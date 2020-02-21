Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 4D and Half-Year report
02/21/2020 | 02:13am EST
Appendix 4D
Half-Year Report
Listing Rule 4.2A.3
Company
Platinum Asset Management Limited
ASX Code
PTM
Half-Year Ended
31 December 2019
Previous corresponding period Half-Year Ended
31 December 2018
ABN
13 050 064 287
Results for Announcement to the Market
Announcement to the market for the Platinum Asset Management Limited Consolidated Group should be read in conjunction with the attached 31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report.
% Increase
$A'000
Total revenue and other income
15.52%
153,598
Profit from ordinary activities after income tax
21.36%
79,075
Net profit attributable to members
5.64%
79,075
Basic and diluted EPS (cents per share)
13.60
The main contributor of the increase in revenue, profit and earnings per share was the mark to market gains on our seed investments, including dividends, which made an overall gain for the half-year of $7.7 million, as compared to a loss of $19.1 million for the half-year to 31 December 2018.
FUM at 31 December 2019 was $25.1 billion and this represented an increase of 1.4% from the 30 June 2019 closing FUM of $24.8 billion. The increase in FUM was driven by absolute investment performance which contributed $1.6 billion, that more than offset the net fund outflows of $1.3 billion.
Net fund outflows for the half-year related to the time-lag effect of the weak relative investment performance experienced in the 2019 financial year, caused by the late cycle bull market, particularly in the US. Our investment returns for all of our funds and mandates for the half-year period to 31 December 2019 were strong.
Dividends
Dividend declared
13 cents per share fully-franked
Ex-date
2 March 2020
Record date
3 March 2020
Payment date
18 March 2020
The interim dividend paid for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 was 13 cents per share fully- franked.
The Directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'consolidated entity' or 'group') consisting of Platinum Asset Management Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'Company' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2019.
Directors
The following persons were Directors of Platinum Asset Management Limited during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report:
Michael Cole
Chairman and Non-Executive Director
Anne Loveridge
Non-Executive Director
Stephen Menzies
Non-Executive Director
Brigitte Smith
Non-Executive Director
Tim Trumper
Non-Executive Director
Andrew Clifford
Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director
Kerr Neilson
Executive Director
Elizabeth Norman
Executive Director and Director of Investor Services and Communications
Andrew Stannard
Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
Principal activities
The Company is the non-operating holding company of Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML) and its controlled entities. Platinum Investment Management Limited, trading as Platinum Asset Management (Platinum), operates a funds management business.
Operating and Financial Review
The key variables that drive the profitability of the consolidated entity are average funds under management (FUM) growth, investment performance, including performance of our seed investments, performance fees earned and expense management.
Total revenue and other income increased 15.6% to $153.6 million (31 December 2018: $133.0 million) for the half-year.
Profit after tax attributed to members increased to $79.1 million (31 December 2018: $74.9 million) for the half-year. This represented an increase in profit after tax of 5.6%. Earnings per share was 13.6 cents per share (31 December 2018: 12.84 cents per share).
The main contributor of this increase in revenue, profit and earnings per share was the mark to market gains on our seed investments, including dividends, which made an overall gain for the half-year of $7.7 million, as compared to a loss of $19.1 million for the half-year to 31 December 2018.
FUM for the half-year ending 31 December 2019 is shown in the table below.
Funds
Opening
Flows
Other
Investment
Closing
% of
Balance
$'M
$'M
Performance
Balance
Total
(1 Jul 19)
$'M
(31 Dec 19)
$'M
$'M
Retail Funds
Platinum Trust Funds and Platinum
15,939
(1,070)
-
1,105
15,974
64%
Global Fund ("Funds")^
Quoted Managed Funds
486
15
-
32
533
2%
Platinum Listed Investment Vehicles
848
-
(26)
64
886
3%
MLC Platinum Global Fund
835
(81)
-
62
816
3%
Institutional Clients
Fee Mandates
2,466
(146)
-
168
2,488
10%
Platinum Word Portfolios - UCITS
421
(1)
-
29
449
2%
funds
'Relative' Performance Fee Mandates
3,329
32
-
174
3,535
14%
'Absolute' Performance Fee Mandates
445
(41)
-
33
437
2%
Total
24,769
(1,292)
(26)
1,667
25,118
100%
^ excludes Quoted Managed Funds FUM.
FUM at 31 December 2019 was $25.1 billion and this represented an increase of 1.4% from the 30 June 2019 closing FUM of $24.8 billion. The increase in FUM was driven by absolute investment performance which contributed $1.6 billion, that more than offset the net fund outflows of $1.3 billion.
Net fund outflows for the half-year related to the time-lag effect of the weak relative investment performance experienced in the 2019 financial year, caused by the late cycle bull market, particularly in the US. Our investment returns for all of our funds and mandates for the half-year to 31 December 2019 were strong.
Our two ASX quoted managed funds, Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (ASX code: PIX) and
Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (ASX code: PAX) continued to do well with total FUM increasing to
$533 million at 31 December 2019 (30 June 2019: $486 million).
Despite the point-to-point increase in FUM, average FUM for the six months to 31 December 2019 was $24.8 billion which was 1.8% lower than the average FUM of $25.2 billion for the previous half-year. This contributed to the 2.7% decline in management fees for the period, with the remainder caused by a change in product mix.
Staff costs (including share-based payments and related on-costs) were relatively flat compared to the prior period, with higher salary costs and share based award expenses largely offset by a lower variable incentive accrual.
