PlayAGS : AGS LAUNCHES STARWALL™ IMMERSIVE VIDEO CANVAS FOR ITS ORION PORTRAIT GAMES

Company Now Taking Orders for Award-Winning Starwall, Designed to Add Attraction, Increase Player Immersion

LAS VEGAS - February 20, 2020 - AGS today announced the launch of its Starwall immersive video merchandising display designed for integration with its Orion Portrait games to add dramatic attraction across the casino floor and provide a cinematic play experience.

AGS first unveiled the Starwall at the Global Gaming Expo ('G2E') 2019, where the innovative video display received rave reviews from operators and won the silver 'Gaming & Technology Award' for 'Best Slot Product'. Now AGS is taking orders and planning for spring Starwall installations.

AGS Executive Vice President Matt Reback said, 'The Starwall was an absolute showstopper at G2E, recognized by operators for its ability to activate just about any area of a casino floor with its vibrancy, its game synchronization, and its ability to deliver a theater-like experience to players. Whether it is installed in the middle of a casino or along a wall, the Starwall promises to illuminate the casino floor.'

A first-of-its kind, the large-format free-standing Starwall combines hundreds of direct-view LED tiles to create a seamless video backdrop measuring 8 ½-feet wide by 8 ½-feet deep. Fitting sleekly and securely with three-packs and six-packs of premium Orion Portrait games, the Starwall adds attraction through high-impact motion graphics complementary to the game theme.

AGS is launching the Starwall with its new 88 Tian Lun™ family - starting with Jade Wins Deluxe® and Golden Wins Deluxe®. The game titles offer the same proven player-favorite features that have made the classic Jade Wins® and Golden Wins® casino-floor top performers, while adding a thrilling bonus wheel. Triggered randomly with any wild symbol during base-game play, the wheel bonus awards progressive jackpots, credit prizes, multipliers, respins, or an exciting coin-grab bonus that awards credits multiplied by the bet multiplier.

###

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

Media Contacts:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications

Lolson-reyes@PlayAGS.com

©2020 PlayAGS, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify unregistered trademarks.