬁrst scandium producer with cobalt and nickel credits. A Deﬁnive Feasibility Study was completed in late 2018 demonstrang the technical and economic viability of construcng the project. The Company is now focused on compleng the perming and securing oake and ﬁnancing.
  • Skaergaard (100% interest) - One of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits and one of the largest palladium resources outside of South Africa and Russia, located in Greenland;
  • Munni Munni (30% interest) - Situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the project is one of Australia's most signiﬁcant Planum Group Metal occurrences. Munni Munni also has potenal for conglomerate hosted gold and is a Joint Venture with Artemis Resources Limited; and
  • Blue Moon (to earn a 70% interest) - Located in California, USA, the project is subject to a NI 43-101 Mineral
    Resource esmate. The resource is open at depth and along strike and has favourable metallurgy.

For more informaon please see: www.planaresources.com.au

DISCLAIMER

Statements regarding Plana Resources' plans with respect to its mineral properes are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that Plana Resources' plans for development of its mineral properes will proceed as currently expected. There can also be no assurance that Plana Resources will be able to conﬁrm the presence of addional mineral deposits, that any mineralisaon will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of Plana Resources' mineral properes or that Plana will achieve any of the valuaon increases shown by the peer group zinc companies.

Disclaimer

Platina Resources Limited published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 01:16:02 UTC
