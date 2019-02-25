Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Platinum Group Metals Limited    PTM   CA72765Q8829

PLATINUM GROUP METALS LIMITED

(PTM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Platinum Group Metals Announces Positive Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 04:46pm EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM-TSX; PLG-NYSE American) (“Platinum Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the positive results from its Annual General Meeting held on February 22, 2019 in Vancouver, BC. 

The meeting had a turnout of shareholders representing over 73% of its issued shares eligible to vote at the meeting.  Shareholders strongly supported the appointment of the Board and the resolutions proposed.

The number of directors is fixed at six and on a show of hands the Shareholders elected management’s six nominees for directors.  Details of the proxy voting are as follows:

  DIRECTORNUMBER OF SHARESPERCENTAGE
OF VOTES CAST
 FORFORWITHHELD
  R Michael Jones16,777,62499.52%0.48%
  Frank R Hallam16,722,17699.19%0.81%
  Iain D C Mclean16,813,65599.73%0.27%
  Timothy D Marlow16,813,08199.73%0.27%
  Diana J Walters16,818,53699.76%0.24%
  John A Copelyn16,420,58497.40%2.60%

The re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors was voted in favour by 99.25% of the Shareholders.  

A poll was also conducted with respect to the ordinary resolution to approve ownership of more than 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company upon the exercise of up to 15,090,999 common share purchase warrants (exercisable into up to 1,509,999 common shares of the Company) by HCI Consolidated Investments Inc. or its associated or affiliates (collectively, “HCI”).  According to the ballots cast, the ordinary resolution was approved by the Shareholders, other than HCI, with the following results:

DISINTERESTED SHAREHOLDER VOTE SUMMARY

NUMBER OF
SHARES		PERCENTAGE
OF VOTES CAST
FORFORAGAINST
12,677,59198.59%1.41%

Following the shareholders meeting, the directors ratified the current officers of the Company for the ensuing year.   

For more information on these matters, please refer to Platinum Group’s information circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit our website at www.platinumgroupmetals.net.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group is focused on, and is the operator of, the Waterberg Project, a bulk mineable underground palladium deposit in northern South Africa.  Waterberg was discovered by the Company.  Waterberg has potential to be a low cost dominantly palladium mine and Implats, a smelter and refiner of platinum group metals, recently made a strategic investment in the Waterberg Project.

On behalf of the Board of
Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

R. Michael Jones
President and CEO

For further information contact:
    R. Michael Jones, President
    or Kris Begic, VP, Corporate Development
    Platinum Group Metals Ltd., Vancouver
    Tel: (604) 899-5450 / Toll Free: (866) 899-5450
    www.platinumgroupmetals.net

Disclosure 

The Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release, which has been prepared by management.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.  The Company directs readers to the risk factors described in the Company’s Form 20-F annual report, annual information form and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com, respectively.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd..jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLATINUM GROUP METALS LIMI
04:46pPlatinum Group Metals Announces Positive Results of Annual General Meeting o..
GL
02/19SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED : - AIM, Interim financial results for the six months ..
AQ
02/19ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : appoints Craig Miller as new Finance Director
AQ
02/19ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM : appoints Craig Miller as new Finance Director
AQ
02/11Hosken Consolidated Investments Limited Increases Position in Platinum Group ..
GL
02/06PLATINUM METALS : SA economy benefited from Platinum Group Metals' R1.2 trillion
AQ
02/04Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
GL
02/04PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD. : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
01/22Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
GL
01/14PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD. : Reports First Quarter Results and Provides Waterber..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -13,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 129 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0
EV / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 62,2 M
Chart PLATINUM GROUP METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Platinum Group Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLATINUM GROUP METALS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 658%
Managers
NameTitle
R. Michael Jones President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Iain David Colquhoun McLean Chairman
Frank R. Hallam CFO, Secretary & Non-Independent Director
Timothy M. Marlow Independent Director
Diana J. Walters Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LIMITED2.93%47
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD37.79%14 168
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 720
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP10.58%9 968
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 642
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.6.96%5 078
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.