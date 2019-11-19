Platinum Investment Management : Proxies Received & Resolutions Passed at the AGM

20 November 2019

Platinum Asset Management Limited

2019 Annual General Meeting Results

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and S251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the details of the resolutions of the meeting held today, summaries of the poll voting and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached meeting summary. All resolutions were passed on a poll with requisite majority.

