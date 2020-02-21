Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 4D and Half-Year report 0 02/21/2020 | 02:13am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Appendix 4D Half-Year Report Listing Rule 4.2A.3 Company Platinum Asset Management Limited ASX Code PTM Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019 Previous corresponding period Half-Year Ended 31 December 2018 ABN 13 050 064 287 Results for Announcement to the Market Announcement to the market for the Platinum Asset Management Limited Consolidated Group should be read in conjunction with the attached 31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report. % Increase $A'000 Total revenue and other income 15.52% 153,598 Profit from ordinary activities after income tax 21.36% 79,075 Net profit attributable to members 5.64% 79,075 Basic and diluted EPS (cents per share) 13.60 The main contributor of the increase in revenue, profit and earnings per share was the mark to market gains on our seed investments, including dividends, which made an overall gain for the half-year of $7.7 million, as compared to a loss of $19.1 million for the half-year to 31 December 2018. FUM at 31 December 2019 was $25.1 billion and this represented an increase of 1.4% from the 30 June 2019 closing FUM of $24.8 billion. The increase in FUM was driven by absolute investment performance which contributed $1.6 billion, that more than offset the net fund outflows of $1.3 billion. Net fund outflows for the half-year related to the time-lag effect of the weak relative investment performance experienced in the 2019 financial year, caused by the late cycle bull market, particularly in the US. Our investment returns for all of our funds and mandates for the half-year period to 31 December 2019 were strong. Dividends Dividend declared 13 cents per share fully-franked Ex-date 2 March 2020 Record date 3 March 2020 Payment date 18 March 2020 The interim dividend paid for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 was 13 cents per share fully- franked. Refer to the attached Auditor-reviewed financial statements for financial data on the Consolidated Group. Dividend Reinvestment Plan Whilst the Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan in place, it has not been activated. Other Information Net tangible assets per share was $0.55 at 31 December 2019, which was similar to the 30 June 2019 amount of $0.55 per share. Directors The following persons were Directors of Platinum Asset Management Limited during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report: Michael Cole Chairman and Non-Executive Director Anne Loveridge Non-Executive Director Stephen Menzies Non-Executive Director Brigitte Smith Non-Executive Director Tim Trumper Non-Executive Director Andrew Clifford Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director Kerr Neilson Executive Director Elizabeth Norman Executive Director and Director of Investor Services and Communications Andrew Stannard Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Principal activities The Company is the non-operating holding company of Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML) and its controlled entities. Platinum Investment Management Limited, trading as Platinum Asset Management (Platinum), operates a funds management business. Directors The following persons were Directors of Platinum Asset Management Limited during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report: Michael Cole Chairman and Non-Executive Director Anne Loveridge Non-Executive Director Stephen Menzies Non-Executive Director Brigitte Smith Non-Executive Director Tim Trumper Non-Executive Director Andrew Clifford Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director Kerr Neilson Executive Director Elizabeth Norman Executive Director and Director of Investor Services and Communications Andrew Stannard Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Principal activities The Company is the non-operating holding company of Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML) and its controlled entities. Platinum Investment Management Limited, trading as Platinum Asset Management (Platinum), operates a funds management business. Operating and Financial Review The key variables that drive the profitability of the consolidated entity are average funds under management (FUM) growth, investment performance, including performance of our seed investments, performance fees earned and expense management. Total revenue and other income increased 15.6% to $153.6 million (31 December 2018: $133.0 million) for the half-year. Profit after tax attributed to members increased to $79.1 million (31 December 2018: $74.9 million) for the half-year. This represented an increase in profit after tax of 5.6%. Earnings per share was 13.6 cents per share (31 December 2018: 12.84 cents per share). The main contributor of this increase in revenue, profit and earnings per share was the mark to market gains on our seed investments, including dividends, which made an overall gain for the half-year of $7.7 million, as compared to a loss of $19.1 million for the half-year to 31 December 2018. FUM for the half-year ending 31 December 2019 is shown in the table below. Funds Opening Flows Other Investment Closing % of Balance $'M $'M Performance Balance Total (1 Jul 19) $'M (31 Dec 19) $'M $'M Retail Funds Platinum Trust Funds and Platinum 15,939 (1,070) - 1,105 15,974 64% Global Fund ("Funds")^ Quoted Managed Funds 486 15 - 32 533 2% Platinum Listed Investment Vehicles 848 - (26) 64 886 3% MLC Platinum Global Fund 835 (81) - 62 816 3% Institutional Clients Fee Mandates 2,466 (146) - 168 2,488 10% Platinum Word Portfolios - UCITS 421 (1) - 29 449 2% funds 'Relative' Performance Fee Mandates 3,329 32 - 174 3,535 14% 'Absolute' Performance Fee Mandates 445 (41) - 33 437 2% Total 24,769 (1,292) (26) 1,667 25,118 100% ^ excludes Quoted Managed Funds FUM. FUM at 31 December 2019 was $25.1 billion and this represented an increase of 1.4% from the 30 June 2019 closing FUM of $24.8 billion. The increase in FUM was driven by absolute investment performance which contributed $1.6 billion, that more than offset the net fund outflows of $1.3 billion. 