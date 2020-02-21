Platinum Investment Management : Appendix 4D and Half-Year report

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Platinum Investment Management Limited    PTM   AU000000PTM6

Appendix 4D

Half-Year Report

Listing Rule 4.2A.3

Company

Platinum Asset Management Limited

ASX Code

PTM

Half-Year Ended

31 December 2019

Previous corresponding period Half-Year Ended

31 December 2018

ABN

13 050 064 287

Results for Announcement to the Market

Announcement to the market for the Platinum Asset Management Limited Consolidated Group should be read in conjunction with the attached 31 December 2019 Interim Financial Report.

% Increase

$A'000

Total revenue and other income

15.52%

153,598

Profit from ordinary activities after income tax

21.36%

79,075

Net profit attributable to members

5.64%

79,075

Basic and diluted EPS (cents per share)

13.60

The main contributor of the increase in revenue, profit and earnings per share was the mark to market gains on our seed investments, including dividends, which made an overall gain for the half-year of $7.7 million, as compared to a loss of $19.1 million for the half-year to 31 December 2018.

FUM at 31 December 2019 was $25.1 billion and this represented an increase of 1.4% from the 30 June 2019 closing FUM of $24.8 billion. The increase in FUM was driven by absolute investment performance which contributed $1.6 billion, that more than offset the net fund outflows of $1.3 billion.

Net fund outflows for the half-year related to the time-lag effect of the weak relative investment performance experienced in the 2019 financial year, caused by the late cycle bull market, particularly in the US. Our investment returns for all of our funds and mandates for the half-year period to 31 December 2019 were strong.

Dividends

Dividend declared

13 cents per share fully-franked

Ex-date

2 March 2020

Record date

3 March 2020

Payment date

18 March 2020

The interim dividend paid for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 was 13 cents per share fully- franked.

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone 61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services 1300 726 700 | Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 | Email invest@platinum.com.au | Website www.platinum.com.au

Platinum Investment Management Limited ABN 25 063 565 006 AFSL 221935 trading as Platinum Asset Management®

Refer to the attached Auditor-reviewed financial statements for financial data on the Consolidated Group.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Whilst the Company has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan in place, it has not been activated.

Other Information

Net tangible assets per share was $0.55 at 31 December 2019, which was similar to the 30 June 2019 amount of $0.55 per share.

Joanne Jefferies

Company Secretary

21 February 2020

Platinum Asset Management Limited

ABN 13 050 064 287

Interim Financial Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Platinum Asset Management Limited Corporate directory

31 December 2019

Directors

Michael Cole

Stephen Menzies

Anne Loveridge

Brigitte Smith

Tim Trumper

Kerr Neilson

Andrew Clifford

Elizabeth Norman

Andrew Stannard

Shareholder liaison

Elizabeth Norman

Company secretary

Joanne Jefferies

Registered office

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place

Sydney NSW 2000

Phone 1300 726 700 (Australia only)

Phone 0800 700 726 (New Zealand only)

Phone +61 2 9255 7500

Fax +61 2 9254 5555

Share register

Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd

Level 3, 60 Carrington Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Phone 1300 855 080 (Australia only)

Phone +61 3 9415 4000

Fax +61 3 9473 2500

Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Stock exchange listing

Platinum Asset Management Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities

Exchange (ASX code: PTM)

Website

www.platinum.com.au/Shareholder-information/

1

Platinum Asset Management Limited Directors' report

31 December 2019

The Directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'consolidated entity' or 'group') consisting of Platinum Asset Management Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'Company' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of Platinum Asset Management Limited during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report:

Michael Cole

Chairman and Non-Executive Director

Anne Loveridge

Non-Executive Director

Stephen Menzies

Non-Executive Director

Brigitte Smith

Non-Executive Director

Tim Trumper

Non-Executive Director

Andrew Clifford

Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director

Kerr Neilson

Executive Director

Elizabeth Norman

Executive Director and Director of Investor Services and Communications

Andrew Stannard

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

Principal activities

The Company is the non-operating holding company of Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML) and its controlled entities. Platinum Investment Management Limited, trading as Platinum Asset Management (Platinum), operates a funds management business.

Operating and Financial Review

The key variables that drive the profitability of the consolidated entity are average funds under management (FUM) growth, investment performance, including performance of our seed investments, performance fees earned and expense management.

Total revenue and other income increased 15.6% to $153.6 million (31 December 2018: $133.0 million) for the half-year.

Profit after tax attributed to members increased to $79.1 million (31 December 2018: $74.9 million) for the half-year. This represented an increase in profit after tax of 5.6%. Earnings per share was 13.6 cents per share (31 December 2018: 12.84 cents per share).

The main contributor of this increase in revenue, profit and earnings per share was the mark to market gains on our seed investments, including dividends, which made an overall gain for the half-year of $7.7 million, as compared to a loss of $19.1 million for the half-year to 31 December 2018.

FUM for the half-year ending 31 December 2019 is shown in the table below.

Funds

Opening

Flows

Other

Investment

Closing

% of

Balance

$'M

$'M

Performance

Balance

Total

(1 Jul 19)

$'M

(31 Dec 19)

$'M

$'M

Retail Funds

Platinum Trust Funds and Platinum

15,939

(1,070)

-

1,105

15,974

64%

Global Fund ("Funds")^

Quoted Managed Funds

486

15

-

32

533

2%

Platinum Listed Investment Vehicles

848

-

(26)

64

886

3%

MLC Platinum Global Fund

835

(81)

-

62

816

3%

Institutional Clients

Fee Mandates

2,466

(146)

-

168

2,488

10%

Platinum Word Portfolios - UCITS

421

(1)

-

29

449

2%

funds

'Relative' Performance Fee Mandates

3,329

32

-

174

3,535

14%

'Absolute' Performance Fee Mandates

445

(41)

-

33

437

2%

Total

24,769

(1,292)

(26)

1,667

25,118

100%

^ excludes Quoted Managed Funds FUM.

