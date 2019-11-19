Log in
Platinum Investment Management : Proxies Received & Resolutions Passed at the AGM

0
11/19/2019 | 09:55pm EST

20 November 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Sydney NSW 2000

By: e-Lodgment

Platinum Asset Management Limited

2019 Annual General Meeting Results

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and S251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the details of the resolutions of the meeting held today, summaries of the poll voting and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached meeting summary. All resolutions were passed on a poll with requisite majority.

Yours faithfully,

Joanne Jefferies

Company Secretary

Level 8, 7 Macquarie Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia | GPO Box 2724, Sydney NSW 2001

Telephone 61 2 9255 7500 | Investor Services 1300 726 700 | Facsimile 61 2 9254 5590 | Email invest@platinum.com.au | Website www.platinum.com.au Platinum Asset Management Limited ABN 13 050 064 287

PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

2019 Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, 20 November 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

2A

Re-election of Ms Anne Loveridge as a Director

Ordinary

2B Re-election of Mr Kerr Neilson as a Director

Ordinary

2C

Re-election of Ms Elizabeth Norman as a Director

Ordinary

3 Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Ordinary

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

272,636,314

29,136,999

2,602,448

1,223,063

89.57%

9.57%

0.86%

162,896,322

12,977,446

2,569,508

127,155,548

91.29%

7.27%

1.44%

268,704,915

32,996,906

2,620,098

1,276,905

88.29%

10.84%

0.87%

142,015,723

4,886,209

2,580,085

30,033,721

95.01%

3.26%

1.73%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

275,815,406

29,144,599

1,230,813

90.44%

9.56%

166,037,424

12,991,946

127,161,448

92.74%

7.26%

271,895,757

33,010,406

1,284,655

89.17%

10.83%

144,822,831

4,965,380

30,057,521

96.69%

3.31%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Platinum Investment Management Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 02:54:03 UTC
