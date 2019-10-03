Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Platinum Investment Management Limited    PTM   AU000000PTM6

PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(PTM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Platinum Investment Management : CEO - changes to variable remuneration terms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

4 October 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Sydney NSW 2000

By e-Lodgement

Platinum Asset Management Limited (ASX: PTM)

Chief Executive Officer: changes to variable remuneration terms

As noted in the Company's ASX market announcement dated 26 June 2018, PTM's Nomination and Remuneration Committee performs an annual review of the minimum and maximum variable remuneration amounts that can be awarded to PTM's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Andrew Clifford, in his respective roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. Following a review by the PTM Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board resolved to amend the terms of Mr Clifford's variable remuneration for the financial year ending 30 June 2020. The key changes are summarised in the attached table.

  1. Jefferies Company Secretary

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone 61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services 1300 726 700 | Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 | Email invest@platinum.com.au | Website www.platinum.com.au Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 287

Summary of key changes to the terms of Mr Clifford's variable remuneration for financial year ending 30 June 2020

Key terms

Mr Clifford will continue to be eligible to participate in three variable remuneration plans, subject to the terms of those plans:

Chief Investment Officer Role

  1. Investment Team Plan (ITP) - Details of this plan can be found in PTM's 2019 Annual Report. However, Mr Clifford's maximum potential award under the ITP will no longer be capped at $1.5m.
  2. Profit Share Plan (PSP) - Details of this plan can be found in PTM's 2019 Annual Report. However,
    Mr Clifford's maximum potential award under the PSP will no longer be capped at $1.5m.

These changes have been made to align any variable remuneration awards which may be attributable to Mr Clifford in his role as Chief Investment Officer, with the rest of the Investment Team. Whilst Mr Clifford's individual potential awards under the ITP and PSP will no longer be capped, the overall ITP and PSP pools will continue to be capped in accordance with the respective rules of each plan.

Chief Executive Officer Role

3. CEO Plan (CP) - Details of this plan can be found in PTM's 2019 Annual Report. Mr Clifford's maximum potential award under the CP will continue to be capped at $1.0m. However, Mr Clifford's eligibility to receive an award under the CP will be dependent on him achieving performance across a number of financial and non-financial performance indicators, which have been set by the PTM Nomination and Remuneration Committee in relation to the following:

  • revenue and profit growth;
  • delivery against strategic plan;
  • people and culture; and
  • risk management and operational effectiveness.

All amounts awarded to Mr Clifford under the ITP, PSP and CP will be provided to Mr Clifford as an equivalent award of deferred equity rights issued pursuant to the Deferred Remuneration Plan, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the plan. Details of this plan can be found in PTM's 2019 Annual Report.

All other terms of Mr Clifford's variable remuneration remain unchanged.

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone 61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services 1300 726 700 | Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 | Email invest@platinum.com.au | Website www.platinum.com.au Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 287

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 00:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGE
08:12pPLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : CEO - changes to variable remuneration terms
PU
08/27PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/28PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/09Australian Inquiry Report Calls for Pensions System Shakeup
DJ
2018ZTO EXPRESS CAYMAN : First Foundation Advisors Acquires 127,000 Shares of ZTO Ex..
AQ
2018PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : annual earnings release
2018PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT : 'Australia's Warren Buffet' quits as head of fund ma..
RE
2017PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT : Launch of Platinum Quoted Managed Funds - Update
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 294 M
EBIT 2020 216 M
Net income 2020 154 M
Finance 2020 110 M
Yield 2020 6,63%
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 7,45x
EV / Sales2021 7,25x
Capitalization 2 301 M
Chart PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Platinum Investment Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,97  AUD
Last Close Price 3,98  AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mcrae Clifford CEO, Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Michael John Cole Chairman
Robert Sidoti Operations Manager
Andrew Stannard Finance Director & Executive Director
Andy Kirwan Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED-13.17%1 653
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY22.08%8 949
INVESCO LTD.-6.15%7 958
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-3.14%6 386
AMP LIMITED-25.51%4 207
IOOF HOLDINGS LTD25.15%1 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group