FUM at 31 December 2019 was $25.1 billion and this represented an increase of 1.4% from the 30 June 2019 closing FUM of $24.8 billion. The increase in FUM was driven by absolute investment performance which contributed $1.6 billion, that more than offset the net fund outflows of $1.3 billion.

2

Platinum Asset Management Limited Directors' report

31 December 2019

Net fund outflows for the half-year related to the time-lag effect of the weak relative investment performance experienced in the 2019 financial year, caused by the late cycle bull market, particularly in the US. Our investment returns for all of our funds and mandates for the half-year to 31 December 2019 were strong.

Our two ASX quoted managed funds, Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (ASX code: PIX) and

Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (ASX code: PAX) continued to do well with total FUM increasing to

$533 million at 31 December 2019 (30 June 2019: $486 million).

Despite the point-to-point increase in FUM, average FUM for the six months to 31 December 2019 was $24.8 billion which was 1.8% lower than the average FUM of $25.2 billion for the previous half-year. This contributed to the 2.7% decline in management fees for the period, with the remainder caused by a change in product mix.

Staff costs (including share-based payments and related on-costs) were relatively flat compared to the prior period, with higher salary costs and share based award expenses largely offset by a lower variable incentive accrual.

Non-staff expenses increased by 13.5% or $2.1 million, reflecting one off occupancy and professional services fees of $1.2 million and additional spending of $0.9 million that mostly reflected an increase in rent and depreciation run-rates (related to both the London and Sydney offices) as well as an uptick in research & technology costs (primarily software and cyber security related).

Platinum UK is progressing well with numerous investor leads and client meetings. During the half-year to 31 December 2019, Platinum incorporated Platinum Management Malta Limited, in order to allow Platinum to market its funds to European Union (EU) professional clients post Brexit.

Platinum continues to be well positioned for future growth because:

  • It maintains a highly differentiated product and maintains a strong position in the Australian retail market;
  • Our new offshore initiatives provide a platform for growth over the medium-term; and
  • Our investment team continues to deliver high research quality and a large idea base.

The consolidated entity is in a strong financial position, with a strong balance sheet. However, the most significant driver of our sustainable future growth is, and will always be, the delivery of superior, long-term, investment returns for our clients.

Dividends

The Company has limited capital requirements and generally expects that most, if not all, future profits will continue to be distributed by way of dividends, subject to ongoing capital requirements. Given that the earnings per share for the 2020 interim period was 13.6 cents per share, post 31 December 2019, the Directors declared a 2020 interim fully-franked dividend of 13 cents per share with a record date of 3 March 2020 and payable to shareholders on 18 March 2020.

A 2019 interim fully-franked dividend for the previous corresponding period was 13 cents per share.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the Auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 4.

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of Directors, pursuant to section 306(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.

On behalf of the Directors

_____________________________

______________________________

Michael Cole

Andrew Clifford

Chairman

Director

21 February 2020

Sydney

3

Platinum Asset Management Limited

Contents

31 December 2019

Contents

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

6

Consolidated statement of financial position

7

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

8

Consolidated statement of cash flows

9

Notes to the financial statements

10

Directors' declaration

26

Independent auditor's review report to the members of Platinum Asset Management Limited

27

General information

The financial statements cover Platinum Asset Management Limited as a consolidated entity consisting of Platinum Asset Management Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2019. The financial statements are presented in Australian dollars, which is Platinum Asset Management Limited's functional and presentation currency.

A description of the nature of the consolidated entity's operations and its principal activities are included in the Directors' report, which is not part of the financial statements.

The financial statements were authorised for issue, in accordance with a resolution of Directors, on 21 February 2020.

The Directors have the power to amend and re-issue the interim financial report.

The interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, the report is to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by Platinum Asset Management Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

5

Platinum Asset Management Limited

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Consolidated

Half-year ended

Note

31 Dec 2019 31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Revenue

Management fees

144,879

148,843

Performance fees

34

22

Total revenue

144,913

148,865

Other income

Interest

1,061

1,747

Dividends

600

1,800

Share of profit/(loss) on investments in associates

6(d)

7,064

(9,302)

Gains/(losses) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

16

(11,565)

Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on overseas bank accounts

(56)

1,423

Total of other income

8,685

(15,897)

Total revenue and other income

153,598

132,968

Expenses

Staff

(20,129)

(20,288)

Custody and unit registry

(6,209)

(6,356)

Business development

(3,295)

(3,457)

Research and technology

(2,722)

(2,258)

Rent, other occupancy and depreciation

(2,473)

(1,210)

Share-based payments

(2,452)

(1,794)

Legal, compliance and other professional

(2,050)

(1,362)

Mail house, periodic reporting and share registry

(628)

(589)

Insurance

(317)

(304)

Audit fee

(222)

(289)

Other

(116)

(62)

Total expenses

(40,613)

(37,969)

Profit before income tax expense

112,985

94,999

Income tax expense

(33,910)

(29,840)

Profit after income tax expense

79,075

65,159

Other comprehensive income

Exchange rate translation impact of foreign subsidiaries

47

11

Other comprehensive income for the half-year, net of tax

47

11

Total comprehensive income for the half-year

79,122

65,170

Profit after income tax expense for the half-year is attributable to:

Owners of Platinum Asset Management Limited

79,075

74,855

Non-controlling interests

-

(9,696)

