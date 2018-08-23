Playa Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Rachael Rothman as SVP Investor Relations & Strategy

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) (“Playa”) the owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts for brands such as Hyatt, Hilton, Jewel Resorts and Panama Jack Resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, announced today that Rachael Rothman has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Strategy, and is expected to start in September.



“Playa is pleased to welcome Rachael to Playa Hotels and Resorts. Her vast and in-depth knowledge of the buy-side and the hospitality sector specifically, will significantly augment the organization and enhance the achievement of our strategic objectives. We are thrilled to have her as part of the team,” said Ryan Hymel, Executive Vice President & CFO.

Ms. Rothman has spent close to two decades as a sell-side analyst covering hotels, REITs, cruise lines, casinos, and restaurants, following a decade of direct operational experience in the hospitality industry. Most recently, Ms. Rothman spent the last eight years as a senior analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP. Prior to joining Susquehanna Financial, Ms. Rothman was a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Merrill Lynch. She began her equity research career at Morgan Stanley. Rachael is a recognized expert in the field and has been selected to Institutional Investor’s “All American Research Survey,” The Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street” and the Financial Times “World’s Best Analysts.”

She earned her master’s degree in hotel and restaurant management from Cornell University, a graduate degree in economics from the University of Virginia and her bachelor’s degree from Bates College. She is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, the CFA Institute and the Cornell Hotel Society.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts



Playa is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 20 resorts (7,769 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. In Mexico, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, THE Royal Playa del Carmen, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. In Jamaica, Playa owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa. Playa also owns five resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party. Playa manages two resorts for third party owners, the Sanctuary Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic, and the Jewel Grande Montego Bay, in Jamaica.

