Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Playa Hotels & Resorts NV    PLYA   NL0012170237

PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV (PLYA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Playa Hotels & Resorts Earns Further Recognition With Several Travel & Tourism Accolades

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 10:24pm CEST

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”), the owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean has become Magellan’s most awarded hospitality company within the all-inclusive sector over the last year. The past two weeks were especially significant in the travel industry, as both the winners of the Magellan Awards as well as the World Travel Awards were announced. Playa received 10 Magellan Awards and was recognized by the World Travel Awards with four additional awards for 2018.

Travel Weekly’s Magellan Awards, now in their 11th season, celebrates outstanding design, marketing and services from a broad range of travel segments. They are judged and overseen by top travel professionals, representing some of the most highly respected names and accomplished leaders in the industry. In addition to Playa becoming one of the most awarded companies in the all-inclusive space, this was also the first time that Playa’s Sanctuary Cap Cana, Jewel Grande Resort & Spa, and Panama Jack Resorts were recognized by the Magellan Awards.

“We are honored to have been nominated by the travel community and recognized by these two awards. They demonstrate Playa’s success in elevating and redefining the all-inclusive experience through innovative concepts, redesigned spaces, and brands like Panama Jack,” said Kevin Froemming, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts.

2018 Magellan Awards Include:
Sanctuary Cap Cana: Restaurant Design – Gold

Jewel Grande Resort & Spa: Spa Design – Gold
Jewel Grande Resort & Spa: Standard Room Design – Silver
Jewel Grande Resort & Spa: Hospitality Marketing – Silver

Panama Jack Resorts Cancun: Overall-Eco-Friendly “Green” Resort – Gold
Panama Jack Resorts Cancun: Overall – Family Resort – Silver
Panama Jack Resorts Cancun: Standard Room Design – Silver
Panama Jack Resorts Cancun: Lobby/Common Space Design – Silver

Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta: Standard Room Design – Gold
Hyatt Zilara Cancun: Spa Design -  Gold

2018 World Travel Awards Include:
Jewel Grande Resort & Spa: Caribbean’s Leading New Resort
Panama Jack Resorts Cancun: Mexico & Central America’s Leading New Hotel
Panama Jack Resorts Cancun: Mexico’s Leading Family Resort
Hyatt Ziva Cancun: Mexico’s Leading Resort

In addition to these wins, Playa Hotels & Resorts has received two additional award nominations for Panama Jack Resorts Cancun (World’s Leading New Hotel 2018) and for the Grande Spa at Jewel Grande (2019 World Spa & Wellness Awards) just this past week.

For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, visit PlayaResorts.com or contact a preferred travel agent.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 20 resorts (7,769 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, THE Royal Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. Playa also owns five resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party. Playa manages two resorts for third party owners, the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic, and the Jewel Grande Montego Bay, in Jamaica.                                                 

Media Contact:
Playa Hotels & Resorts
Laura Lopez
llopez@njfpr.com
212.228.1500

PLYA_Logo (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV
10:24pPlaya Hotels & Resorts Earns Further Recognition With Several Travel & Touris..
GL
09/17Playa Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Announce Strategic Alliance and Future Conv..
GL
08/24Playa Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Rachael Rothman as SVP Investor Relations & S..
GL
08/07UPDATE - Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
08/06Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
06/15Playa Hotels & Resorts Recognized at the 2018 TravelAge West WAVE Awards
GL
06/04Playa Hotels & Resorts Completes Previously Announced Business Combination an..
GL
05/11Playa Hotels & Resorts Executives Participate in 2018 CHRIS/HOLA Conferences
GL
05/07Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results
GL
04/20Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2018 Earnings R..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/29STOCKS TO WATCH : Strap In For Q3 
09/18Playa Hotels & Resorts slides to 52-week low 
09/17Hilton announces strategic alliance with Playa Hotels & Resorts 
08/28SunTrust sees upside on Playa Hotels & Resorts 
08/12Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) CEO Bruce Wardinski on Q2 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 616 M
EBIT 2018 98,1 M
Net income 2018 36,5 M
Debt 2018 863 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 33,49
P/E ratio 2019 24,50
EV / Sales 2018 3,37x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 1 215 M
Chart PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV
Duration : Period :
Playa Hotels & Resorts NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,2 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce D. Wardinski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Stadlin Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Hymel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel J. Hirsch Independent Non-Executive Director
Hal Stanley Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV-13.53%1 215
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP28.53%1 143
CDA (COMPAGNIE DES ALPES)-12.79%800
EMEI SHAN TOURISM COMPANY LIMITED--.--%512
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD.-35.66%398
PEAK RESORTS INC-4.63%72
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.