2 Platinum Asset Management Limited Directors' report 31 December 2019 Net fund outflows for the half-year related to the time-lag effect of the weak relative investment performance experienced in the 2019 financial year, caused by the late cycle bull market, particularly in the US. Our investment returns for all of our funds and mandates for the half-year to 31 December 2019 were strong. Our two ASX quoted managed funds, Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (ASX code: PIX) and Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (ASX code: PAX) continued to do well with total FUM increasing to $533 million at 31 December 2019 (30 June 2019: $486 million). Despite the point-to-point increase in FUM, average FUM for the six months to 31 December 2019 was $24.8 billion which was 1.8% lower than the average FUM of $25.2 billion for the previous half-year. This contributed to the 2.7% decline in management fees for the period, with the remainder caused by a change in product mix. Staff costs (including share-based payments and related on-costs) were relatively flat compared to the prior period, with higher salary costs and share based award expenses largely offset by a lower variable incentive accrual. Non-staff expenses increased by 13.5% or $2.1 million, reflecting one off occupancy and professional services fees of $1.2 million and additional spending of $0.9 million that mostly reflected an increase in rent and depreciation run-rates (related to both the London and Sydney offices) as well as an uptick in research & technology costs (primarily software and cyber security related). Platinum UK is progressing well with numerous investor leads and client meetings. During the half-year to 31 December 2019, Platinum incorporated Platinum Management Malta Limited, in order to allow Platinum to market its funds to European Union (EU) professional clients post Brexit. Platinum continues to be well positioned for future growth because: It maintains a highly differentiated product and maintains a strong position in the Australian retail market;

Our new offshore initiatives provide a platform for growth over the medium-term; and

medium-term; and Our investment team continues to deliver high research quality and a large idea base. The consolidated entity is in a strong financial position, with a strong balance sheet. However, the most significant driver of our sustainable future growth is, and will always be, the delivery of superior, long-term, investment returns for our clients. Dividends The Company has limited capital requirements and generally expects that most, if not all, future profits will continue to be distributed by way of dividends, subject to ongoing capital requirements. Given that the earnings per share for the 2020 interim period was 13.6 cents per share, post 31 December 2019, the Directors declared a 2020 interim fully-franked dividend of 13 cents per share with a record date of 3 March 2020 and payable to shareholders on 18 March 2020. A 2019 interim fully-franked dividend for the previous corresponding period was 13 cents per share. Auditor's independence declaration A copy of the Auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 4. This report is made in accordance with a resolution of Directors, pursuant to section 306(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001. On behalf of the Directors _____________________________ ______________________________ Michael Cole Andrew Clifford Chairman Director 21 February 2020 Sydney 3 Platinum Asset Management Limited Contents 31 December 2019 Contents Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 6 Consolidated statement of financial position 7 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 8 Consolidated statement of cash flows 9 Notes to the financial statements 10 Directors' declaration 26 Independent auditor's review report to the members of Platinum Asset Management Limited 27 General information The financial statements cover Platinum Asset Management Limited as a consolidated entity consisting of Platinum Asset Management Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2019. The financial statements are presented in Australian dollars, which is Platinum Asset Management Limited's functional and presentation currency. A description of the nature of the consolidated entity's operations and its principal activities are included in the Directors' report, which is not part of the financial statements. The financial statements were authorised for issue, in accordance with a resolution of Directors, on 21 February 2020. The Directors have the power to amend and re-issue the interim financial report. The interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, the report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by Platinum Asset Management Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. 5 Platinum Asset Management Limited Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Consolidated Half-year ended Note 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 $'000 $'000 Revenue Management fees 144,879 148,843 Performance fees 34 22 Total revenue 144,913 148,865 Other income Interest 1,061 1,747 Dividends 600 1,800 Share of profit/(loss) on investments in associates 6(d) 7,064 (9,302) Gains/(losses) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 16 (11,565) Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on overseas bank accounts (56) 1,423 Total of other income 8,685 (15,897) Total revenue and other income 153,598 132,968 Expenses Staff (20,129) (20,288) Custody and unit registry (6,209) (6,356) Business development (3,295) (3,457) Research and technology (2,722) (2,258) Rent, other occupancy and depreciation (2,473) (1,210) Share-based payments (2,452) (1,794) Legal, compliance and other professional (2,050) (1,362) Mail house, periodic reporting and share registry (628) (589) Insurance (317) (304) Audit fee (222) (289) Other (116) (62) Total expenses (40,613) (37,969) Profit before income tax expense 112,985 94,999 Income tax expense (33,910) (29,840) Profit after income tax expense 79,075 65,159 Other comprehensive income Exchange rate translation impact of foreign subsidiaries 47 11 Other comprehensive income for the half-year, net of tax 47 11 Total comprehensive income for the half-year 79,122 65,170 Profit after income tax expense for the half-year is attributable to: Owners of Platinum Asset Management Limited 79,075 74,855 Non-controlling interests - (9,696) 79,075 65,159 Cents Cents Basic earnings per share 3 13.60 12.84 Diluted earnings per share 3 13.60 12.84 The above consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes 6 Platinum Asset Management Limited Consolidated statement of financial position As at 31 December 2019 Consolidated As at Note 