Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PlayAGS, Inc.    AGS

PLAYAGS, INC.

(AGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against PlayAGS, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:31pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against PlayAGS, Inc. (“PlayAGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGS). This investigation concerns whether PlayAGS has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 7, 2019, PlayAGS reported a net loss of $7.6 million for second quarter 2019, which included a $3.5 million impairment to goodwill and $1.3 million impairment to intangible assets related to the Company’s real money gaming business.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.99, or 51.9%, to close at $8.31 per share on August 8, 2019.

If you acquired PlayAGS securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PLAYAGS, INC.
02/11INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
02/06INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
01/22PLAYAGS : Ags to report fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on wednesday, ..
PU
2019PLAYAGS : AGS ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS REAL-MONEY GAMES WITH 888casino, A MARKET ..
PU
2019PLAYAGS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
2019PLAYAGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
2019PLAYAGS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019AGS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
2019PLAYAGS : AGS To Report Third Quarter 2019 Results On Thursday, November 7
PU
2019PLAYAGS : AGS President & CEO David Lopez Wins Global Gaming Award For 'American..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 305 M
EBIT 2019 24,1 M
Net income 2019 -11,9 M
Debt 2019 496 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -28,2x
P/E ratio 2020 32,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,73x
EV / Sales2020 2,44x
Capitalization 336 M
Chart PLAYAGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PlayAGS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYAGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 18,38  $
Last Close Price 9,50  $
Spread / Highest target 184%
Spread / Average Target 93,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Lopez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Sambur Chairman
Kimo Akiona Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sigmund Lee Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Cohen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAYAGS, INC.-21.68%324
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION3.25%2 665
UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-14.54%2 220
SANKYO CO., LTD.4.97%2 188
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.-4.32%1 085
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED-2.50%376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group