79,075

65,159

Cents

Cents

Basic earnings per share

3

13.60

12.84

Diluted earnings per share

3

13.60

12.84

The above consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the

accompanying notes

6

Platinum Asset Management Limited

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2019

Consolidated

As at

Note

31 Dec 2019

30 June 2019

$'000

$'000

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

78,138

112,947

Term deposits

116,877

81,877

Trade and other receivables

7

31,446

27,922

Total current assets

226,461

222,746

Non-current assets

Equity investments in associates

6

124,657

117,593

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

4

199

183

Fixed assets

4,536

3,616

Right-of-use assets

16

9,222

-

Total non-current assets

138,614

121,392

Total assets

365,075

344,138

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

8

8,083

8,108

Employee benefits

9

10,571

3,809

Lease liabilities

16

1,704

-

Income tax payable

10,123

5,082

Total current liabilities

30,481

16,999

Non-current liabilities

Provisions

9

1,359

1,560

Lease liabilities

16

7,766

-

Net deferred tax liabilities

4,241

4,491

Total non-current liabilities

13,366

6,051

Total liabilities

43,847

23,050

Net assets

321,228

321,088

Equity

Issued capital

11

723,490

723,490

Reserves

12

(574,217)

(576,863)

Retained profits

13

171,955

174,461

Total equity

321,228

321,088

The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes

7

Platinum Asset Management Limited

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Non-

Issued

Retained

controlling

Total

Capital

Reserves

profits

Interests

equity

Consolidated

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2019

723,490

(576,863)

174,461

-

321,088

Impact of adoption of new leasing standard

(Note 16)

-

-

(159)

-

(159)

Profit after income tax expense for the half-

year

-

-

79,075

-

79,075

Other comprehensive income

Exchange rate translation impact of foreign

subsidiaries (Note 12)

-

47

-

-

47

Total comprehensive income for the half-year

-

47

79,075

-

79,122

Transactions with owners in their capacity as

owners:

Share-based payments reserve (Note 12)

-

2,599

-

-

2,599

Dividends paid (Note 10)

-

-

(81,422)

-

(81,422)

Balance at 31 December 2019

723,490

(574,217)

171,955

-

321,228

Non-

Issued

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

Reserves

profits

Interests

equity

Consolidated

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2018

731,245

(582,006)

185,940

75,936

411,115

Profit after income tax expense for the half-

year

-

-

74,855

(9,696)

65,159

Other comprehensive income

Exchange rate translation impact of foreign

subsidiaries

-

11

-

-

11

Total comprehensive income for the half-year

-

11

74,855

(9,696)

65,170

Transactions with owners in their capacity as

owners:

Share-based payments reserve

-

1,905

-

-

1,905

Dividends paid (Note 10)

-

-

(93,313)

-

(93,313)

Transactions with non-controlling interests

-

-

-

47,784

47,784

Balance at 31 December 2018

731,245

(580,090)

167,482

114,024

432,661

The above consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes

8

Platinum Asset Management Limited

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Consolidated

Half-year ended

31 Dec

31 Dec 2019

2018(1)

$'000

$'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Receipts from operating activities

140,171

152,987

Payments for operating activities

(30,405)

(28,170)

Income taxes paid

(28,973)

(28,190)

Net cash from operating activities

80,793

96,627

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest received

1,084

1,637

Proceeds on maturity of term deposits

206,877

103,876

Purchase of term deposits

(241,877)

(191,876)

Payments for purchases of fixed assets

(2,146)

(1,094)

Dividends and distribution received from seed investments

1,914

1,821

Payments for purchases of financial assets (held directly by entity consolidated in the prior

period) (PAXX)

-

(62,497)

Distribution received by entity consolidated in the prior period (PAXX)

-

21,551

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(34,148)

(126,582)

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividends paid

(81,422)

(93,222)

Distribution paid by entity consolidated in the prior period (PAXX)

-

(13,683)

Proceeds from units issued (net applications into prior period non-controlling interest(PAXX))

-

54,629

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(81,422)

(52,276)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(34,777)

(82,231)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the half-year

112,947

164,337

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(32)

1,439

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the half-year

78,138

83,545

  1. The 31 December 2018 consolidated statement of cash flows includes transactions related to PAXX which was consolidated into the Platinum group in the prior period.

The above consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes

9

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 1. Significant accounting policies

These general purpose financial statements for the interim half-year reporting period ended 31 December 2019 have been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134: Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001, as appropriate for for-profit oriented entities. Compliance with AASB 134 ensures compliance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

These general purpose financial statements do not include all the notes of the type normally included in annual financial statements. Accordingly, these financial statements are to be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and any public announcements made by the Company during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

PART A - Notes 2 to 13: Operations - Notes that explain the operations and financial results of the consolidated entity

PART B - Notes 14 to 20: Operations - Miscellaneous Notes that are required by the accounting standards

PART A - Notes 2 to 13

Operations - Notes that explain the operations and financial results of the consolidated entity

Note 2. Segment information

The consolidated entity is organised into two main operating segments being:

  • funds management: through the generation of management and performance fees from Australian investment vehicles, its US-based investment mandates and Platinum World Portfolios Plc. ("PWP") and associated costs including those of the London office; and
  • investments and other: through the consolidated entity's investment in the (a) ASX quoted, Platinum Asia Investments Limited (b) PWP (c) unlisted Platinum Trust Funds and (d) the quoted managed fund, PAXX. Also included in this category are Australian dollar term deposits as well as associated interest derived from these.