Non-staff expenses increased by 13.5% or $2.1 million, reflecting one off occupancy and professional services fees of $1.2 million and additional spending of $0.9 million that mostly reflected an increase in rent and depreciation run-rates (related to both the London and Sydney offices) as well as an uptick in research & technology costs (primarily software and cyber security related).
Platinum UK is progressing well with numerous investor leads and client meetings. During the half-year to 31 December 2019, Platinum incorporated Platinum Management Malta Limited, in order to allow Platinum to market its funds to European Union (EU) professional clients post Brexit.
Platinum continues to be well positioned for future growth because:
It maintains a highly differentiated product and maintains a strong position in the Australian retail market;
Our new offshore initiatives provide a platform for growth over the medium-term; and
Our investment team continues to deliver high research quality and a large idea base.
The consolidated entity is in a strong financial position, with a strong balance sheet. However, the most significant driver of our sustainable future growth is, and will always be, the delivery of superior, long-term, investment returns for our clients.
Dividends
The Company has limited capital requirements and generally expects that most, if not all, future profits will continue to be distributed by way of dividends, subject to ongoing capital requirements. Given that the earnings per share for the 2020 interim period was 13.6 cents per share, post 31 December 2019, the Directors declared a 2020 interim fully-franked dividend of 13 cents per share with a record date of 3 March 2020 and payable to shareholders on 18 March 2020.
A 2019 interim fully-franked dividend for the previous corresponding period was 13 cents per share.
Auditor's independence declaration
A copy of the Auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 4.
This report is made in accordance with a resolution of Directors, pursuant to section 306(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.
On behalf of the Directors
_____________________________
______________________________
Michael Cole
Andrew Clifford
Chairman
Director
21 February 2020
Sydney
Platinum Asset Management Limited
31 December 2019
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
6
Consolidated statement of financial position
7
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
8
Consolidated statement of cash flows
9
Notes to the financial statements
10
Directors' declaration
26
Independent auditor's review report to the members of Platinum Asset Management Limited
27
General information
The financial statements cover Platinum Asset Management Limited as a consolidated entity consisting of Platinum Asset Management Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2019. The financial statements are presented in Australian dollars, which is Platinum Asset Management Limited's functional and presentation currency.
A description of the nature of the consolidated entity's operations and its principal activities are included in the Directors' report, which is not part of the financial statements.
The financial statements were authorised for issue, in accordance with a resolution of Directors, on 21 February 2020.
The Directors have the power to amend and re-issue the interim financial report.
The interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, the report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by Platinum Asset Management Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.
Platinum Asset Management Limited
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Consolidated
Half-year ended
Note
31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018
$'000
$'000
Revenue
Management fees
144,879
148,843
Performance fees
34
22
Total revenue
144,913
148,865
Other income
Interest
1,061
1,747
Dividends
600
1,800
Share of profit/(loss) on investments in associates
6(d)
7,064
(9,302)
Gains/(losses) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
16
(11,565)
Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on overseas bank accounts
(56)
1,423
Total of other income
8,685
(15,897)
Total revenue and other income
153,598
132,968
Expenses
Staff
(20,129)
(20,288)
Custody and unit registry
(6,209)
(6,356)
Business development
(3,295)
(3,457)
Research and technology
(2,722)
(2,258)
Rent, other occupancy and depreciation
(2,473)
(1,210)
Share-based payments
(2,452)
(1,794)
Legal, compliance and other professional
(2,050)
(1,362)
Mail house, periodic reporting and share registry
(628)
(589)
Insurance
(317)
(304)
Audit fee
(222)
(289)
Other
(116)
(62)
Total expenses
(40,613)
(37,969)
Profit before income tax expense
112,985
94,999
Income tax expense
(33,910)
(29,840)
Profit after income tax expense
79,075
65,159
Other comprehensive income
Exchange rate translation impact of foreign subsidiaries
47
11
Other comprehensive income for the half-year, net of tax
47
11
Total comprehensive income for the half-year
79,122
65,170
Profit after income tax expense for the half-year is attributable to:
Owners of Platinum Asset Management Limited
79,075
74,855
Non-controlling interests
-
(9,696)
79,075
65,159
Cents
Cents
Basic earnings per share
3
13.60
12.84
Diluted earnings per share
3
13.60
12.84
The above consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the
accompanying notes
Platinum Asset Management Limited
Consolidated statement of financial position
As at 31 December 2019
Consolidated
As at
Note
31 Dec 2019
30 June 2019
$'000
$'000
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
78,138
112,947
Term deposits
116,877
81,877
Trade and other receivables
7
31,446
27,922
Total current assets
226,461
222,746
Non-current assets
Equity investments in associates
6
124,657
117,593
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
4
199
183
Fixed assets
4,536
3,616
