"If they don't come to the table and settle with us we will be calling for a total shutdown in Rustenburg, we are going to shut down those mines," Joseph Mathunjwa said during a march to protest wages for workers at Sibanye's gold mines.

Sibanye's platinum mines are located in Rustenburg in the North West Province.