10

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 2. Segment information (continued)

The segment financial results, segment assets and liabilities are disclosed below and on the following page(s):

Funds

Investments

Management

and Other

Total

Current period - 31 December 2019

$'000

$'000

$'000

Revenue

Management and performance fees

144,913

-

144,913

Interest

296

765

1,061

Net gains on financial assets and equity in associates

-

7,080

7,080

Net foreign exchange gains on overseas bank accounts and dividends

-

544

544

Total revenue and other income

145,209

8,389

153,598

Expenses

40,493

120

40,613

Profit before income tax expense

104,716

8,269

112,985

Income tax expense

(31,609)

(2,301)

(33,910)

Profit after income tax expense

73,107

5,968

79,075

Other comprehensive income

47

-

47

Total comprehensive income

73,154

5,968

79,122

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,833

75,305

78,138

Financial assets and equity in associates

-

124,856

124,856

Term deposits

-

116,877

116,877

Receivables and other assets

44,981

223

45,204

Total assets

47,814

317,261

365,075

Liabilities

Payables and provisions

29,483

-

29,483

Tax liabilities

9,325

5,039

14,364

Total liabilities

38,808

5,039

43,847

Net assets

9,006

312,222

321,228

11

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 2. Segment information (continued)

Funds

Investments

Management

and Other

Total

Comparative period - 31 December 2018

$'000

$'000

$'000

Revenue

Management and performance fees

148,865

-

148,865

Interest

148

1,599

1,747

Net losses on financial assets and equity in associates

-

(20,867)

(20,867)

Net foreign exchange gains on overseas bank accounts and dividends

-

3,223

3,223

Total revenue and other income

149,013

(16,045)

132,968

Expenses

37,879

90

37,969

Profit before income tax

111,134

(16,135)

94,999

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(35,221)

5,381

(29,840)

Profit after income tax

75,913

(10,754)

65,159

Other comprehensive income

-

11

11

Total comprehensive income

75,913

(10,743)

65,170

Comparative period - 30 June 2019

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

8,294

104,653

112,947

Financial assets and equity in associates

-

117,776

117,776

Term deposits

-

81,877

81,877

Receivables and other assets

29,978

1,560

31,538

Total assets

38,272

305,866

344,138

Liabilities

Payables and provisions

13,477

-

13,477

Tax liabilities

6,848

2,725

9,573

Total liabilities

20,325

2,725

23,050

Net assets

17,947

303,141

321,088

Note 3. Earnings per share

Consolidated

Half-year ended

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Profit after income tax attributable to the owners of Platinum Asset Management Limited

79,075

74,855

Number

Number

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating basic and diluted earnings

per share

581,583,682

583,207,034

Cents

Cents

Basic earnings per share

13.60

12.84

Diluted earnings per share

13.60

12.84

12

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 4. Non-current assets - financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

Consolidated

As at

31 Dec 2019

30 June 2019

$'000

$'000

Platinum Trust Fund investments

199

183

199

183

Note 5. Interests in subsidiaries

The consolidated financial statements incorporate the assets, liabilities and results of the following entities:

Ownership interest

As at

Principal place of business /

31 Dec 2019

30 June 2019

Name

Country of incorporation

%

%

McRae Pty Limited

Australia

100.0

100.0

Platinum Asset Pty Limited

Australia

100.0

100.0

Platinum Investment Management Limited

Australia

100.0

100.0

Platinum Employee Share Trust

Australia

100.0

100.0

Platinum Investment Management Australia Corp.

United States

100.0

100.0

Platinum GP Pty Limited

Australia

100.0

100.0

Platinum UK Asset Management Limited

United Kingdom

(Platinum UK)^

100.0

100.0

Platinum Management Malta Limited

(Platinum Malta)^

Malta

100.0

-

^Platinum UK Asset Management Limited and Platinum Management Malta Limited both act as sales and servicing centres for the consolidated entity, predominantly with the objective of generating additional fund inflows into the UCITS funds. Platinum UK services UK professional clients and Platinum Malta will service EU professional clients.

Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML) seeded or invested in many of the products it offers to investors and this impacted on the accounting treatment adopted in the consolidated financial statements. The accounting treatment adopted in these consolidated financial statements with respect to the seed investments was similar to the accounting treatment adopted in the 30 June 2019 financial statements. Nonetheless, we have taken the opportunity to outline the applicable accounting treatment and the reason(s) for the adoption.

Entity

PIML ownership interest at 31

Accounting treatment adopted in

December 2019

these accounts

Platinum Trust Fund investments

Interest is less than 1% in each Fund.

Fair value accounting applied (see

Note 4).

Platinum Asia Investments Limited

8.3%

Investment in associate. Equity

(PAI)

accounting applied (see Note 6).

Platinum World Portfolios (PWP)

14.7%

Investment in associate. Equity

accounting applied (see Note 6).

Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed

16.3%

Investment in associate. Equity

Hedge Fund) (PAXX)

accounting applied (see Note 6).

13

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 6. Equity investments in associates

At 31 December 2019, the consolidated entity's investment(s) in Platinum Asia Investments Limited (PAI), Platinum World Portfolios Plc (PWP), and Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) ("PAXX") represent interests in associates which are accounted for using the equity method of accounting. Information relating to this is shown in the table below:

a. Interests in associates

Entity

Equity interest

Fair Value

Carrying amount

%

$'000

$'000

31

30

31

30

31

30

Reason for

December

June

December

June

December

June

assessment of

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

significant influence

PAI

8.3

8.3

32,550

30,900

33,532

32,567

Level of ownership

interest was 8.3% at 31

December 2019; PIML

acts as Investment

Manager (IM) in

accordance with the

Investment Management

Agreement; PIML

provides performance

and exposure reports to

the PAI Board.