Right-of-use assets
16
9,222
-
Total non-current assets
138,614
121,392
Total assets
365,075
344,138
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
8
8,083
8,108
Employee benefits
9
10,571
3,809
Lease liabilities
16
1,704
-
Income tax payable
10,123
5,082
Total current liabilities
30,481
16,999
Non-current liabilities
Provisions
9
1,359
1,560
Lease liabilities
16
7,766
-
Net deferred tax liabilities
4,241
4,491
Total non-current liabilities
13,366
6,051
Total liabilities
43,847
23,050
Net assets
321,228
321,088
Equity
Issued capital
11
723,490
723,490
Reserves
12
(574,217)
(576,863)
Retained profits
13
171,955
174,461
Total equity
321,228
321,088
The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes
Platinum Asset Management Limited
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Non-
Issued
Retained
controlling
Total
Capital
Reserves
profits
Interests
equity
Consolidated
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance at 1 July 2019
723,490
(576,863)
174,461
-
321,088
Impact of adoption of new leasing standard
(Note 16)
-
-
(159)
-
(159)
Profit after income tax expense for the half-
year
-
-
79,075
-
79,075
Other comprehensive income
Exchange rate translation impact of foreign
subsidiaries (Note 12)
-
47
-
-
47
Total comprehensive income for the half-year
-
47
79,075
-
79,122
Transactions with owners in their capacity as
owners:
Share-based payments reserve (Note 12)
-
2,599
-
-
2,599
Dividends paid (Note 10)
-
-
(81,422)
-
(81,422)
Balance at 31 December 2019
723,490
(574,217)
171,955
-
321,228
Non-
Issued
Retained
controlling
Total
capital
Reserves
profits
Interests
equity
Consolidated
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance at 1 July 2018
731,245
(582,006)
185,940
75,936
411,115
Profit after income tax expense for the half-
year
-
-
74,855
(9,696)
65,159
Other comprehensive income
Exchange rate translation impact of foreign
subsidiaries
-
11
-
-
11
Total comprehensive income for the half-year
-
11
74,855
(9,696)
65,170
Transactions with owners in their capacity as
owners:
Share-based payments reserve
-
1,905
-
-
1,905
Dividends paid (Note 10)
-
-
(93,313)
-
(93,313)
Transactions with non-controlling interests
-
-
-
47,784
47,784
Balance at 31 December 2018
731,245
(580,090)
167,482
114,024
432,661
The above consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes
Platinum Asset Management Limited
Consolidated statement of cash flows
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Consolidated
Half-year ended
31 Dec
31 Dec 2019
2018(1)
$'000
$'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Receipts from operating activities
140,171
152,987
Payments for operating activities
(30,405)
(28,170)
Income taxes paid
(28,973)
(28,190)
Net cash from operating activities
80,793
96,627
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received
1,084
1,637
Proceeds on maturity of term deposits
206,877
103,876
Purchase of term deposits
(241,877)
(191,876)
Payments for purchases of fixed assets
(2,146)
(1,094)
Dividends and distribution received from seed investments
1,914
1,821
Payments for purchases of financial assets (held directly by entity consolidated in the prior
period) (PAXX)
-
(62,497)
Distribution received by entity consolidated in the prior period (PAXX)
-
21,551
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(34,148)
(126,582)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid
(81,422)
(93,222)
Distribution paid by entity consolidated in the prior period (PAXX)
-
(13,683)
Proceeds from units issued (net applications into prior period non-controlling interest(PAXX))
-
54,629
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(81,422)
(52,276)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(34,777)
(82,231)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the half-year
112,947
164,337
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(32)
1,439
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the half-year
78,138
83,545
The 31 December 2018 consolidated statement of cash flows includes transactions related to PAXX which was consolidated into the Platinum group in the prior period.
The above consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 1. Significant accounting policies
These general purpose financial statements for the interim half-year reporting period ended 31 December 2019 have been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134: Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001, as appropriate for for-profit oriented entities. Compliance with AASB 134 ensures compliance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
These general purpose financial statements do not include all the notes of the type normally included in annual financial statements. Accordingly, these financial statements are to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by the Company during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.
PART A - Notes 2 to 13: Operations - Notes that explain the operations and financial results of the consolidated entity
PART B - Notes 14 to 20: Operations - Miscellaneous Notes that are required by the accounting standards
PART A - Notes 2 to 13
Operations - Notes that explain the operations and financial results of the consolidated entity
Note 2. Segment information
The consolidated entity is organised into two main operating segments being:
funds management: through the generation of management and performance fees from Australian investment vehicles, its US-based investment mandates and Platinum World Portfolios Plc. ("PWP") and associated costs including those of the London office; and
investments and other: through the consolidated entity's investment in the (a) ASX quoted, Platinum Asia Investments Limited (b) PWP (c) unlisted Platinum Trust Funds and (d) the quoted managed fund, PAXX. Also included in this category are Australian dollar term deposits as well as associated interest derived from these.