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 $'000 $'000 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 78,138 112,947 Term deposits 116,877 81,877 Trade and other receivables 7 31,446 27,922 Total current assets 226,461 222,746 Non-current assets Equity investments in associates 6 124,657 117,593 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 4 199 183 Fixed assets 4,536 3,616 Right-of-use assets 16 9,222 - Total non-current assets 138,614 121,392 Total assets 365,075 344,138 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 8 8,083 8,108 Employee benefits 9 10,571 3,809 Lease liabilities 16 1,704 - Income tax payable 10,123 5,082 Total current liabilities 30,481 16,999 Non-current liabilities Provisions 9 1,359 1,560 Lease liabilities 16 7,766 - Net deferred tax liabilities 4,241 4,491 Total non-current liabilities 13,366 6,051 Total liabilities 43,847 23,050 Net assets 321,228 321,088 Equity Issued capital 11 723,490 723,490 Reserves 12 (574,217) (576,863) Retained profits 13 171,955 174,461 Total equity 321,228 321,088 The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes 7 Platinum Asset Management Limited Consolidated statement of changes in equity For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Non- Issued Retained controlling Total Capital Reserves profits Interests equity Consolidated $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 July 2019 723,490 (576,863) 174,461 - 321,088 Impact of adoption of new leasing standard (Note 16) - - (159) - (159) Profit after income tax expense for the half- year - - 79,075 - 79,075 Other comprehensive income Exchange rate translation impact of foreign subsidiaries (Note 12) - 47 - - 47 Total comprehensive income for the half-year - 47 79,075 - 79,122 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Share-based payments reserve (Note 12) - 2,599 - - 2,599 Dividends paid (Note 10) - - (81,422) - (81,422) Balance at 31 December 2019 723,490 (574,217) 171,955 - 321,228 Non- Issued Retained controlling Total capital Reserves profits Interests equity Consolidated $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 July 2018 731,245 (582,006) 185,940 75,936 411,115 Profit after income tax expense for the half- year - - 74,855 (9,696) 65,159 Other comprehensive income Exchange rate translation impact of foreign subsidiaries - 11 - - 11 Total comprehensive income for the half-year - 11 74,855 (9,696) 65,170 Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Share-based payments reserve - 1,905 - - 1,905 Dividends paid (Note 10) - - (93,313) - (93,313) Transactions with non-controlling interests - - - 47,784 47,784 Balance at 31 December 2018 731,245 (580,090) 167,482 114,024 432,661 The above consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes 8 Platinum Asset Management Limited Consolidated statement of cash flows For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Consolidated Half-year ended 31 Dec 31 Dec 2019 2018(1) $'000 $'000 Cash flows from operating activities Receipts from operating activities 140,171 152,987 Payments for operating activities (30,405) (28,170) Income taxes paid (28,973) (28,190) Net cash from operating activities 80,793 96,627 Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 1,084 1,637 Proceeds on maturity of term deposits 206,877 103,876 Purchase of term deposits (241,877) (191,876) Payments for purchases of fixed assets (2,146) (1,094) Dividends and distribution received from seed investments 1,914 1,821 Payments for purchases of financial assets (held directly by entity consolidated in the prior period) (PAXX) - (62,497) Distribution received by entity consolidated in the prior period (PAXX) - 21,551 Net cash (used in) investing activities (34,148) (126,582) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (81,422) (93,222) Distribution paid by entity consolidated in the prior period (PAXX) - (13,683) Proceeds from units issued (net applications into prior period non-controlling interest(PAXX)) - 54,629 Net cash (used in) financing activities (81,422) (52,276) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (34,777) (82,231) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the half-year 112,947 164,337 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (32) 1,439 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the half-year 78,138 83,545 The 31 December 2018 consolidated statement of cash flows includes transactions related to PAXX which was consolidated into the Platinum group in the prior period. The above consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes 9 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 1. Significant accounting policies These general purpose financial statements for the interim half-year reporting period ended 31 December 2019 have been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134: Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001, as appropriate for for-profit oriented entities. Compliance with AASB 134 ensures compliance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. These general purpose financial statements do not include all the notes of the type normally included in annual financial statements. Accordingly, these financial statements are to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by the Company during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. PART A - Notes 2 to 13: Operations - Notes that explain the operations and financial results of the consolidated entity PART B - Notes 14 to 20: Operations - Miscellaneous Notes that are required by the accounting standards PART A - Notes 2 to 13 Operations - Notes that explain the operations and financial results of the consolidated entity Note 2. Segment information The consolidated entity is organised into two main operating segments being: funds management: through the generation of management and performance fees from Australian investment vehicles, its US-based investment mandates and Platinum World Portfolios Plc. ("PWP") and associated costs including those of the London office; and

