PlayAGS : AGS ANNOUNCES DATE FOR 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

LAS VEGAS - March 17, 2020: AGS (NYSE: AGS) (the 'Company') today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at a location to be announced in Las Vegas, Nevada. The record date for the meeting is April 13, 2020.

To be timely, pursuant to AGS' Bylaws and Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, any notice of business or nominations with respect to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders must be received by no later than 5 p.m. PDT on March 27, 2020. Any such stockholder proposal must be submitted and must comply with the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and AGS' Bylaws.

Proxy materials will be mailed to shareholders of record on or about April 15, 2020, and will available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on AGS' website at http://investors.playags.com/.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