PWP

14.7

14.6

67,961

63,444

66,150

61,631

Level of ownership

interest was 14.7% at 31

December 2019; PIML

acts as Investment

Manager (IM) in

accordance with the

Investment Management

Agreement; PIML

provides performance

and exposure reports to

the PWP Board and

Stephen Menzies is a

Director of PWP and a

Director of Platinum

Asset Management

Limited.

PAXX

16.3

14.7

24,975

23,395

24,975

23,395

Level of ownership

interest was 16.3% at

31 December 2019;

PIML acts

as Investment Manager

(IM) for PAXX and its

underlying fund,

Platinum

Asia Fund.

125,486

117,739

124,657

117,593

14

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 6. Equity investments in associates (continued)

The fair value of Platinum Asia Investments Limited reflects the 30 million shares held multiplied by the closing price at 31 December 2019 of $1.085 (30 June 2019: $1.03).

The fair value of PWP reflects the shares held in the sub-funds multiplied by their respective closing prices at 31 December 2019.

The fair value of PAXX reflects units held multiplied by the PAXX's 31 December 2019 redemption price of $4.49 (30 June 2019: $4.20).

The carrying value reflects the consolidated entity's share of each associate's net assets, including assessment of any impairment (see Note 6c for further details).

We have conducted an impairment assessment of the carrying amount of the investment in associates, including a look- through of each of the underlying assets and liabilities. Our assessment is that at 31 December 2019, no impairment write- down was required for PAI because the underlying value of each asset and liability has been measured. The carrying value of the PWP investment is less than its fair value and the carrying value of the investment in PAXX is equal to its fair value.

b. Carrying amount of investment using the equity method

As at

31 Dec 2019

30 June 2019

$'000

$'000

Opening balance

117,593

95,920

Initial recognition of PAXX as an equity investment on deconsolidation

-

24,272

Share of associates' profit (see Note 6.d)

7,692

1,100

Dividends paid (PAI) (see Note 6.d)

(628)

(3,699)

Closing balance (see Note 6.c)

124,657

117,593

9

c. Share of associates' statement of financial position

Platinum

Asia

Group's

Platinum

Group's

Investments

share of

World

share of

Limited

associate

Portfolios

associate

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

31 December 2019

Total assets

417,810

34,511

452,981

66,452

Total liabilities

11,848

979

2,059

302

Net assets

405,962

33,532

450,922

66,150

Platinum

Asia Fund

(Quoted

Managed

Hedge

Group's

Fund)

share of

("PAXX")

associate

$'000

$'000

Total assets

153,255

24,975

Total liabilities

-

-

Net assets

153,255

24,975

Total group's share of associates' statement of financial position (share of PAI's net assets of $33,532,000, PWP's net assets of $66,150,000 and PAXX's net assets of $24,975,000) = $124,657,000.

15

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 6. Equity investments in associates (continued)

c. Share of associates' statement of financial position (continued)

Platinum

Asia

Group's

Platinum

Group's

Investments

share of

World

share of

Limited

associate

Portfolios

associate

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

30 June 2019

Total assets

401,222

33,221

426,498

62,311

Total liabilities

7,900

654

4,653

680

Net assets

393,222

32,567

421,845

61,631

Platinum

Asia Fund

(Quoted

Managed

Hedge

Group's

Fund)

share of

("PAXX")

associate

$'000

$'000

Total assets

168,320

24,810

Total liabilities

9,602

1,415

Net assets

158,718

23,395

Total group's share of associates' statement of financial position (share of PAI's net assets of $32,567,000, PWP's net assets of $61,631,000 and PAXX's net assets of $23,395,000) = $117,593,000.

16

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 6. Equity investments in associates (continued)

d. Associate's net income

Platinum

Asia

Group's

Platinum

Group's

Investments

share of

World

share of

31 December 2019

Limited

associate

Portfolios

associate

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Total investment income

30,730

2,538

33,456

4,908

Total expenses

(3,234)

(267)

(2,743)

(402)

Profit before tax

27,496

2,271

30,713

4,506

Income tax expense

(8,272)

(683)

-

-

Profit after tax

19,224

1,588

30,713

4,506

Dividend received, dilution of unitholding throughout the

(623)

13

period and/or foreign currency translation impact

Realised and unrealised gain on investment in associate

965

4,519

Platinum

Asia Fund

(Quoted

Group's

Managed

share of

Hedge

Group's

all

Fund)

share of

associates

("PAXX")

associate

(total)

$'000

$'000

$'000

Total investment income

9,805

1,598

9,044

Total expenses

-

-

(669)

Profit before tax

9,805

1,598

8,375

Income tax expense

-

-

(683)

Profit after tax

9,805

1,598

7,692

Dividend received, dilution of unitholding throughout the

period and/or foreign currency translation impact

(18)

(628)

Realised and unrealised gain/(loss) on investment in

associate

1,580

7,064

The other comprehensive income was $nil.

17

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 6. Equity investments in associates (continued)

d. Associate's net income (continued)

Platinum

Asia

Group's

Platinum

Group's

Investments

share of

World

share of

30 June 2019

Limited

associate

Portfolios

associate

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Total investment income

6,284

520

(18,038)

(2,635)

Total expenses

(6,552)

(543)

(6,791)

(992)

(Loss)/profit before tax

(268)

(23)

(24,829)

(3,627)

Income tax benefit

110

8

-

-

(Loss)/profit after tax

(158)

(15)

(24,829)

(3,627)

Dividend received and dilution of unitholding throughout the

(2,390)

4,310

year and foreign currency translation impact

Realised and unrealised gain on investment in associate

(2,405)

683

Platinum

Asia Fund

(Quoted

Group's

Managed

share of

Hedge

Group's

all

Fund)

share of

associates

("PAXX")

associate

(total)

$'000

$'000

$'000

Total investment income

2,757

406

(1,709)

Total expenses

-

-

(1,535)

Profit/(loss) before tax

2,757

406

(3,244)

Income tax benefit

-

-

8

Profit/(loss) after tax

2,757

406

(3,236)

Dividend received and dilution of unitholding throughout the

year and foreign currency translation impact

(1,283)

637

Realised and unrealised gain/(loss) on investment in

associate

(877)

(2,599)

The other comprehensive income was $nil.

