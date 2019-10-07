Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Platinum       XC0009665545

PLATINUM
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

TrackInsight: Platinum ETFs drift into turmoil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Even though they bounced back two days before the end of September, the Platinum Segment is at its lowest level over one month.

Platinum related ETFs lost on average 2,29% during the Friday, October 5th market session. Even though they bounced back two days before by almost 2% after a difficult end of September, the Platinum Segment is at its lowest level over one month. The year-to-date cumulated performance dropped below 10% while it was above +20% at the beginning of September. This fall is fortunately not correlated with the evolution of flows which remain largely positive from the primary market with a total inflow of $ 500 M in this segment in 2019. It gathers 16 ETFs, exposed to 3 different indices for a total of $ 1,49 Bn of assets under management.


© www.trackinsight.com 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLATINUM
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Platinum ETFs drift into turmoil
TI
10/03LONDON MARKETS: Ted Baker Shares Sliced By A Third After Reporting First-half..
DJ
10/03ANGLO AMERICAN : De Beers Reports Slight Rise in Diamond Sales
DJ
10/01TRACKINSIGHT : Bad performance from Platinum Stocks
TI
10/01S.Africa's AMCU refers platinum wage dispute to commission
RE
09/27Platinum Partners founder gets new trial, former executive acquitted
RE
09/25BHP Approaches Anglo American CEO Over Top Role -Bloomberg
DJ
09/19Crude Rebounds on Renewed Concerns About Saudi Production
DJ
09/17Copper's Reversal Highlights Chinese Growth Fears
DJ
09/13Oil's Weekly Drop Highlights Lingering Oversupply Fears -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart PLATINUM
Duration : Period :
Platinum Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLATINUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group