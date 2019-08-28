Platina Resources : Transformational Transaction High Grade Zinc Copper Gold JV 0 08/28/2019 | 09:31pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX Announcement 29 August 2019 TRANSFORMATIONAL TRANSACTION - JOINT VENTURE ON A HIGH-GRADEZINC-COPPER-GOLD PROJECT Plana Resources Limited (Plana or the Company) has entered into a joint venture agreement to earn up to a 70% interest in and become operator of the Blue Moon Zinc Project (Project) in the United States. The acquision ﬁts with the Company's core experse and experience in advancing projects through drilling, feasibility and development. Aracons of the Project include: 1. Signiﬁcant valuaon upside Drill-ready, brownﬁeld project with a large sunk cost and potenal share price re-rang as it moves along the value curve by compleng drilling and evaluaon studies - see Figure 1. 2. Large, well-deﬁned Mineral Resource The Blue Moon Mineral Resource is a and silver precious metal credits (see along strike. high-grade, zinc-copperrich massive sulphide deposit with gold Table 1). The mineralisaon remains open to surface, depth and Aracve grades

A 2018 drilling program intersected some of the highest grades ever intersected on the Project, including drill hole BMZ-78 1 which intersected: 36.5 metres at 9.45% zinc, 0.58% copper, 1.1 g/t gold and 42.9 g/t silver, including:

9.35m grading 30.3% zinc, 1.7% copper, 1.67 g/t gold and 71 g/t silver. Drill ready

Planned, 10,000 metre inﬁll and expansion drilling program ready to proceed. Program to inially target extensions of drill hole BMZ-78 followed by further inﬁll and resource expansion drilling. Right commodies, right me

The Project will provide Plana shar eholders with exposure to a commodity suite that have aracve supply and demand fundamentals. Favourable locaon

The Project is situated 150km from an export port facility and 1km from power sourced from hydroelectric generaon. The project will not be subject to any state royales. 1 See press release by Blue Moon Zinc Corporaon tled "Blue Moon Cuts 30.3% Zinc, 1.7% Copper Plus Precious Metals Over 30 Feet at Blue Moon Deposit (true width ~55%), dated 18 January 2019 at www.bluemoonmining.com or www.sedar.com New frontiers New growth Level 2, Suite 9, 389 Oxford Street Mt Hawthorn Western Australia 6016 Phone +61 (0)7 5580 9094 Platina Resources Limited | ABN 25 119 007 939 | ASX: PGM Email: admin@platinaresources.com.au platinaresources.com.au Plana's inial plans for the Project involves signiﬁcantly expanding the size of the exisng Mineral Resource and exploring the broader tenement package for new mineralisaon. In parallel, the Company will complete metallurgical tesng and evaluaon studies, environmental studies, perming, idenfying strategic oake partners, and advance the Project towards development. Plana Managing Director, Corey Nolan, said the Blue Moon Project represented an excing new opportunity to build a signiﬁcant resource in an aracve commodity suite. "This transacon will create signiﬁcant share value-upli potenal for Plana shareholders as the Project advances towards development," Mr Nolan said. "The ﬁrst step involves a signiﬁcant drilling program to expand the size of the deposit. Drill core will be used for metallurgical tesng and data for compleon of a Pre-Feasibility Study". "While Plana is very acvely focused on generang shareholder value for its core assets, the Company believes exposure to another excing investment opportunity at an early-stage will generate signiﬁcant news ﬂow as it advances through exploraon, feasibility, perming and into development," he said. Figure 1 below demonstrates the values achievable (as benchmarked by the market capitalisaon of Australian Securies Exchange listed zinc/lead companies) as companies transion from explorer towards producon. Figure 1: Australian Securies Exchange listed Zinc/Lead comparison company market capitalisaon (see Appendix C for peer company descripons). Demonstrates the potenal market capitalisaon achievable as the Company moves Blue Moon from the exploraon stages through to drilling, feasibility and producon. Market capitalisaon based on closing prices and share capital as at 26 August 2019. There is no assurance that Plana will achieve any of the valuaon increases shown by the peer group zinc companies as it advances Blue Moon through drilling and feasibility towards development. 2 Project Development Strategy Plana's strategy is to advance the Project through a staged approach, including: Inﬁll and resource expansion drilling. A fully permied drilling program is currently being planned for the December quarter 2019;

Exploring for extensions to the exisng Mineral Resource and other potenal mineralisaon within the tenement package;

Consolidang other potenal resources/mineralisaon in the district;

Compleon of an Environmental Impact Statement and associated perming acvies;

Metallurgical test work to deﬁne the opmal process ﬂow sheet;

Compleon of t echnical studies including Pre- feasibility and Deﬁnive Feasibility Studies;

feasibility and Deﬁnive Feasibility Studies; Negoang producon oﬀ -take agreements; and

oﬀ Sourcing development ﬁnance and construcng the Project. Transacon Summary Plana will acquire up to a 70% interest in the Project by spending CAD3.25 million over 18 months to earn 50% and CAD3.75 million over another 18 months to earn an addional 20%. Once the Company has earnt a 70% interest, expenditure is based on a contribute/dilute basis subject to Plana funding the ﬁrst CAD5 million for both pares as a fully-refundable ﬁnancing loan - Key terms of the Joint Venture are outlined in Appendix A. In addion, the Company is acquiring a 5% equity interest in the Project owner, TSX-Vlisted, Blue Moon Zinc Corporaon ("BMZ"), by subscribing to shares for CAD300,000, equang to a 5% interst in BMZ. In addion, the Company has a six-month opon to acquire a further 5% equity interest in BMZ at market prices. If the Company reaches a 10% interest in BMZ, it becomes entled to appoint a member to the board of BMZ. Project Overview Ownership and Mineral Rights The Project is 100% owned by TSX-V listed company, BMZ. The Project consists of three disnct land tenure components that cover 445 acres, including: Two deeded, patented mineral claims owned 100% by Keystone Mines Inc (KMI), BMZ's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary. Provides ownership of the surface land and mineral rights and exists into perpetuity;