Note 7. Current assets - trade and other receivables

Consolidated

As at

31 Dec 2019

30 June 2019

$'000

$'000

Management fees receivable

29,180

24,467

Performance fees receivable

34

5

Interest receivable

222

246

Prepayments

2,010

1,561

Sundry debtors

-

329

Distribution receivable from PAXX and Platinum Trust Fund investments

-

1,314

31,446

27,922

Management and performance fees receivable(s) were received between three to 30 days after balance date. Interest receivable comprised accrued interest on term deposits and cash accounts. Interest on term deposits is received on maturity. Distributions are only paid at 30 June, and this is the reason why the distribution receivable was $nil at 31 December 2019.

18

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 8. Current Liabilities - Trade and other payables

Consolidated

As at

31 Dec 2019

30 June 2019

$'000

$'000

Trade payables

6,535

5,995

GST payable

1,548

2,113

8,083

8,108

Note 9. Current and non-current liabilities - Employee-related provisions

Consolidated

As at

31 Dec 2019

30 June 2019

$'000

$'000

Current liabilities

Variable remuneration accrual and associated on-costs^

7,057

-

Annual leave

1,358

1,489

Long service leave

1,963

2,320

Payroll tax accrual for Deferred Remuneration Plan awards

193

-

10,571

3,809

Non-current liabilities

Payroll tax accrual for Deferred Remuneration Plan awards

1,359

1,560

1,359

1,560

  • Variable remuneration accruals mainly reference investment returns for the period to 31 March of each year, with payments made in June of each year.

The variable remuneration accrual is therefore an estimate, on a pro-rata basis, for the period to 31 December 2019. Actual variable remuneration awards for the year may vary substantially from the accrual reflected in these financial statements.

Further information on variable remuneration can be found in the 2019 Remuneration Report, which appears in the 2019 Annual Report.

Note 10. Equity - dividends

Dividends paid during the half-year were as follows:

Consolidated

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Dividend paid on 20 September 2019 of 14 cents per ordinary shares

81,422

-

Dividend paid on 21 September 2018 of 16 cents per ordinary shares

-

93,313

81,422

93,313

Post the period-end, the Directors have determined to pay an ordinary fully-franked dividend of 13 cents per share (31 December 2018: ordinary dividend of 13 cents per share) payable out of profits for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019.

This dividend has not been provided for at 31 December 2019, as it was declared after period-end.

19

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 11. Equity - issued capital

31 Dec 2019

30 June 2019

31 Dec 2019

30 June 2019

Shares

Shares

$'000

$'000

Ordinary shares - fully paid

586,678,900

586,678,900

751,355

751,355

Treasury shares allocated to employees

(5,088,188)

(5,095,797)

(27,830)

(27,865)

Treasury shares unallocated to employees

(7,609)

-

(35)

-

Total issued capital

581,583,103

581,583,103

723,490

723,490

Ordinary shares

Ordinary shares entitle the holder to participate in dividends and the proceeds on the winding up of the Company in proportion to the number of and amounts paid on the shares held.

On a show of hands every member present at a meeting in person or by proxy shall have one vote and upon a poll each share shall have one vote.

On 17 September 2019, the Company announced the extension of the on-market share buy-back program, in which shares will be bought-back if the PTM shares trade at a discount to its underlying value. No shares have been bought-back.

Note 12. Equity - reserves

Consolidated

As at

31 Dec 2019

30 June 2019

$'000

$'000

Foreign currency translation reserve

152

105

Capital reserve

(588,144)

(588,144)

Share-based payments reserve

13,775

11,176

(574,217)

(576,863)

Foreign currency translation reserve

Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign controlled entities are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated as a separate reserve within equity. The balance of the foreign currency translation reserve was $152,000 at 31 December 2019 (30 June 2019: $105,000). The movement in the current half-year relates to translation of the Platinum UK Asset Management Limited net assets.

Capital reserve

In 2007, in preparation for listing, a restructure was undertaken in which the Company sold or transferred all of its assets, other than its beneficial interest in shares in Platinum Asset Pty Limited and sufficient cash to meet its year to date income tax liability.

The Company then split its issued share capital of 100 shares into 435,181,783 ordinary shares. It then took its beneficial interests in Platinum Investment Management Limited to 100%, through scrip for scrip offers, in consideration for the issue of 125,818,217 ordinary shares in the Company.

As a result of the share split and takeover offers, the Company had 561,000,000 ordinary shares on issue and beneficially held 100% of the issued share capital of Platinum Investment Management Limited. Subsequently, 140,250,000 shares on issue representing 25% of the issued shares of the Company were sold to the public by existing shareholders.

The amount of $588,144,000 was established on listing as a result of the difference between the consideration paid for the purchase of non-controlling interests and the share of net assets acquired in the minority interests.

20

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 12. Equity - reserves (continued)

Share-based payments reserve

In 2016, the consolidated entity established and allocated rights to eligible employees under the Deferred Incentive Plan. Additional rights were granted each year after that.