US-based investment mandates and Platinum World Portfolios Plc. ("PWP") and associated costs including those of the London office; and investments and other: through the consolidated entity's investment in the (a) ASX quoted, Platinum Asia Investments Limited (b) PWP (c) unlisted Platinum Trust Funds and (d) the quoted managed fund, PAXX. Also included in this category are Australian dollar term deposits as well as associated interest derived from these. 10 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 2. Segment information (continued) The segment financial results, segment assets and liabilities are disclosed below and on the following page(s): Funds Investments Management and Other Total Current period - 31 December 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue Management and performance fees 144,913 - 144,913 Interest 296 765 1,061 Net gains on financial assets and equity in associates - 7,080 7,080 Net foreign exchange gains on overseas bank accounts and dividends - 544 544 Total revenue and other income 145,209 8,389 153,598 Expenses 40,493 120 40,613 Profit before income tax expense 104,716 8,269 112,985 Income tax expense (31,609) (2,301) (33,910) Profit after income tax expense 73,107 5,968 79,075 Other comprehensive income 47 - 47 Total comprehensive income 73,154 5,968 79,122 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,833 75,305 78,138 Financial assets and equity in associates - 124,856 124,856 Term deposits - 116,877 116,877 Receivables and other assets 44,981 223 45,204 Total assets 47,814 317,261 365,075 Liabilities Payables and provisions 29,483 - 29,483 Tax liabilities 9,325 5,039 14,364 Total liabilities 38,808 5,039 43,847 Net assets 9,006 312,222 321,228 11 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 2. Segment information (continued) Funds Investments Management and Other Total Comparative period - 31 December 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 Revenue Management and performance fees 148,865 - 148,865 Interest 148 1,599 1,747 Net losses on financial assets and equity in associates - (20,867) (20,867) Net foreign exchange gains on overseas bank accounts and dividends - 3,223 3,223 Total revenue and other income 149,013 (16,045) 132,968 Expenses 37,879 90 37,969 Profit before income tax 111,134 (16,135) 94,999 Income tax (expense)/benefit (35,221) 5,381 (29,840) Profit after income tax 75,913 (10,754) 65,159 Other comprehensive income - 11 11 Total comprehensive income 75,913 (10,743) 65,170 Comparative period - 30 June 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 8,294 104,653 112,947 Financial assets and equity in associates - 117,776 117,776 Term deposits - 81,877 81,877 Receivables and other assets 29,978 1,560 31,538 Total assets 38,272 305,866 344,138 Liabilities Payables and provisions 13,477 - 13,477 Tax liabilities 6,848 2,725 9,573 Total liabilities 20,325 2,725 23,050 Net assets 17,947 303,141 321,088 Note 3. Earnings per share Consolidated Half-year ended 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 $'000 $'000 Profit after income tax attributable to the owners of Platinum Asset Management Limited 79,075 74,855 Number Number Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share 581,583,682 583,207,034 Cents Cents Basic earnings per share 13.60 12.84 Diluted earnings per share 13.60 12.84 12 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 4. Non-current assets - financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Consolidated As at 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 $'000 $'000 Platinum Trust Fund investments 199 183 199 183 Note 5. Interests in subsidiaries The consolidated financial statements incorporate the assets, liabilities and results of the following entities: Ownership interest As at Principal place of business / 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 Name Country of incorporation % % McRae Pty Limited Australia 100.0 100.0 Platinum Asset Pty Limited Australia 100.0 100.0 Platinum Investment Management Limited Australia 100.0 100.0 Platinum Employee Share Trust Australia 100.0 100.0 Platinum Investment Management Australia Corp. United States 100.0 100.0 Platinum GP Pty Limited Australia 100.0 100.0 Platinum UK Asset Management Limited United Kingdom (Platinum UK)^ 100.0 100.0 Platinum Management Malta Limited (Platinum Malta)^ Malta 100.0 - ^Platinum UK Asset Management Limited and Platinum Management Malta Limited both act as sales and servicing centres for the consolidated entity, predominantly with the objective of generating additional fund inflows into the UCITS funds. Platinum UK services UK professional clients and Platinum Malta will service EU professional clients. Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML) seeded or invested in many of the products it offers to investors and this impacted on the accounting treatment adopted in the consolidated financial statements. The accounting treatment adopted in these consolidated financial statements with respect to the seed investments was similar to the accounting treatment adopted in the 30 June 2019 financial statements. Nonetheless, we have taken the opportunity to outline the applicable accounting treatment and the reason(s) for the adoption. Entity PIML ownership interest at 31 Accounting treatment adopted in December 2019 these accounts Platinum Trust Fund investments Interest is less than 1% in each Fund. Fair value accounting applied (see Note 4). Platinum Asia Investments Limited 8.3% Investment in associate. Equity (PAI) accounting applied (see Note 6). Platinum World Portfolios (PWP) 14.7% Investment in associate. Equity accounting applied (see Note 6). Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed 16.3% Investment in associate. Equity Hedge Fund) (PAXX) accounting applied (see Note 6). 13 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 6. Equity investments in associates At 31 December 2019, the consolidated entity's investment(s) in Platinum Asia Investments Limited (PAI), Platinum World Portfolios Plc (PWP), and Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) ("PAXX") represent interests in associates which are accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Information relating to this is shown in the table below: a. Interests in associates Entity Equity interest Fair Value Carrying amount % $'000 $'000 31 30 31 30 31 30 Reason for December June December June December June assessment of 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 significant influence PAI 8.3 8.3 32,550 30,900 33,532 32,567 Level of ownership interest was 8.3% at 31 December 2019; PIML acts as Investment Manager (IM) in accordance with the Investment Management Agreement; PIML provides performance and exposure reports to the PAI Board. PWP 14.7 14.6 67,961 63,444 66,150 61,631 Level of ownership interest was 14.7% at 31 December 2019; PIML acts as Investment Manager (IM) in accordance with the Investment Management Agreement; PIML provides performance and exposure reports to the PWP