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 2. Segment information (continued)
The segment financial results, segment assets and liabilities are disclosed below and on the following page(s):
Funds
Investments
Management
and Other
Total
Current period - 31 December 2019
$'000
$'000
$'000
Revenue
Management and performance fees
144,913
-
144,913
Interest
296
765
1,061
Net gains on financial assets and equity in associates
-
7,080
7,080
Net foreign exchange gains on overseas bank accounts and dividends
-
544
544
Total revenue and other income
145,209
8,389
153,598
Expenses
40,493
120
40,613
Profit before income tax expense
104,716
8,269
112,985
Income tax expense
(31,609)
(2,301)
(33,910)
Profit after income tax expense
73,107
5,968
79,075
Other comprehensive income
47
-
47
Total comprehensive income
73,154
5,968
79,122
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,833
75,305
78,138
Financial assets and equity in associates
-
124,856
124,856
Term deposits
-
116,877
116,877
Receivables and other assets
44,981
223
45,204
Total assets
47,814
317,261
365,075
Liabilities
Payables and provisions
29,483
-
29,483
Tax liabilities
9,325
5,039
14,364
Total liabilities
38,808
5,039
43,847
Net assets
9,006
312,222
321,228
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 2. Segment information (continued)
Funds
Investments
Management
and Other
Total
Comparative period - 31 December 2018
$'000
$'000
$'000
Revenue
Management and performance fees
148,865
-
148,865
Interest
148
1,599
1,747
Net losses on financial assets and equity in associates
-
(20,867)
(20,867)
Net foreign exchange gains on overseas bank accounts and dividends
-
3,223
3,223
Total revenue and other income
149,013
(16,045)
132,968
Expenses
37,879
90
37,969
Profit before income tax
111,134
(16,135)
94,999
Income tax (expense)/benefit
(35,221)
5,381
(29,840)
Profit after income tax
75,913
(10,754)
65,159
Other comprehensive income
-
11
11
Total comprehensive income
75,913
(10,743)
65,170
Comparative period - 30 June 2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
8,294
104,653
112,947
Financial assets and equity in associates
-
117,776
117,776
Term deposits
-
81,877
81,877
Receivables and other assets
29,978
1,560
31,538
Total assets
38,272
305,866
344,138
Liabilities
Payables and provisions
13,477
-
13,477
Tax liabilities
6,848
2,725
9,573
Total liabilities
20,325
2,725
23,050
Net assets
17,947
303,141
321,088
Note 3. Earnings per share
Consolidated
Half-year ended
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
$'000
$'000
Profit after income tax attributable to the owners of Platinum Asset Management Limited
79,075
74,855
Number
Number
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating basic and diluted earnings
per share
581,583,682
583,207,034
Cents
Cents
Basic earnings per share
13.60
12.84
Diluted earnings per share
13.60
12.84
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 4. Non-current assets - financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
Consolidated
As at
31 Dec 2019
30 June 2019
$'000
$'000
Platinum Trust Fund investments
199
183
199
183
Note 5. Interests in subsidiaries
The consolidated financial statements incorporate the assets, liabilities and results of the following entities:
Ownership interest
As at
Principal place of business /
31 Dec 2019
30 June 2019
Name
Country of incorporation
%
%
McRae Pty Limited
Australia
100.0
100.0
Platinum Asset Pty Limited
Australia
100.0
100.0
Platinum Investment Management Limited
Australia
100.0
100.0
Platinum Employee Share Trust
Australia
100.0
100.0
Platinum Investment Management Australia Corp.
United States
100.0
100.0
Platinum GP Pty Limited
Australia
100.0
100.0
Platinum UK Asset Management Limited
United Kingdom
(Platinum UK)^
100.0
100.0
Platinum Management Malta Limited
(Platinum Malta)^
Malta
100.0
-
^Platinum UK Asset Management Limited and Platinum Management Malta Limited both act as sales and servicing centres for the consolidated entity, predominantly with the objective of generating additional fund inflows into the UCITS funds. Platinum UK services UK professional clients and Platinum Malta will service EU professional clients.
Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML) seeded or invested in many of the products it offers to investors and this impacted on the accounting treatment adopted in the consolidated financial statements. The accounting treatment adopted in these consolidated financial statements with respect to the seed investments was similar to the accounting treatment adopted in the 30 June 2019 financial statements. Nonetheless, we have taken the opportunity to outline the applicable accounting treatment and the reason(s) for the adoption.
Entity
PIML ownership interest at 31
Accounting treatment adopted in
December 2019
these accounts
Platinum Trust Fund investments
Interest is less than 1% in each Fund.
Fair value accounting applied (see
Note 4).
Platinum Asia Investments Limited
8.3%
Investment in associate. Equity
(PAI)
accounting applied (see Note 6).
Platinum World Portfolios (PWP)
14.7%
Investment in associate. Equity
accounting applied (see Note 6).
Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed
16.3%
Investment in associate. Equity
Hedge Fund) (PAXX)
accounting applied (see Note 6).
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 6. Equity investments in associates
At 31 December 2019, the consolidated entity's investment(s) in Platinum Asia Investments Limited (PAI), Platinum World Portfolios Plc (PWP), and Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) ("PAXX") represent interests in associates which are accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Information relating to this is shown in the table below:
a. Interests in associates
Entity
Equity interest
Fair Value
Carrying amount
%
$'000
$'000
31
30
31
30
31
30
Reason for
December
June
December
June
December
June
assessment of
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
significant influence
PAI
8.3
8.3
32,550
30,900
33,532
32,567
Level of ownership
interest was 8.3% at 31
December 2019; PIML
acts as Investment
Manager (IM) in
accordance with the
Investment Management
Agreement; PIML
provides performance
and exposure reports to
the PAI Board.
PWP
14.7
14.6
67,961
63,444
66,150
61,631
Level of ownership
interest was 14.7% at 31
December 2019; PIML
acts as Investment
Manager (IM) in
accordance with the
Investment Management
Agreement; PIML
provides performance
and exposure reports to
the PWP Board and
Stephen Menzies is a
Director of PWP and a
Director of Platinum
Asset Management
Limited.
PAXX
16.3
14.7
24,975
23,395
24,975
23,395
Level of ownership
interest was 16.3% at
31 December 2019;
PIML acts
as Investment Manager
(IM) for PAXX and its
underlying fund,
Platinum
Asia Fund.
