S.Africa's Northam Platinum raises $118 million with medium term note placement

04/16/2019 | 05:56am EDT
Mine workers are seen at the Northam Platinum's Zondereinde mine in Limpopo province

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Northam Platinum said on Tuesday it had placed a 1.65 billion rand ($118 million) domestic medium term note and would use initial proceeds to repay other notes in issue.

The miner said the private placement of the notes fell under its 2 billion rand domestic medium term note programme and the paper has one- two- and three-year maturities.

($1 = 14.0200 rand)

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

