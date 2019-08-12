Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Platinum       XC0009665545

PLATINUM
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

S.Africa's Northam Platinum expects FY profits to rise by over 100%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 11:40am EDT
Mine workers are seen at the Northam Platinum's Zondereinde mine in Limpopo province

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum said on Monday it expected its full-year profits to be over 100% higher than in 2018 after achieving record production and operating profit.

The miner said it anticipated its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the year until June 30 to stand between 14.8 cents and 16.8 cents, representing an increase of 107.4% to 108.4%.

In a stock exchange statement, the company said it expected to report a record operating profit of 2.4 billion rand ($156.47 million), which it attributed to efforts to contain costs and a higher basket price.

The group had also achieved record production from its own operations, up 7.4% on 2018, while sales volumes increased by 23.3%, it added.

Normalised headline earnings, which in Northam's case are adjusted for the impact of a black economic empowerment transaction, were expected to rise by over 220% to 1.3 billion rand, it said.

($1 = 15.3380 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORTHAM PLATINUM LIMITED -2.45% 62.15 End-of-day quote.45.18%
PLATINUM -0.25% 858.96 Delayed Quote.8.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLATINUM
11:40aS.Africa's Northam Platinum expects FY profits to rise by over 100%
RE
08/08WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : Swings to Loss, Misses Revenue Expectations
DJ
08/08WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : Swings to Loss, Misses Revenue Expectations
DJ
08/06South Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum posts wider H1 loss
RE
08/05LONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Stumble On U.S.-China Trade Tensions
DJ
08/01Palladium primed for record highs as oversupply batters platinum - Reuters po..
RE
07/31Natural-Gas Prices Rise as Investors Lock in Profits
DJ
07/31Natural-Gas Prices Rise as Investors Lock in Profits
DJ
07/30LONDON MARKETS: Plunging Pound And BP Gains Lift The FTSE 100 To 11-month Hig..
DJ
07/30Fresnillo Shares Drop Sharply as Net Profit Falls -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart PLATINUM
Duration : Period :
Platinum Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLATINUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group