125,486
117,739
124,657
117,593
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 6. Equity investments in associates (continued)
The fair value of Platinum Asia Investments Limited reflects the 30 million shares held multiplied by the closing price at 31 December 2019 of $1.085 (30 June 2019: $1.03).
The fair value of PWP reflects the shares held in the sub-funds multiplied by their respective closing prices at 31 December 2019.
The fair value of PAXX reflects units held multiplied by the PAXX's 31 December 2019 redemption price of $4.49 (30 June 2019: $4.20).
The carrying value reflects the consolidated entity's share of each associate's net assets, including assessment of any impairment (see Note 6c for further details).
We have conducted an impairment assessment of the carrying amount of the investment in associates, including a look- through of each of the underlying assets and liabilities. Our assessment is that at 31 December 2019, no impairment write- down was required for PAI because the underlying value of each asset and liability has been measured. The carrying value of the PWP investment is less than its fair value and the carrying value of the investment in PAXX is equal to its fair value.
b. Carrying amount of investment using the equity method
As at
31 Dec 2019
30 June 2019
$'000
$'000
Opening balance
117,593
95,920
Initial recognition of PAXX as an equity investment on deconsolidation
-
24,272
Share of associates' profit (see Note 6.d)
7,692
1,100
Dividends paid (PAI) (see Note 6.d)
(628)
(3,699)
Closing balance (see Note 6.c)
124,657
117,593
9
c. Share of associates' statement of financial position
Platinum
Asia
Group's
Platinum
Group's
Investments
share of
World
share of
Limited
associate
Portfolios
associate
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
31 December 2019
Total assets
417,810
34,511
452,981
66,452
Total liabilities
11,848
979
2,059
302
Net assets
405,962
33,532
450,922
66,150
Platinum
Asia Fund
(Quoted
Managed
Hedge
Group's
Fund)
share of
("PAXX")
associate
$'000
$'000
Total assets
153,255
24,975
Total liabilities
-
-
Net assets
153,255
24,975
Total group's share of associates' statement of financial position (share of PAI's net assets of $33,532,000, PWP's net assets of $66,150,000 and PAXX's net assets of $24,975,000) = $124,657,000.
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 6. Equity investments in associates (continued)
c. Share of associates' statement of financial position (continued)
Platinum
Asia
Group's
Platinum
Group's
Investments
share of
World
share of
Limited
associate
Portfolios
associate
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
30 June 2019
Total assets
401,222
33,221
426,498
62,311
Total liabilities
7,900
654
4,653
680
Net assets
393,222
32,567
421,845
61,631
Platinum
Asia Fund
(Quoted
Managed
Hedge
Group's
Fund)
share of
("PAXX")
associate
$'000
$'000
Total assets
168,320
24,810
Total liabilities
9,602
1,415
Net assets
158,718
23,395
Total group's share of associates' statement of financial position (share of PAI's net assets of $32,567,000, PWP's net assets of $61,631,000 and PAXX's net assets of $23,395,000) = $117,593,000.
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 6. Equity investments in associates (continued)
d. Associate's net income
Platinum
Asia
Group's
Platinum
Group's
Investments
share of
World
share of
31 December 2019
Limited
associate
Portfolios
associate
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Total investment income
30,730
2,538
33,456
4,908
Total expenses
(3,234)
(267)
(2,743)
(402)
Profit before tax
27,496
2,271
30,713
4,506
Income tax expense
(8,272)
(683)
-
-
Profit after tax
19,224
1,588
30,713
4,506
Dividend received, dilution of unitholding throughout the
(623)
13
period and/or foreign currency translation impact
Realised and unrealised gain on investment in associate
965
4,519
Platinum
Asia Fund
(Quoted
Group's
Managed
share of
Hedge
Group's
all
Fund)
share of
associates
("PAXX")
associate
(total)
$'000
$'000
$'000
Total investment income
9,805
1,598
9,044
Total expenses
-
-
(669)
Profit before tax
9,805
1,598
8,375
Income tax expense
-
-
(683)
Profit after tax
9,805
1,598
7,692
Dividend received, dilution of unitholding throughout the
period and/or foreign currency translation impact
(18)
(628)
Realised and unrealised gain/(loss) on investment in
associate
1,580
7,064
The other comprehensive income was $nil.
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 6. Equity investments in associates (continued)
d. Associate's net income (continued)
Platinum
Asia
Group's
Platinum
Group's
Investments
share of
World
share of
30 June 2019
Limited
associate
Portfolios
associate
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Total investment income
6,284
520
(18,038)
(2,635)
Total expenses
(6,552)
(543)
(6,791)
(992)
(Loss)/profit before tax
(268)
(23)
(24,829)
(3,627)
Income tax benefit
110
8
-
-
(Loss)/profit after tax
(158)
(15)
(24,829)
(3,627)
Dividend received and dilution of unitholding throughout the
(2,390)
4,310
year and foreign currency translation impact
Realised and unrealised gain on investment in associate
(2,405)
683
Platinum
Asia Fund
(Quoted
Group's
Managed
share of
Hedge
Group's
all
Fund)
share of
associates
("PAXX")
associate
(total)
$'000
$'000
$'000
Total investment income
2,757
406
(1,709)
Total expenses
-
-
(1,535)
Profit/(loss) before tax
2,757
406
(3,244)
Income tax benefit
-
-
8
Profit/(loss) after tax
2,757
406
(3,236)
Dividend received and dilution of unitholding throughout the
year and foreign currency translation impact
(1,283)
637
Realised and unrealised gain/(loss) on investment in
associate
(877)
(2,599)
The other comprehensive income was $nil.