Board and Stephen Menzies is a Director of PWP and a Director of Platinum Asset Management Limited. PAXX 16.3 14.7 24,975 23,395 24,975 23,395 Level of ownership interest was 16.3% at 31 December 2019; PIML acts as Investment Manager (IM) for PAXX and its underlying fund, Platinum Asia Fund. 125,486 117,739 124,657 117,593 14 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 6. Equity investments in associates (continued) The fair value of Platinum Asia Investments Limited reflects the 30 million shares held multiplied by the closing price at 31 December 2019 of $1.085 (30 June 2019: $1.03). The fair value of PWP reflects the shares held in the sub-funds multiplied by their respective closing prices at 31 December 2019. The fair value of PAXX reflects units held multiplied by the PAXX's 31 December 2019 redemption price of $4.49 (30 June 2019: $4.20). The carrying value reflects the consolidated entity's share of each associate's net assets, including assessment of any impairment (see Note 6c for further details). We have conducted an impairment assessment of the carrying amount of the investment in associates, including a look- through of each of the underlying assets and liabilities. Our assessment is that at 31 December 2019, no impairment write- down was required for PAI because the underlying value of each asset and liability has been measured. The carrying value of the PWP investment is less than its fair value and the carrying value of the investment in PAXX is equal to its fair value. b. Carrying amount of investment using the equity method As at 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 $'000 $'000 Opening balance 117,593 95,920 Initial recognition of PAXX as an equity investment on deconsolidation - 24,272 Share of associates' profit (see Note 6.d) 7,692 1,100 Dividends paid (PAI) (see Note 6.d) (628) (3,699) Closing balance (see Note 6.c) 124,657 117,593 9 c. Share of associates' statement of financial position Platinum Asia Group's Platinum Group's Investments share of World share of Limited associate Portfolios associate $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 31 December 2019 Total assets 417,810 34,511 452,981 66,452 Total liabilities 11,848 979 2,059 302 Net assets 405,962 33,532 450,922 66,150 Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Group's Fund) share of ("PAXX") associate $'000 $'000 Total assets 153,255 24,975 Total liabilities - - Net assets 153,255 24,975 Total group's share of associates' statement of financial position (share of PAI's net assets of $33,532,000, PWP's net assets of $66,150,000 and PAXX's net assets of $24,975,000) = $124,657,000. 15 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 6. Equity investments in associates (continued) c. Share of associates' statement of financial position (continued) Platinum Asia Group's Platinum Group's Investments share of World share of Limited associate Portfolios associate $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 30 June 2019 Total assets 401,222 33,221 426,498 62,311 Total liabilities 7,900 654 4,653 680 Net assets 393,222 32,567 421,845 61,631 Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Group's Fund) share of ("PAXX") associate $'000 $'000 Total assets 168,320 24,810 Total liabilities 9,602 1,415 Net assets 158,718 23,395 Total group's share of associates' statement of financial position (share of PAI's net assets of $32,567,000, PWP's net assets of $61,631,000 and PAXX's net assets of $23,395,000) = $117,593,000. 16 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 6. Equity investments in associates (continued) d. Associate's net income Platinum Asia Group's Platinum Group's Investments share of World share of 31 December 2019 Limited associate Portfolios associate $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Total investment income 30,730 2,538 33,456 4,908 Total expenses (3,234) (267) (2,743) (402) Profit before tax 27,496 2,271 30,713 4,506 Income tax expense (8,272) (683) - - Profit after tax 19,224 1,588 30,713 4,506 Dividend received, dilution of unitholding throughout the (623) 13 period and/or foreign currency translation impact Realised and unrealised gain on investment in associate 965 4,519 Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Group's Managed share of Hedge Group's all Fund) share of associates ("PAXX") associate (total) $'000 $'000 $'000 Total investment income 9,805 1,598 9,044 Total expenses - - (669) Profit before tax 9,805 1,598 8,375 Income tax expense - - (683) Profit after tax 9,805 1,598 7,692 Dividend received, dilution of unitholding throughout the period and/or foreign currency translation impact (18) (628) Realised and unrealised gain/(loss) on investment in associate 1,580 7,064 The other comprehensive income was $nil. 17 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 6. Equity investments in associates (continued) d. Associate's net income (continued) Platinum Asia Group's Platinum Group's Investments share of World share of 30 June 2019 Limited associate Portfolios associate $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Total investment income 6,284 520 (18,038) (2,635) Total expenses (6,552) (543) (6,791) (992) (Loss)/profit before tax (268) (23) (24,829) (3,627) Income tax benefit 110 8 - - (Loss)/profit after tax (158) (15) (24,829) (3,627) Dividend received and dilution of unitholding throughout the (2,390) 4,310 year and foreign currency translation impact Realised and unrealised gain on investment in associate (2,405) 683 Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Group's Managed share of Hedge Group's all Fund) share of associates ("PAXX") associate (total) $'000 $'000 $'000 Total investment income 2,757 406 (1,709) Total expenses - - (1,535) Profit/(loss) before tax 2,757 406 (3,244) Income tax benefit - - 8 Profit/(loss) after tax 2,757 406 (3,236) Dividend received and dilution of unitholding throughout the year and foreign currency translation impact (1,283) 637 Realised and unrealised gain/(loss) on investment in associate (877) (2,599) The other comprehensive income was $nil. Note 7. Current assets - trade and other receivables Consolidated As at 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 $'000 $'000 Management fees receivable 29,180 24,467 Performance fees receivable 34 5 Interest receivable 222 246 Prepayments 2,010 1,561 Sundry debtors - 329 Distribution receivable from PAXX and Platinum Trust Fund investments - 1,314 31,446 27,922 Management and performance fees receivable(s) were received between three to 30 days after balance date. Interest receivable comprised accrued interest on term deposits and cash accounts. Interest on term deposits is received on maturity. Distributions are only paid at 30 June, and this is the reason why the distribution receivable was $nil at 31 December 2019. 