Platinum Investment Management : Funds Under Management

7 November 2019

Platinum Investment Management Limited ("Platinum")

Funds Under Management ("FUM")1

31/10/2019 30/09/2019

($M)($M)

Funds Under Management 24,595.93 24,612.68

In October 2019, Platinum experienced net outflows of approximately $252 million. This included net outflows from the Platinum Trust Funds2 of approximately $212 million.

The most recent investment performance for funds managed by Platinum can be found at https://www.platinum.com.au/Investing-with-Us/Prices-Performance

Funds Under Management and flow information are approximate, rounded, and have not been audited.

Platinum International Fund (includes Platinum International Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum Unhedged Fund, Platinum Asia Fund (includes Platinum Asia Fund (Quoted Managed Hedge Fund)), Platinum European Fund, Platinum Japan Fund, Platinum International Brands Fund, Platinum International Health Care Fund, Platinum International Technology Fund and Platinum Global Fund.

