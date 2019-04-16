S.Africa's Northam Platinum raises $118 million with medium term note placement
04/16/2019 | 05:56am EDT
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum said on Tuesday it had placed a 1.65 billion rand ($118 million) domestic medium term note and would use initial proceeds to repay other notes in issue.
The miner said the private placement of the notes fell under its 2 billion rand domestic medium term note programme and the paper has one- two- and three-year maturities.
($1 = 14.0200 rand)
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)