18 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 8. Current Liabilities - Trade and other payables Consolidated As at 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 $'000 $'000 Trade payables 6,535 5,995 GST payable 1,548 2,113 8,083 8,108 Note 9. Current and non-current liabilities - Employee-related provisions Consolidated As at 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 $'000 $'000 Current liabilities Variable remuneration accrual and associated on-costs^ 7,057 - Annual leave 1,358 1,489 Long service leave 1,963 2,320 Payroll tax accrual for Deferred Remuneration Plan awards 193 - 10,571 3,809 Non-current liabilities Payroll tax accrual for Deferred Remuneration Plan awards 1,359 1,560 1,359 1,560 Variable remuneration accruals mainly reference investment returns for the period to 31 March of each year, with payments made in June of each year. The variable remuneration accrual is therefore an estimate, on a pro-rata basis, for the period to 31 December 2019. Actual variable remuneration awards for the year may vary substantially from the accrual reflected in these financial statements. Further information on variable remuneration can be found in the 2019 Remuneration Report, which appears in the 2019 Annual Report. Note 10. Equity - dividends Dividends paid during the half-year were as follows: Consolidated 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 $'000 $'000 Dividend paid on 20 September 2019 of 14 cents per ordinary shares 81,422 - Dividend paid on 21 September 2018 of 16 cents per ordinary shares - 93,313 81,422 93,313 Post the period-end, the Directors have determined to pay an ordinary fully-franked dividend of 13 cents per share (31 December 2018: ordinary dividend of 13 cents per share) payable out of profits for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019. This dividend has not been provided for at 31 December 2019, as it was declared after period-end. 19 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 11. Equity - issued capital 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 Shares Shares $'000 $'000 Ordinary shares - fully paid 586,678,900 586,678,900 751,355 751,355 Treasury shares allocated to employees (5,088,188) (5,095,797) (27,830) (27,865) Treasury shares unallocated to employees (7,609) - (35) - Total issued capital 581,583,103 581,583,103 723,490 723,490 Ordinary shares Ordinary shares entitle the holder to participate in dividends and the proceeds on the winding up of the Company in proportion to the number of and amounts paid on the shares held. On a show of hands every member present at a meeting in person or by proxy shall have one vote and upon a poll each share shall have one vote. On 17 September 2019, the Company announced the extension of the on-market share buy-back program, in which shares will be bought-back if the PTM shares trade at a discount to its underlying value. No shares have been bought-back. Note 12. Equity - reserves Consolidated As at 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 $'000 $'000 Foreign currency translation reserve 152 105 Capital reserve (588,144) (588,144) Share-based payments reserve 13,775 11,176 (574,217) (576,863) Foreign currency translation reserve Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign controlled entities are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated as a separate reserve within equity. The balance of the foreign currency translation reserve was $152,000 at 31 December 2019 (30 June 2019: $105,000). The movement in the current half-year relates to translation of the Platinum UK Asset Management Limited net assets. Capital reserve In 2007, in preparation for listing, a restructure was undertaken in which the Company sold or transferred all of its assets, other than its beneficial interest in shares in Platinum Asset Pty Limited and sufficient cash to meet its year to date income tax liability. The Company then split its issued share capital of 100 shares into 435,181,783 ordinary shares. It then took its beneficial interests in Platinum Investment Management Limited to 100%, through scrip for scrip offers, in consideration for the issue of 125,818,217 ordinary shares in the Company. As a result of the share split and takeover offers, the Company had 561,000,000 ordinary shares on issue and beneficially held 100% of the issued share capital of Platinum Investment Management Limited. Subsequently, 140,250,000 shares on issue representing 25% of the issued shares of the Company were sold to the public by existing shareholders. The amount of $588,144,000 was established on listing as a result of the difference between the consideration paid for the purchase of non-controlling interests and the share of net assets acquired in the minority interests. 20 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 12. Equity - reserves (continued) Share-based payments reserve In 2016, the consolidated entity established and allocated rights to eligible employees under the Deferred Incentive Plan. Additional rights were granted each year after that. The amount in the share-based payments reserve is comprised of the amortisation of the rights granted for financial years 2016-2019 and any associated future tax deduction. No new deferred rights were granted in the current half-year, so the movement in the share-based payments reserve is comprised of the pro-rata (6 month) amortisation of the rights granted for financial years 2016-2019. Movements in reserves Movements in each class of reserve during the current half-year (and prior year) are set out below: Share-based Foreign payments Currency Capital Total Consolidated - 31 December 2019 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Balance at 1 July 2019 11,176 105 (588,144) (576,863) Exchange rate translation impact of foreign subsidiaries - 47 - 47 Movement in share-based payments reserve 2,599 - - 2,599 Balance at 31 December 2019 13,775 152 (588,144) (574,217) Consolidated - 30 June 2019 Balance at 1 July 2018 6,017 121 (588,144) (582,006) Exchange rate translation impact of foreign subsidiaries - (16) - (16) Movement in share-based payments reserve 5,159 - - 5,159 Balance at 30 June 2019 11,176 105 (588,144) (576,863) Note 13. Equity - retained profits 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 $'000 $'000 Retained profits at the beginning of the half-year 174,461 185,940 Impact of adoption of new leasing standard * (159) - Profit after income tax expense attributable to owners of the Company 79,075 157,651 Dividends paid (Note 10) (81,422) (169,130) Retained profits at the end of the half-year 171,955 174,461 *The consolidated entity adopted AASB 16: Leases from 1 July 2019, and elected to adjust the opening retained profits balance at 1 July 2019, rather than re-state the prior year comparatives. This meant that retained profits at the beginning of the half-year reduced by $159,000 at 1 July 2019. Please refer to Note 16 for further information. 