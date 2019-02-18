South Africa's Amplats lost 14,000 platinum ounces during last week's power cuts
0
02/18/2019 | 02:19am EST
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said on Monday it had lost 14,000 platinum ounces last week when struggling state power firm Eskom implemented five straight days of power cuts.
Amplats chief executive Chris Griffith said it was also considering building a 100 megawatt solar power plant at its Mogalakwena operations.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)