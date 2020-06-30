Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PlayAGS, Inc.    AGS

PLAYAGS, INC.

(AGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PlayAGS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 24, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of PlayAGS, Inc. ("PlayAGS" or the "Company") (NYSE: AGS) securities between August 2, 2018 and August 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your PlayAGS investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/playags-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On August 7, 2019, PlayAGS reported a net loss of $7.6 million for second quarter 2019 which included a $3.5 million impairment to goodwill and a $1.3 million impairment to intangible assets of the Company’s iGaming reporting unit, due to extended regulatory timelines which delayed revenues.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.99, or nearly 52%, to close at $8.31 per share on August 8, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its business in Oklahoma; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s recurring revenue would be negatively impacted; (3) that PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its Interactive business segment, including delays in securing regulatory approvals and relevant licenses; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, PlayAGS was reasonably likely to record a goodwill impairment; and (5) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PlayAGS securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 24, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PLAYAGS, INC.
12:02pPLAYAGS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the C..
BU
06/29Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PlayAGS, Inc..
PR
06/29THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
06/29SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
06/29AGS BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, L : August 24, 2020
PR
06/26Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
06/26PLAYAGS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsui..
BU
06/26FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
06/26SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
06/25Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pl..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 142 M - -
Net income 2020 -96,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 762
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart PLAYAGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PlayAGS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYAGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,81 $
Last Close Price 3,15 $
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 84,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Lopez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Sambur Chairman
Kimo Akiona Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sigmund Lee Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Cohen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAYAGS, INC.-74.03%112
SANKYO CO., LTD.-26.54%1 512
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION-43.13%1 439
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.-61.36%443
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED-12.70%327
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-47.77%95
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group