21 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 PART B - Notes 14 to 20 - Miscellaneous Notes that are required by the accounting standards Note 14. Fair value measurement Fair value hierarchy AASB 13: Fair Value Measurement requires the consolidated entity to classify those assets and liabilities measured at fair value using the following fair value hierarchy model (consistent with the hierarchy model applied to financial assets and liabilities at 30 June 2019). quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1); inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability either directly (as prices) or indirectly (derived from prices) (level 2); and inputs for the assets or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs) (level 3). At 31 December 2019, the investments by PIML in PAI, PWP and PAXX have not been measured at fair value because they have been classified as equity investments in associates. If these were to be measured at fair value, they would be classified as level 2. The tables below analyse within the fair value hierarchy model the consolidated entity's assets and liabilities, measured or disclosed at fair value, using the three level hierarchy model at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019. The consolidated entity has no assets or liabilities that are classified as level 3. 31 December 2019 Assets Platinum Trust Fund investments 30 June 2019 Assets Platinum Trust Fund investments Level 1 Level 2 Total $'000 $'000 $'000 - 199 199 - 199 199 Level 1 Level 2 Total $'000 $'000 $'000 - 183 183 - 183 183 The consolidated entity's policy is to recognise transfers into and transfers out of fair value hierarchy levels at the end of the reporting period. Valuation techniques used to classify assets and liabilities as level 2 PIML's direct investments in the Platinum Trust Funds are valued using their respective Net Asset Values (adjusted for the buy-sell spread) of the underlying assets and liabilities and includes the impact of the 30 June distribution. Accordingly, management has assessed the fair value investments as being Level 2 investments. Note 15. Related party transactions Tax consolidation and dividend transactions Any tax payable on income and gains from any entity within the tax consolidated group and dividends are sourced from the main operating subsidiary, Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML), and paid out under the Company. Platinum Asset Management Limited is the head entity of the consolidated tax group and is the parent entity, and consequently, is the entity that ultimately pays out dividends to shareholders. The amounts paid during the half-year are disclosed in the consolidated statement of cash flows. 22 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 15. Related party transactions (continued) Fees received Platinum Investment Management Limited provides investment management services to: its related party unit trusts - the Platinum Trust Funds and Platinum Global Fund; its European-based offshore fund, Platinum World Portfolios Plc; its two ASX-listed investment companies (LICs), Platinum Capital Limited (PMC) and Platinum Asia Investments Limited (PAI); and its two ASX quoted managed funds, Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (PIXX) and Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (PAXX). Platinum Investment Management Limited is entitled to receive a monthly management fee, either directly or indirectly, from each of these entities and a performance fee based on the relative investment performance of the Platinum Trust Funds, Platinum World Portfolios Plc, Platinum Capital Limited (PMC) and Platinum Asia Investments Limited (PAI). The consolidated entity does not derive any management fees or performance fees directly from PIXX and PAXX. Management and performance fees are borne at the Platinum International Fund/Platinum Asia Fund level and are paid directly by these funds to the consolidated entity. The total related party fees recognised in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the period ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 were as follows: 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 $ $ Related party fees 119,472,910 124,150,091 Included in these figures, is related party fees receivable, disclosed in the statement of financial position for the period ended 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019 as follows: 31 Dec 2019 30 June 2019 $ $ Related party fees receivable 20,838,168 19,001,623 Investment transactions During the half-year, PIML received the final 2019 fully-franked dividend of $600,000 (31 December 2018: fully-franked dividend: $1,800,000) from its investment in PAI. During the half-year, PIML also received the 30 June 2019 distribution of $1,313,991 from PAXX and Platinum Trust Funds (31 December 2018: $4,837,343). Other related party transactions Mr Stephen Menzies is PIML's nominee on the Board of PWP. PIML reimburses Stephen Menzies for any incidental travel and accommodation associated with attendance at Board meetings in Ireland. During the half-year, the amount reimbursed was $11,042 (31 December 2018: $17,523). During the half-year, the consolidated entity paid $35,000 (31 December 2018: $35,000) to OneVue Services Pty Limited for the provision of services associated with the enhancement of the Platinum website. OneVue is a related party of the Chairman of Platinum Asset Management Limited, Mr Michael Cole. During the half-year, Platinum UK continued to incur costs associated with running the European operations of the Platinum group. Associated with this, PIML incurred a service fee of $917,337 in the reporting period (31 December 2018: $853,789). PIML also provided further funding of 200,000 GBP (equivalent to A$383,230) to Platinum UK. During the half-year, Platinum Management Malta Limited was incorporated. PIML paid the $7,243 associated with the director's fees for the Maltese resident director and paid the initial start-up capital of $2,094. Loan agreements with related parties There were no formal loan agreements executed with related parties during the current and previous reporting period, but there were inter-company receivables and payables. 