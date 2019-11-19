Platinum Investment Management : Proxies Received & Resolutions Passed at the AGM
0
11/19/2019 | 09:55pm EST
20 November 2019
The Manager
ASX Market Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Sydney NSW 2000
By: e-Lodgment
Platinum Asset Management Limited
2019 Annual General Meeting Results
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and S251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the details of the resolutions of the meeting held today, summaries of the poll voting and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached meeting summary. All resolutions were passed on a poll with requisite majority.
Yours faithfully,
Joanne Jefferies
Company Secretary
Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001
Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 02:54:03 UTC