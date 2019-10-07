TrackInsight: Platinum ETFs drift into turmoil

Platinum related ETFs lost on average 2,29% during the Friday, October 5th market session. Even though they bounced back two days before by almost 2% after a difficult end of September, the Platinum Segment is at its lowest level over one month. The year-to-date cumulated performance dropped below 10% while it was above +20% at the beginning of September. This fall is fortunately not correlated with the evolution of flows which remain largely positive from the primary market with a total inflow of $ 500 M in this segment in 2019. It gathers 16 ETFs, exposed to 3 different indices for a total of $ 1,49 Bn of assets under management.