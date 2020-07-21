Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PlayAGS, Inc.    AGS

PLAYAGS, INC.

(AGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PlayAGS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds PlayAGS, Inc. Investors of Important August 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action – AGS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) between August 2, 2018 and August 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important August 24, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for PlayAGS investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the PlayAGS class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1885.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its business in Oklahoma; (2) as a result, the Company’s recurring revenue would be negatively impacted; (3) PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its Interactive business segment, including delays in securing regulatory approvals and relevant licenses; (4) as a result of the foregoing, PlayAGS was reasonably likely to record a goodwill impairment; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 24, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1885.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PLAYAGS, INC.
04:31pPLAYAGS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds PlayAGS, Inc. Investors of Important..
BU
07/17PLAYAGS : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds PlayAGS, ..
PR
07/03PLAYAGS : ROSEN, A LEADING, LONGSTANDING, AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds PlayAGS, ..
BU
07/02PLAYAGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07/01PLAYAGS : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds PlayAGS, Inc. Investors..
PR
07/01AGS BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, L : August 24, 2020
BU
06/30PLAYAGS : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the C..
BU
06/29Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PlayAGS, Inc..
PR
06/29THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
06/29SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 143 M - -
Net income 2020 -97,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 762
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart PLAYAGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PlayAGS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYAGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,81 $
Last Close Price 3,21 $
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 81,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David B. Lopez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David B. Sambur Chairman
Kimo Akiona Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sigmund Lee Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Cohen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAYAGS, INC.-73.54%114
SANKYO CO., LTD.-24.83%1 535
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION-42.79%1 447
EVERI HOLDINGS INC.-57.26%490
POLLARD BANKNOTE LIMITED-15.95%318
AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-46.50%99
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group