The amount in the share-based payments reserve is comprised of the amortisation of the rights granted for financial years 2016-2019 and any associated future tax deduction.

No new deferred rights were granted in the current half-year, so the movement in the share-based payments reserve is comprised of the pro-rata (6 month) amortisation of the rights granted for financial years 2016-2019.

Movements in reserves

Movements in each class of reserve during the current half-year (and prior year) are set out below:

Share-based

Foreign

payments

Currency

Capital

Total

Consolidated - 31 December 2019

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Balance at 1 July 2019

11,176

105

(588,144)

(576,863)

Exchange rate translation impact of foreign subsidiaries

-

47

-

47

Movement in share-based payments reserve

2,599

-

-

2,599

Balance at 31 December 2019

13,775

152

(588,144)

(574,217)

Consolidated - 30 June 2019

Balance at 1 July 2018

6,017

121

(588,144)

(582,006)

Exchange rate translation impact of foreign subsidiaries

-

(16)

-

(16)

Movement in share-based payments reserve

5,159

-

-

5,159

Balance at 30 June 2019

11,176

105

(588,144)

(576,863)

Note 13. Equity - retained profits

31 Dec 2019

30 June 2019

$'000

$'000

Retained profits at the beginning of the half-year

174,461

185,940

Impact of adoption of new leasing standard *

(159)

-

Profit after income tax expense attributable to owners of the Company

79,075

157,651

Dividends paid (Note 10)

(81,422)

(169,130)

Retained profits at the end of the half-year

171,955

174,461

*The consolidated entity adopted AASB 16: Leases from 1 July 2019, and elected to adjust the opening retained profits balance at 1 July 2019, rather than re-state the prior year comparatives. This meant that retained profits at the beginning of the half-year reduced by $159,000 at 1 July 2019. Please refer to Note 16 for further information.

21

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

PART B - Notes 14 to 20 - Miscellaneous Notes that are required by the accounting standards

Note 14. Fair value measurement

Fair value hierarchy

AASB 13: Fair Value Measurement requires the consolidated entity to classify those assets and liabilities measured at fair value using the following fair value hierarchy model (consistent with the hierarchy model applied to financial assets and liabilities at 30 June 2019).

  1. quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1);
  2. inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability either directly (as prices) or indirectly (derived from prices) (level 2); and
  3. inputs for the assets or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs) (level 3).

At 31 December 2019, the investments by PIML in PAI, PWP and PAXX have not been measured at fair value because they have been classified as equity investments in associates. If these were to be measured at fair value, they would be classified as level 2.

The tables below analyse within the fair value hierarchy model the consolidated entity's assets and liabilities, measured or disclosed at fair value, using the three level hierarchy model at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019. The consolidated entity has no assets or liabilities that are classified as level 3.

31 December 2019

Assets

Platinum Trust Fund investments

30 June 2019

Assets

Platinum Trust Fund investments

Level 1

Level 2

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

-

199

199

-

199

199

Level 1

Level 2

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

-

183

183

-

183

183

The consolidated entity's policy is to recognise transfers into and transfers out of fair value hierarchy levels at the end of the reporting period.

Valuation techniques used to classify assets and liabilities as level 2

PIML's direct investments in the Platinum Trust Funds are valued using their respective Net Asset Values (adjusted for the buy-sell spread) of the underlying assets and liabilities and includes the impact of the 30 June distribution. Accordingly, management has assessed the fair value investments as being Level 2 investments.

Note 15. Related party transactions

Tax consolidation and dividend transactions

Any tax payable on income and gains from any entity within the tax consolidated group and dividends are sourced from the main operating subsidiary, Platinum Investment Management Limited (PIML), and paid out under the Company. Platinum Asset Management Limited is the head entity of the consolidated tax group and is the parent entity, and consequently, is the entity that ultimately pays out dividends to shareholders. The amounts paid during the half-year are disclosed in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

22

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 15. Related party transactions (continued)

Fees received

Platinum Investment Management Limited provides investment management services to:

  1. its related party unit trusts - the Platinum Trust Funds and Platinum Global Fund;
  2. its European-based offshore fund, Platinum World Portfolios Plc;
  3. its two ASX-listed investment companies (LICs), Platinum Capital Limited (PMC) and Platinum Asia Investments Limited (PAI); and
  4. its two ASX quoted managed funds, Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (PIXX) and Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund) (PAXX).

Platinum Investment Management Limited is entitled to receive a monthly management fee, either directly or indirectly, from each of these entities and a performance fee based on the relative investment performance of the Platinum Trust Funds, Platinum World Portfolios Plc, Platinum Capital Limited (PMC) and Platinum Asia Investments Limited (PAI). The consolidated entity does not derive any management fees or performance fees directly from PIXX and PAXX. Management and performance fees are borne at the Platinum International Fund/Platinum Asia Fund level and are paid directly by these funds to the consolidated entity. The total related party fees recognised in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the period ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 were as follows:

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

$

$

Related party fees

119,472,910

124,150,091

Included in these figures, is related party fees receivable, disclosed in the statement of financial position for the period ended 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019 as follows:

31 Dec 2019

30 June 2019

$

$

Related party fees receivable

20,838,168

19,001,623

Investment transactions

During the half-year, PIML received the final 2019 fully-franked dividend of $600,000 (31 December 2018: fully-franked

dividend: $1,800,000) from its investment in PAI.

During the half-year, PIML also received the 30 June 2019 distribution of $1,313,991 from PAXX and Platinum Trust Funds (31 December 2018: $4,837,343).

