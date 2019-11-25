Log in
Plato Gold : Announces Q3 2019 Results

11/25/2019 | 03:03am EST

For Immediate Release

Plato Gold Reports on Third Quarter Results

Toronto, November 25, 2019 - Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V:PGC) ("Plato" or the "Company"), an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to report the nine and three months financial results for fiscal 2019 and 2018, as summarized below:

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Income

$

3,146

$

2,675

$

854

$

970

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(153,983)

$

(383,900)

$

(30,395)

$

(125,977)

Loss per common share -

basic and diluted

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Weighted average number

of common shares outstanding -

basic and diluted

199,608,918

197,433,061

203,412,364

197,433,061

For full details, please visit us at www.platogold.com.

About Plato Gold Corp.

Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with projects in Marathon Ontario, Timmins Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The Good Hope Niobium Project consists of a total of 254 claims, consisting of 227 Single Cell Mining Claims and 27 Boundary Cell Mining Claims, and covers an area of approximately 5,100 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon Ontario. Plato holds 100% interest in the Good Hope Niobium Property.

The Timmins Ontario project includes 4 properties: Guibord, Harker, Holloway and Marriott in the Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins, Ontario. Plato holds 50% interest in the Guibord property with the remaining 50% held by Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko"). Osisko also holds 80% interest in the Harker property with Plato holding the remaining 20%.

In Argentina, Plato owns a 75% interest in Winnipeg Minerals S.A. ("WMSA"), an Argentina incorporated company. The Lolita Property, held by WMSA, is comprised of a number of contiguous mineral rights totaling 9,672 hectares. Work has advanced on this exploration property to the point that it is drill-ready or ready to be optioned to a partner.

For additional company information, please visit: www.platogold.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Cohen

President and CEO

Plato Gold Corp.

  1. 416-968-0608
  1. 416-968-3339info@platogold.com www.platogold.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the,potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, use of proceeds, level of activity, performance or achievements of Plato to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to: risks related to exploration; actual resource viability, and other risks of the mining industry . Although management of Plato has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward- looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Plato Gold Corp. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 08:02:01 UTC
