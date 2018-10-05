Playa Hotels & Resorts Earns Further Recognition With Several Travel & Tourism Accolades

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), the owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean has become Magellan’s most awarded hospitality company within the all-inclusive sector over the last year. The past two weeks were especially significant in the travel industry, as both the winners of the Magellan Awards as well as the World Travel Awards were announced. Playa received 10 Magellan Awards and was recognized by the World Travel Awards with four additional awards for 2018.

Travel Weekly’s Magellan Awards, now in their 11th season, celebrates outstanding design, marketing and services from a broad range of travel segments. They are judged and overseen by top travel professionals, representing some of the most highly respected names and accomplished leaders in the industry. In addition to Playa becoming one of the most awarded companies in the all-inclusive space, this was also the first time that Playa’s Sanctuary Cap Cana, Jewel Grande Resort & Spa, and Panama Jack Resorts were recognized by the Magellan Awards.

“We are honored to have been nominated by the travel community and recognized by these two awards. They demonstrate Playa’s success in elevating and redefining the all-inclusive experience through innovative concepts, redesigned spaces, and brands like Panama Jack,” said Kevin Froemming, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts.



2018 Magellan Awards Include:

Sanctuary Cap Cana: Restaurant Design – Gold



Jewel Grande Resort & Spa: Spa Design – Gold

Jewel Grande Resort & Spa: Standard Room Design – Silver

Jewel Grande Resort & Spa: Hospitality Marketing – Silver

Panama Jack Resorts Cancun: Overall-Eco-Friendly “Green” Resort – Gold

Panama Jack Resorts Cancun: Overall – Family Resort – Silver

Panama Jack Resorts Cancun: Standard Room Design – Silver

Panama Jack Resorts Cancun: Lobby/Common Space Design – Silver

Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta: Standard Room Design – Gold

Hyatt Zilara Cancun: Spa Design - Gold



2018 World Travel Awards Include:

Jewel Grande Resort & Spa: Caribbean’s Leading New Resort

Panama Jack Resorts Cancun: Mexico & Central America’s Leading New Hotel

Panama Jack Resorts Cancun: Mexico’s Leading Family Resort

Hyatt Ziva Cancun: Mexico’s Leading Resort

In addition to these wins, Playa Hotels & Resorts has received two additional award nominations for Panama Jack Resorts Cancun (World’s Leading New Hotel 2018) and for the Grande Spa at Jewel Grande (2019 World Spa & Wellness Awards) just this past week.



About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 20 resorts (7,769 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, THE Royal Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. Playa also owns five resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party. Playa manages two resorts for third party owners, the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic, and the Jewel Grande Montego Bay, in Jamaica.