Other related party transactions

Mr Stephen Menzies is PIML's nominee on the Board of PWP. PIML reimburses Stephen Menzies for any incidental travel and accommodation associated with attendance at Board meetings in Ireland. During the half-year, the amount reimbursed was $11,042 (31 December 2018: $17,523).

During the half-year, the consolidated entity paid $35,000 (31 December 2018: $35,000) to OneVue Services Pty Limited for the provision of services associated with the enhancement of the Platinum website. OneVue is a related party of the Chairman of Platinum Asset Management Limited, Mr Michael Cole.

During the half-year, Platinum UK continued to incur costs associated with running the European operations of the Platinum group. Associated with this, PIML incurred a service fee of $917,337 in the reporting period (31 December 2018: $853,789). PIML also provided further funding of 200,000 GBP (equivalent to A$383,230) to Platinum UK.

During the half-year, Platinum Management Malta Limited was incorporated. PIML paid the $7,243 associated with the director's fees for the Maltese resident director and paid the initial start-up capital of $2,094.

Loan agreements with related parties

There were no formal loan agreements executed with related parties during the current and previous reporting period, but there were inter-company receivables and payables.

23

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 16. Leases

Platinum Investment Management Limited has entered into a lease agreement for the Sydney premises it occupies and pays rent on a monthly basis. Payments made under the lease are charged to the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income.

(a) Amounts recognised in the statement of financial position

The statement of financial position shows the following amounts relating to leases:

30 June

31 Dec 2019

2019*

$'000

$'000

Right-of-use assets

Non-current

9,222

-

9,222

-

Lease liabilities

Current

1,704

-

Non-current

7,766

-

9,470

-

Retained profit adjustment impact of adoption of new leasing standard^

(159)

-

*In the previous year, the consolidated group did not recognise lease assets and lease liabilities under AASB 117 Leases.

  • The consolidated entity has adopted AASB 16 from 1 July 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 30 June 2019 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassification and the adjustment of $159,000 arising from the new leasing standard are therefore recognised as an adjustment to opening retained profit on 1 July 2019.

(b) Amounts recognised in the statement of profit or loss in "rent, other occupancy and depreciation"

31 Dec 2019

31 Dec 2018

$'000

$'000*

Depreciation charge of right-of-use assets

Office

843

-

843

-

Interest

53

-

Other lease-related outgoings

61

-

114

-

(c) Changes with respect to the accounting treatment for the lease of the Sydney premises

Until the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019, the lease of the Sydney premises was classified as an operating lease. From 1 July 2019, the lease over the premises is recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability. The actual amount paid in relation to lease payments during the period was $870,000, which appears in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

Assets and liabilities arising from the lease of the premises were initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the future lease payments, less any lease incentives receivable.

On adoption of AASB 16, the lease payments used to determine the lease liability were discounted using the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) overnight cash rate of 1.25% at the date of initial application.

24

Platinum Asset Management Limited Notes to the financial statements 31 December 2019

Note 16. Leases (continued)

Under the terms of the lease agreement, the consolidated entity may be exposed to potential future increases in other lease- related outgoings (such as cleaning costs) based on an uplift of 3.75% per annum. These are not included in the lease liability until they take effect. When adjustments to other lease-related outgoings based on this uplift takes effect, the lease liability is reassessed and adjusted against the right-of-use asset.

Lease payments are allocated between principal and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period.

Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the amount of the measurement of lease liability. Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the lease term on a straight-line basis.

Note 17. Contingent Assets, Liabilities and Commitments

The consolidated entity has no commitments for significant capital expenditure. No contingent assets or liabilities exist at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019.

Note 18. Events after the reporting period

Apart from the dividend declared on 21 February 2020, as disclosed in Note 10, no other matter or circumstance has arisen since 31 December 2019 that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect, the consolidated entity's operations, the results of those operations, or the consolidated entity's state of affairs in future financial years.

Note 19. Accounting Standards and Interpretations not yet mandatory or early adopted during the half-year

There are no other standards that are not yet effective that are expected to have a material impact on the consolidated entity in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions.

Note 20. Accounting Standards adopted during the half-year

Australian Accounting Standards and Interpretations that are of relevance to the consolidated entity but are mandatory and have been adopted for the interim reporting period ended 31 December 2019, and the consolidated entity's assessment of the impact of these issued or amended Accounting Standards and Interpretations, most relevant to the consolidated entity, are set out below.

(a) AASB 16: Leases

The consolidated group has adopted AASB 16: Leases from 1 July 2019, Please refer to Note 16 for a discussion of the impact of this new standard.

(b) IFRIC 23: Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments (effective from 1 January 2019)

The IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRS IC) issued IFRIC 23, which clarifies how the recognition and measurement requirements of IAS 12: Income taxes are applied where there is uncertainty over income tax treatments. IFRIC 23 requires the consolidated entity to calculate their deferred and current income tax liabilities in their financial statements if the tax authorities were going to perform a tax audit. The consolidated entity has applied this interpretation with respect to determining its deferred and current income tax balances. Management has assessed that the adoption of this interpretation will not materially affect the deferred and current income tax balances or any of the disclosures in the financial statements.

There are no other standards that are effective for the first time in the current period that are expected to have a material impact on the consolidated entity in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions.

25

Platinum Asset Management Limited Directors' declaration

31 December 2019

In the Directors' opinion:

  • the attached financial statements and notes comply with the Corporations Act 2001, Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134: Interim Financial Reporting, the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements;
  • the attached financial statements and notes give a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
  • there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of Directors made pursuant to section 303(5)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.

On behalf of the Directors

______________________________

______________________________

Michael Cole

Andrew Clifford

Chairman

Director

21 February 2020

Sydney

26