Note 7. Current assets - trade and other receivables
Consolidated
As at
31 Dec 2019
30 June 2019
$'000
$'000
Management fees receivable
29,180
24,467
Performance fees receivable
34
5
Interest receivable
222
246
Prepayments
2,010
1,561
Sundry debtors
-
329
Distribution receivable from PAXX and Platinum Trust Fund investments
-
1,314
31,446
27,922
Management and performance fees receivable(s) were received between three to 30 days after balance date. Interest receivable comprised accrued interest on term deposits and cash accounts. Interest on term deposits is received on maturity. Distributions are only paid at 30 June, and this is the reason why the distribution receivable was $nil at 31 December 2019.
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 8. Current Liabilities - Trade and other payables
Consolidated
As at
31 Dec 2019
30 June 2019
$'000
$'000
Trade payables
6,535
5,995
GST payable
1,548
2,113
8,083
8,108
Note 9. Current and non-current liabilities - Employee-related provisions
Consolidated
As at
31 Dec 2019
30 June 2019
$'000
$'000
Current liabilities
Variable remuneration accrual and associated on-costs^
7,057
-
Annual leave
1,358
1,489
Long service leave
1,963
2,320
Payroll tax accrual for Deferred Remuneration Plan awards
193
-
10,571
3,809
Non-current liabilities
Payroll tax accrual for Deferred Remuneration Plan awards
1,359
1,560
1,359
1,560
Variable remuneration accruals mainly reference investment returns for the period to 31 March of each year, with payments made in June of each year.
The variable remuneration accrual is therefore an estimate, on a pro-rata basis, for the period to 31 December 2019. Actual variable remuneration awards for the year may vary substantially from the accrual reflected in these financial statements.
Further information on variable remuneration can be found in the 2019 Remuneration Report, which appears in the 2019 Annual Report.
Note 10. Equity - dividends
Dividends paid during the half-year were as follows:
Consolidated
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
$'000
$'000
Dividend paid on 20 September 2019 of 14 cents per ordinary shares
81,422
-
Dividend paid on 21 September 2018 of 16 cents per ordinary shares
-
93,313
81,422
93,313
Post the period-end, the Directors have determined to pay an ordinary fully-franked dividend of 13 cents per share (31 December 2018: ordinary dividend of 13 cents per share) payable out of profits for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019.
This dividend has not been provided for at 31 December 2019, as it was declared after period-end.
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 11. Equity - issued capital
31 Dec 2019
30 June 2019
31 Dec 2019
30 June 2019
Shares
Shares
$'000
$'000
Ordinary shares - fully paid
586,678,900
586,678,900
751,355
751,355
Treasury shares allocated to employees
(5,088,188)
(5,095,797)
(27,830)
(27,865)
Treasury shares unallocated to employees
(7,609)
-
(35)
-
Total issued capital
581,583,103
581,583,103
723,490
723,490
Ordinary shares
Ordinary shares entitle the holder to participate in dividends and the proceeds on the winding up of the Company in proportion to the number of and amounts paid on the shares held.
On a show of hands every member present at a meeting in person or by proxy shall have one vote and upon a poll each share shall have one vote.
On 17 September 2019, the Company announced the extension of the on-market share buy-back program, in which shares will be bought-back if the PTM shares trade at a discount to its underlying value. No shares have been bought-back.
Note 12. Equity - reserves
Consolidated
As at
31 Dec 2019
30 June 2019
$'000
$'000
Foreign currency translation reserve
152
105
Capital reserve
(588,144)
(588,144)
Share-based payments reserve
13,775
11,176
(574,217)
(576,863)
Foreign currency translation reserve
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign controlled entities are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated as a separate reserve within equity. The balance of the foreign currency translation reserve was $152,000 at 31 December 2019 (30 June 2019: $105,000). The movement in the current half-year relates to translation of the Platinum UK Asset Management Limited net assets.
Capital reserve
In 2007, in preparation for listing, a restructure was undertaken in which the Company sold or transferred all of its assets, other than its beneficial interest in shares in Platinum Asset Pty Limited and sufficient cash to meet its year to date income tax liability.
The Company then split its issued share capital of 100 shares into 435,181,783 ordinary shares. It then took its beneficial interests in Platinum Investment Management Limited to 100%, through scrip for scrip offers, in consideration for the issue of 125,818,217 ordinary shares in the Company.
As a result of the share split and takeover offers, the Company had 561,000,000 ordinary shares on issue and beneficially held 100% of the issued share capital of Platinum Investment Management Limited. Subsequently, 140,250,000 shares on issue representing 25% of the issued shares of the Company were sold to the public by existing shareholders.
The amount of $588,144,000 was established on listing as a result of the difference between the consideration paid for the purchase of non-controlling interests and the share of net assets acquired in the minority interests.
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 12. Equity - reserves (continued)
Share-based payments reserve
In 2016, the consolidated entity established and allocated rights to eligible employees under the Deferred Incentive Plan. Additional rights were granted each year after that.
The amount in the share-based payments reserve is comprised of the amortisation of the rights granted for financial years 2016-2019 and any associated future tax deduction.
