Playa Hotels & Resorts N : 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders

2019 ANNUAL REPORT

PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS

HYATT ZILARA & HYATT ZIVA CAP CANA

VALUED SHAREHOLDERS:

Playa capped oﬀ a pivotal year with the completion of our ﬂagship ground-up development, the Hyatt Ziva & Zilara Cap Cana, and of our major hotel conversions, the Hilton Playa del Carmen Adult Resort and the Hilton La Romana Adult & Family Resorts. ese resorts represent the entry of these two iconic brands into their respective markets and will propel us forward in our strategic objectives of increasing direct booking penetration, growing our brand partnerships, and expanding our Caribbean footprint.

e year was not without challenges, speciﬁcally in the Dominican Republic, where media coverage surrounding the deaths of tourists severely impacted bookings for the market given perceived safety concerns. We continue to strongly believe in the long-term potential of the market and trust that our unique oﬀerings, new assets and legendary Service from the Heart will position us for success.

2019 Financial performance highlights

Although we had challenges in both the Yucatan and the Dominican Republic, we exited 2019 on a positive note with close-in demand in the Yucatan ﬁrming up and better than expected comparable RevPAR growth in the Dominican Republic. Jamaica led the way in 2019 with comparable Net Package RevPAR growth of 6.2% and Owned Resort EBITDA growth of 12.9%. Despite some diﬃculties in certain markets, our commitment to our espoused brand strategy continued to be validated as our Hyatt branded portfolio grew Net Package RevPAR +0.3% in 2019 compared to 2018, and signiﬁcantly outperformed their respective markets.

Successful opening of the

Hyatt Ziva & Zilara Cap Cana

During the fourth quarter of 2019, we ﬁnished construction of our new 750 room Hyatt Ziva & Zilara in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic and welcomed our ﬁrst guests. ese resorts opened to exuberant fanfare despite turbulent market conditions. e meeting space at these resorts will help us satisfy the demand for a three-year rotation cycle sought by many meeting planners. Group demand has exceeded the demand we saw at the same point in time for our other resorts with comparable meeting space. We have high expectations for this ﬂagship property as it matures and establishes itself as one of the most outstanding resorts in the Caribbean.

Completion of three Hilton All-Inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic

In 2018 we announced we had entered into a strategic alliance with Hilton, and subsequently began converting two of our resorts into three spectacular Hilton all-inclu-sive resorts totaling 1,298 rooms. After months of work re-branding and renovating these resorts, the conversions were completed in the fourth quarter. ese resorts will oﬀer the more than 100 million members of the Hilton Honors program a unique, all-inclusive option for point redemption and gives Playa a steady stream of travelers at an exceptional customer acquisition cost as these resorts should be accretive to our direct booking penetration.

Using technology and brand partnerships to lower customer acquisition costs, increase revenue per guest and drive increased engagement

Following the launch of playaresorts.com in 2018, we continued to build on the capabilities and productivity of the website as we added our Travel Agent Portal, which will enable travel agents to directly book through our site without the need for a tour operator, saving 7-9% per booking. We also added geo-targeting capabilities to our site during the fourth quarter of 2019 which will help reﬁne our marketing eﬀorts locally. For the full year 2019, we generated revenue of $52.5 million through playaresorts.com, compared to $12.3 million in 2018.

Additionally, in 2019, we introduced a new yield management system, which will help optimize segments and type mix to achieve better ADR growth, and a new upsell technology, which will identify non-package revenue sales opportunities. e new yield management system will continue to improve with more booking data and therefore will be a driver of ADR growth with long runway of opportunity, beneﬁtting 2021 and beyond. e roll out of our upsell technology was completed during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Our technological investments and brand partnerships have been instrumental in increasing our direct booking penetration; for the full year 2019, 30.6% of our managed room nights were booked directly, up from 21.6% in 2018 and 18.2% in 2017. Direct bookings allow us to communicate directly with guests throughout each guest's stay cycle - prior to arrival, while at the resort, and after each guest's stay - personalizing oﬀers for upgrades, ancillary services, and special requests, all of which should lead to higher guest satisfaction, repeat visitation, and higher revenues over time.

Personally, I am incredibly proud of the work that nearly 12,000 associates have performed to make our vision of all-inclusive vacationing come true. Our associates' hard work has enabled the growth in our resort portfolio and established us as a pioneer in the modern all-inclusive world. e consumer response is evident in our property rankings, social media engagement, and outperformance of our resorts versus our competition. With the addition of our Hilton resorts, we look forward to introducing everything that an all-inclusive resort can be to an even greater audience of discerning travelers!

As we look ahead to 2020, the year began with positive RevPAR growth in the Yucatan and Jamaica and a continued recovery in the Dominican Republic. Although the year began with momentum across our portfolio with robust performance through February, thespread of COVID-19 has presented the travel industry with the biggest challenge it has ever faced.

We actively took measures to preserve cash and protect stakeholders, while we began to prepare for operations in a new world. Playa will lean on the expertise of our experienced management team and the excellent standards established by our brand partners to be leaders with respect to safety protocols in our markets to ensure the safety of our guests and associates and emerge as a market share winner. I believe we will be positioned to take share from both our direct competition within our markets and also other vacation alternatives as our expansive footprint will enable us to oﬀer guests a unique beach vacation.

We are using the crisis to reevaluate best practices and processes with respect to hotel operations, marketing, and our cost structure. Prudence is of the utmost importance, now more than ever.

ank you for your conﬁdence and support as we continue to reshape the all-inclusive industry.

Sincerely,

Bruce Wardinski

Chairman and CEO

OUR RESORTS

HYATT ZILARA CANCUN

310 Rooms | Adults-Only

Cancun, Mexico

HYATT ZIVA CANCUN

547 Rooms | All-Ages

Cancun, Mexico

HYATT ZILARA ROSE HALL

344 Rooms | Adults-Only

Montego Bay, Jamaica

HYATT ZIVA ROSE HALL

276 Rooms | All-Ages Montego Bay, Jamaica

HYATT ZIVA LOS CABOS

591 Rooms | All-Ages Los Cabos, Mexico

HYATT ZIVA PUERTO

VALLARTA

335 Rooms | All-Ages Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

HYATT ZILARA CAP CANA

375 Rooms | Adults-Only Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

PANAMA JACK RESORTS

PLAYA DEL CARMEN

287 Rooms | All-Ages Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

HYATT ZIVA CAP CANA

375 Rooms | All-Ages Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

SANCTUARY CAP CANA

323 Rooms | Adults-Only Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

PANAMA JACK RESORTS

CANCUN

458 Rooms | All-Ages

Cancun, Mexico

JEWEL GRANDE MONTEGO

BAY RESORT & SPA

217 Rooms | All-Ages Montego Bay, Jamaica

JEWEL PARADISE COVE BEACH RESORT & SPA

225 Rooms | Adults-Only Runaway Bay, Jamaica

HILTON PLAYA DEL CARMEN

524 Rooms | Adults-Only Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

HILTON ROSE HALL

RESORT & SPA

495 Rooms | All-Ages Montego Bay, Jamaica

HILTON LA ROMANA

356 Rooms | Adults-Only

La Romana, Dominican Republic

HILTON LA ROMANA

418 Rooms | All-Ages

La Romana, Dominican Republic