PLAYAGS, INC.

(AGS)
AGS Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies PlayAGS, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2020

07/01/2020 | 11:03am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PlayAGS, Inc. ("PlayAGS" or the "Company") (NYSE: AGS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired PlayAGS securities between August 2, 2018 and August 7, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ags.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its business in Oklahoma; (2) as a result, the Company’s recurring revenue would be negatively impacted; (3) PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its Interactive business segment, including delays in securing regulatory approvals and relevant licenses; (4) as a result of the foregoing, PlayAGS was reasonably likely to record a goodwill impairment; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ags or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in PlayAGS you have until August 24, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 M - -
Net income 2020 -96,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,24x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 762
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart PLAYAGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PlayAGS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYAGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,81 $
Last Close Price 3,38 $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 72,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Lopez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Sambur Chairman
Kimo Akiona Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sigmund Lee Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Cohen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAYAGS, INC.-72.14%120
SANKYO CO., LTD.-28.11%1 479
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION-42.27%1 461
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.-61.58%440
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED-14.50%322
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-47.77%95