No new deferred rights were granted in the current half-year, so the movement in the share-based payments reserve is comprised of the pro-rata (6 month) amortisation of the rights granted for financial years 2016-2019.
Movements in reserves
Movements in each class of reserve during the current half-year (and prior year) are set out below:
Share-based
Foreign
payments
Currency
Capital
Total
Consolidated - 31 December 2019
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Balance at 1 July 2019
11,176
105
(588,144)
(576,863)
Exchange rate translation impact of foreign subsidiaries
-
47
-
47
Movement in share-based payments reserve
2,599
-
-
2,599
Balance at 31 December 2019
13,775
152
(588,144)
(574,217)
Consolidated - 30 June 2019
Balance at 1 July 2018
6,017
121
(588,144)
(582,006)
Exchange rate translation impact of foreign subsidiaries
-
(16)
-
(16)
Movement in share-based payments reserve
5,159
-
-
5,159
Balance at 30 June 2019
11,176
105
(588,144)
(576,863)
Note 13. Equity - retained profits
31 Dec 2019
30 June 2019
$'000
$'000
Retained profits at the beginning of the half-year
174,461
185,940
Impact of adoption of new leasing standard *
(159)
-
Profit after income tax expense attributable to owners of the Company
79,075
157,651
Dividends paid (Note 10)
(81,422)
(169,130)
Retained profits at the end of the half-year
171,955
174,461
*The consolidated entity adopted AASB 16: Leases from 1 July 2019, and elected to adjust the opening retained profits balance at 1 July 2019, rather than re-state the prior year comparatives. This meant that retained profits at the beginning of the half-year reduced by $159,000 at 1 July 2019. Please refer to Note 16 for further information.
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
PART B - Notes 14 to 20 - Miscellaneous Notes that are required by the accounting standards
Note 14. Fair value measurement
Fair value hierarchy
AASB 13: Fair Value Measurement requires the consolidated entity to classify those assets and liabilities measured at fair value using the following fair value hierarchy model (consistent with the hierarchy model applied to financial assets and liabilities at 30 June 2019).
quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1);
inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability either directly (as prices) or indirectly (derived from prices) (level 2); and
inputs for the assets or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs) (level 3).
At 31 December 2019, the investments by PIML in PAI, PWP and PAXX have not been measured at fair value because they have been classified as equity investments in associates. If these were to be measured at fair value, they would be classified as level 2.
The tables below analyse within the fair value hierarchy model the consolidated entity's assets and liabilities, measured or disclosed at fair value, using the three level hierarchy model at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019. The consolidated entity has no assets or liabilities that are classified as level 3.
31 December 2019
Assets
Platinum Trust Fund investments
30 June 2019
Assets
Platinum Trust Fund investments
Level 1
Level 2
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
-
199
199
-
199
199
Level 1
Level 2
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
-
183
183
-
183
183
The consolidated entity's policy is to recognise transfers into and transfers out of fair value hierarchy levels at the end of the reporting period.
Valuation techniques used to classify assets and liabilities as level 2
PIML's direct investments in the Platinum Trust Funds are valued using their respective Net Asset Values (adjusted for the buy-sell spread) of the underlying assets and liabilities and includes the impact of the 30 June distribution. Accordingly, management has assessed the fair value investments as being Level 2 investments.
Note 15. Related party transactions
Tax consolidation and dividend transactions
Any tax payable on income and gains from any entity within the tax consolidated group and dividends are sourced from the main operating subsidiary, Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML), and paid out under the Company. Platinum Asset Management Limited is the head entity of the consolidated tax group and is the parent entity, and consequently, is the entity that ultimately pays out dividends to shareholders. The amounts paid during the half-year are disclosed in the consolidated statement of cash flows.
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 15. Related party transactions (continued)
Fees received
Platinum Investment Management Limited provides investment management services to:
its related party unit trusts - the Platinum Trust Funds and Platinum Global Fund;
its European-based offshore fund, Platinum World Portfolios Plc;
its two ASX-listed investment companies (LICs), Platinum Capital Limited (PMC) and Platinum Asia Investments Limited (PAI); and
its two ASX quoted managed funds, Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (PIXX) and Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (PAXX).
Platinum Investment Management Limited is entitled to receive a monthly management fee, either directly or indirectly, from each of these entities and a performance fee based on the relative investment performance of the Platinum Trust Funds, Platinum World Portfolios Plc, Platinum Capital Limited (PMC) and Platinum Asia Investments Limited (PAI). The consolidated entity does not derive any management fees or performance fees directly from PIXX and PAXX. Management and performance fees are borne at the Platinum International Fund/Platinum Asia Fund level and are paid directly by these funds to the consolidated entity. The total related party fees recognised in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the period ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 were as follows:
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
$
$
Related party fees
119,472,910
124,150,091
Included in these figures, is related party fees receivable, disclosed in the statement of financial position for the period ended 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019 as follows:
31 Dec 2019
30 June 2019
$
$
Related party fees receivable
20,838,168
19,001,623
Investment transactions
During the half-year, PIML received the final 2019 fully-franked dividend of $600,000 (31 December 2018: fully-franked
dividend: $1,800,000) from its investment in PAI.
During the half-year, PIML also received the 30 June 2019 distribution of $1,313,991 from PAXX and Platinum Trust Funds (31 December 2018: $4,837,343).
