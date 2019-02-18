Log in
PLATINUM
South Africa's Amplats lost 14,000 platinum ounces during last week's power cuts

02/18/2019 | 02:19am EST
A cow is seen near the AngloAmerican sign board outside the Mogalakwena platinum mine in Mokopane

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said on Monday it had lost 14,000 platinum ounces last week when struggling state power firm Eskom implemented five straight days of power cuts.

Amplats chief executive Chris Griffith said it was also considering building a 100 megawatt solar power plant at its Mogalakwena operations.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