Eight Federal Lode claims held 100% by KMI that provide the right to explore and develop minerals. The claims are subject to two 1% NSR agreements with private individuals, both capped at USD700,000 and one 0.5% Net Smelter Return (NSR) agreement with Boliden capped at USD500,000; and 3 100% interest in the mineral rights from two Spanish Land Grants of the James Gann Jr. Trust of 1991 subject to a 3% NSR capped at USD200,000. Locaon The Project is situated in Mariposa County in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountain belt at altudes between 360 and 432 metres. This area is 195 kilometres east-southeastof San Francisco, California, with the nearest signiﬁcant township, Merced, 35 kilometres to the southwest. The project is easily accessed by a rural road network connecng to a naonal highway a few kilometres from the Project site. History A mine was operated in the Project area by Hecla Mining Company between 1943 and 1945 and produced 50,490 tonnes grading 2.13 g/t gold, 128 g/t silver, 0.36% copper, 0.48% lead, 12.3% zinc2. The property was acvely explored and advanced by Imperial Metals, Boliden and Lac Minerals (now Barrick) in the 1980s and 1990s but was never developed due to the low zinc prices. BMZ drilled four holes in 2018 which included drill hole BMZ78 which produced the highest grade intersecon ever reported in the deposit. Regional Infrastructure The Project has excellent access to infrastructure, including: Electricity grid supplied by hydro-electric power 1.5 kilometres to the north;

hydro-electric power 1.5 kilometres to the north; Sealed road access to an export port 150 kilometres west at Oakland;

Access to rail networks 20 kilometres west at Merced;

Labour supply from nearby townships; and

On site water supply. Deposit Type The Blue Moon deposit is a Kuroko-type,polymetallic, volcanogenic, massive sulphide deposit (VMS)deposit. The deposit is hosted in a rhyolite. The ore minerals are pyrite, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, galena, and minor tetrahedrite and bornite. To date, four lenses of Zn/Cu mineralisaon have been deﬁned within at least two, possibly three horizons. The deposit also contains gold and silver. 2 See Blue Moon 43-101, 14 November 2018, at www.bluemoonmining.com 4 Mineral Resources The Blue Moon Mineral Resource Esmate was sourced from the Blue Moon Zinc Corp, NI43-101Technical Report, "Mineral Resource Esmate for the Blue Moon Massive Sulphide Occurrence", eﬀecve date 14 November 2018. The report is available from the BMZ website (www.bluemoonmining.com) or www.sedar.com Table 1 - Blue Moon Global Mineral Resources Esmate (4.0% ZnEQ cut-oﬀ grade) Category Tons* Zn % Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) ZnEq (%)# Inferred 7,790,000 4.95 0.46 41.36 1.24 0.29 8.07 Total 7,790,000 4.95 0.46 41.36 1.24 0.29 8.07 Cauonary Note Naonal Instrument 43-101 is a naonal instrument for the Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects within Canada. The Mineral Resources stated are foreign esmates and are not reported in accordance with JORC Code. A competent person has not done suﬃcient work to classify the foreign esmates as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain that following evaluaon and/or further exploraon work that the foreign esmates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. Please see Appendix B for the ASX lisng rule Chapter 5 disclosures. The Zinc Equivalent is calculated using the equaon = (Zn%*24.70 + Cu % * 55.80 + Pb% * 19.00 + Ag(oz/t) * 11.05 + Au(oz/t ) * 875.00) / 24.70.) based on a zinc recovery of 95%, coppe r 93%, lead 95%, 65% silver and 70% gold. Price assumpons - zinc US$1.30/lb, copper US$3.00/lb, lead $1.00/lb, silver US$17/oz and gold US$1250/oz. Assumed metallurgical recoveries are based on metallurgical test work completed by Blue Moon at Lakeﬁeld Research Centre in 1988. It is the Company's opinion that all the elements included in the metal equivalent calculaon have reasonable potenal to be recovered and sold. *Please note that the Mineral Resource is deﬁned in US short tons (2,000lb) and not metric tonnes. In order to verify the foreign esmate as a Mineral Resource in accordance with Appendix 5A of the Australian Securies Exchange Lisng Rules, Plana intends to undertake a detailed audit of all the available data to verify the previous work and convert the foreign esmate to a JORC Mineral Resource compliant esmate. The Company notes that the Canadian NI43-101Standards of Disclosure system is broadly comparable to the JORC Code of reporng, and whilst the reporng methodologies are diﬀerent, the actual Mineral Resources themselves are unlikely to be signiﬁcantly diﬀerent. Appendix B outlines compliance with Australian Securies Exchange Lisng Rules Chapter 5.12. Historical Drilling Drilling has occurred on the Blue Moon property since 1942 with a total of 37,408 metres (122,730 feet) of drilling in 113 drill holes. The majority of the holes were drilled in the Blue Moon deposit area. A few holes were drilled in the Amselco Hill and Lone Oak areas, targeng the favourable stragraphic horizon. All the holes drilled on the Blue Moon property have been diamond holes of BQ and NQ core sizes, with the excepon of the 9 holes drilled in 1979 by Amselco, which were percussion holes. As well, all the holes, with the excepon of the Amselco holes, have had down-holesurveys. Only core holes drilled since 1979 were used in the Mineral Resource calculaon shown in Table 1, and excludes the holes drilled by BMZ in 2018. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