Other related party transactions
Mr Stephen Menzies is PIML's nominee on the Board of PWP. PIML reimburses Stephen Menzies for any incidental travel and accommodation associated with attendance at Board meetings in Ireland. During the half-year, the amount reimbursed was $11,042 (31 December 2018: $17,523).
During the half-year, the consolidated entity paid $35,000 (31 December 2018: $35,000) to OneVue Services Pty Limited for the provision of services associated with the enhancement of the Platinum website. OneVue is a related party of the Chairman of Platinum Asset Management Limited, Mr Michael Cole.
During the half-year, Platinum UK continued to incur costs associated with running the European operations of the Platinum group. Associated with this, PIML incurred a service fee of $917,337 in the reporting period (31 December 2018: $853,789). PIML also provided further funding of 200,000 GBP (equivalent to A$383,230) to Platinum UK.
During the half-year, Platinum Management Malta Limited was incorporated. PIML paid the $7,243 associated with the director's fees for the Maltese resident director and paid the initial start-up capital of $2,094.
Loan agreements with related parties
There were no formal loan agreements executed with related parties during the current and previous reporting period, but there were inter-company receivables and payables.
23
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 16. Leases
Platinum Investment Management Limited has entered into a lease agreement for the Sydney premises it occupies and pays rent on a monthly basis. Payments made under the lease are charged to the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income.
(a) Amounts recognised in the statement of financial position
The statement of financial position shows the following amounts relating to leases:
30 June
31 Dec 2019
2019*
$'000
$'000
Right-of-use assets
Non-current
9,222
-
9,222
-
Lease liabilities
Current
1,704
-
Non-current
7,766
-
9,470
-
Retained profit adjustment impact of adoption of new leasing standard^
(159)
-
*In the previous year, the consolidated group did not recognise lease assets and lease liabilities under AASB 117 Leases.
The consolidated entity has adopted AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 30 June 2019 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassification and the adjustment of $159,000 arising from the new leasing standard are therefore recognised as an adjustment to opening retained profit on 1 July 2019.
(b) Amounts recognised in the statement of profit or loss in "rent, other occupancy and depreciation"
31 Dec 2019
31 Dec 2018
$'000
$'000*
Depreciation charge of right-of-use assets
Office
843
-
843
-
Interest
53
-
Other lease-related outgoings
61
-
114
-
(c) Changes with respect to the accounting treatment for the lease of the Sydney premises
Until the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019, the lease of the Sydney premises was classified as an operating lease. From 1 July 2019, the lease over the premises is recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability. The actual amount paid in relation to lease payments during the period was $870,000, which appears in the consolidated statement of cash flows.
Assets and liabilities arising from the lease of the premises were initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the future lease payments, less any lease incentives receivable.
On adoption of AASB 16, the lease payments used to determine the lease liability were discounted using the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) overnight cash rate of 1.25% at the date of initial application.
24
Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019
Note 16. Leases (continued)
Under the terms of the lease agreement, the consolidated entity may be exposed to potential future increases in other lease- related outgoings (such as cleaning costs) based on an uplift of 3.75% per annum. These are not included in the lease liability until they take effect. When adjustments to other lease-related outgoings based on this uplift takes effect, the lease liability is reassessed and adjusted against the right-of-use asset.
Lease payments are allocated between principal and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period.
Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the amount of the measurement of lease liability. Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the lease term on a straight-line basis.
Note 17. Contingent Assets, Liabilities and Commitments
The consolidated entity has no commitments for significant capital expenditure. No contingent assets or liabilities exist at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019.
Note 18. Events after the reporting period
Apart from the dividend declared on 21 February 2020, as disclosed in Note 10, no other matter or circumstance has arisen since 31 December 2019 that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the consolidated entity's operations, the results of those operations, or the consolidated entity's state of affairs in future financial years.
Note 19. Accounting Standards and Interpretations not yet mandatory or early adopted during the half-year
There are no other standards that are not yet effective that are expected to have a material impact on the consolidated entity in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions.
Note 20. Accounting Standards adopted during the half-year
Australian Accounting Standards and Interpretations that are of relevance to the consolidated entity but are mandatory and have been adopted for the interim reporting period ended 31 December 2019, and the consolidated entity's assessment of the impact of these issued or amended Accounting Standards and Interpretations, most relevant to the consolidated entity, are set out below.
(a) AASB 16: Leases
The consolidated group has adopted AASB 16: Leases from 1 July 2019, Please refer to Note 16 for a discussion of the impact of this new standard.
(b) IFRIC 23: Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments (effective from 1 January 2019)
The IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) issued IFRIC 23, which clarifies how the recognition and measurement requirements of IAS 12: Income taxes are applied where there is uncertainty over income tax treatments. IFRIC 23 requires the consolidated entity to calculate their deferred and current income tax liabilities in their financial statements if the tax authorities were going to perform a tax audit. The consolidated entity has applied this interpretation with respect to determining its deferred and current income tax balances. Management has assessed that the adoption of this interpretation will not materially affect the deferred and current income tax balances or any of the disclosures in the financial statements.
There are no other standards that are effective for the first time in the current period that are expected to have a material impact on the consolidated entity in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions.
the attached financial statements and notes comply with the Corporations Act 2001, Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134: Interim Financial Reporting, the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements;
the attached financial statements and notes give a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
Signed in accordance with a resolution of Directors made pursuant to section 303(5)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.
Platinum Asset Management Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 07:11:06 UTC