23 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 16. Leases Platinum Investment Management Limited has entered into a lease agreement for the Sydney premises it occupies and pays rent on a monthly basis. Payments made under the lease are charged to the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. (a) Amounts recognised in the statement of financial position The statement of financial position shows the following amounts relating to leases: 30 June 31 Dec 2019 2019* $'000 $'000 Right-of-use assets Non-current 9,222 - 9,222 - Lease liabilities Current 1,704 - Non-current 7,766 - 9,470 - Retained profit adjustment impact of adoption of new leasing standard^ (159) - *In the previous year, the consolidated group did not recognise lease assets and lease liabilities under AASB 117 Leases. The consolidated entity has adopted AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 30 June 2019 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassification and the adjustment of $159,000 arising from the new leasing standard are therefore recognised as an adjustment to opening retained profit on 1 July 2019. (b) Amounts recognised in the statement of profit or loss in "rent, other occupancy and depreciation" 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018 $'000 $'000* Depreciation charge of right-of-use assets Office 843 - 843 - Interest 53 - Other lease-related outgoings 61 - 114 - (c) Changes with respect to the accounting treatment for the lease of the Sydney premises Until the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019, the lease of the Sydney premises was classified as an operating lease. From 1 July 2019, the lease over the premises is recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability. The actual amount paid in relation to lease payments during the period was $870,000, which appears in the consolidated statement of cash flows. Assets and liabilities arising from the lease of the premises were initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the future lease payments, less any lease incentives receivable. On adoption of AASB 16, the lease payments used to determine the lease liability were discounted using the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) overnight cash rate of 1.25% at the date of initial application. 24 Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019 Note 16. Leases (continued) Under the terms of the lease agreement, the consolidated entity may be exposed to potential future increases in other lease- related outgoings (such as cleaning costs) based on an uplift of 3.75% per annum. These are not included in the lease liability until they take effect. When adjustments to other lease-related outgoings based on this uplift takes effect, the lease liability is reassessed and adjusted against the right-of-use asset. Lease payments are allocated between principal and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the amount of the measurement of lease liability. Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the lease term on a straight-line basis. Note 17. Contingent Assets, Liabilities and Commitments The consolidated entity has no commitments for significant capital expenditure. No contingent assets or liabilities exist at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019. Note 18. Events after the reporting period Apart from the dividend declared on 21 February 2020, as disclosed in Note 10, no other matter or circumstance has arisen since 31 December 2019 that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the consolidated entity's operations, the results of those operations, or the consolidated entity's state of affairs in future financial years. Note 19. Accounting Standards and Interpretations not yet mandatory or early adopted during the half-year There are no other standards that are not yet effective that are expected to have a material impact on the consolidated entity in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions. Note 20. Accounting Standards adopted during the half-year Australian Accounting Standards and Interpretations that are of relevance to the consolidated entity but are mandatory and have been adopted for the interim reporting period ended 31 December 2019, and the consolidated entity's assessment of the impact of these issued or amended Accounting Standards and Interpretations, most relevant to the consolidated entity, are set out below. (a) AASB 16: Leases The consolidated group has adopted AASB 16: Leases from 1 July 2019, Please refer to Note 16 for a discussion of the impact of this new standard. (b) IFRIC 23: Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments (effective from 1 January 2019) The IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) issued IFRIC 23, which clarifies how the recognition and measurement requirements of IAS 12: Income taxes are applied where there is uncertainty over income tax treatments. IFRIC 23 requires the consolidated entity to calculate their deferred and current income tax liabilities in their financial statements if the tax authorities were going to perform a tax audit. The consolidated entity has applied this interpretation with respect to determining its deferred and current income tax balances. Management has assessed that the adoption of this interpretation will not materially affect the deferred and current income tax balances or any of the disclosures in the financial statements. There are no other standards that are effective for the first time in the current period that are expected to have a material impact on the consolidated entity in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions. 25 Platinum Asset Management Limited Directors' declaration 31 December 2019 In the Directors' opinion: the attached financial statements and notes comply with the Corporations Act 2001, Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134: Interim Financial Reporting, the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements;

the attached financial statements and notes give a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and

