PlayAGS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 24, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of PlayAGS, Inc. ("PlayAGS" or the "Company") (NYSE: AGS) securities between August 2, 2018 and August 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On August 7, 2019, PlayAGS reported a net loss of $7.6 million for second quarter 2019 which included a $3.5 million impairment to goodwill and a $1.3 million impairment to intangible assets of the Company’s iGaming reporting unit, due to extended regulatory timelines which delayed revenues.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.99, or nearly 52%, to close at $8.31 per share on August 8, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its business in Oklahoma; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s recurring revenue would be negatively impacted; (3) that PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its Interactive business segment, including delays in securing regulatory approvals and relevant licenses; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, PlayAGS was reasonably likely to record a goodwill impairment; and (5) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PlayAGS securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 24, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

