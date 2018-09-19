Players Network Files for 6 Dispensaries In Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Player’s Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV ), a rapidly growing company in the recreational and medical marijuana industry with licensed grow operations in 2 states, announced today its subsidiary, Green Leaf Farms Holdings, has filed 6 applications for dispensaries in Nevada, each with its own location.



The marijuana license application process was only open to existing license holders like Green Leaf Farms. The process is both extensive and thorough, looking at a dozen criteria such as; experience of officers, management and advisors, existence and quality of locations, quality of operational business plan, and ability to gain funding. The applications exceeded 1,700 total pages of information and took over 8 weeks working day and night to prepare.

The company secured lease type options for all 6 dispensaries locations. They also assembled a prestigious board of advisers and management as part of the application process. The advisors represent leaders in both industry and community, several are extremely accomplished and associated with household names. Players Network is not able to disclose the locations or its board members, management or advisors that provided references and advice since the state requires the application to be unidentified to create a fair scoring system.

Mark Bradley , Chief Executive Officer, commented, there is no guarantee that we will get any licences, but we have very good odds based on meeting all the merits required by the state. We assembled an amazing team of experienced business people that have joined our team and should score very high among our competition. Christine Kramar recently joined our team and has been managing the application process for Green Leaf and has done an impressive job interpreting every detailed requirement adds Bradley.

Brett H. Pojunis , PNTV Director adds, “our move to apply for dispensaries and become vertically integrated is a part of our commitment to grow the company internally as well as externally through acquisition.”

About Player’s Network (PNTV)

Player’s Network is a rapidly growing company in the marijuana industry with licensed grow operations in Las Vegas and California that trades on the OTC Market – stock symbol PNTV. Over the last 12 months, the Company has gone from a development stage company to generating over $800,000 a month in sales. Their business strategy is growth by acquisitions, joint ventures and new market opportunities. They recently entered into $5,000,000 acquisition of a California grow operation.

Cannabis is legal for medical use in 30 States plus DC. It is legal for adult recreational use in 9 States plus DC. The entire country of Canada has legalized marijuana adult use starting on October 17, 2018. The Company believes this trend of legalizing marijuana will continue and create tremendous growth opportunities for their shareholders.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/playersnetwork

FaceBook: https://facebook.com/PlayersNetwork

For more information please visit www.PlayersNetwork.com

Activate your FREE account & sign up for news/updates: https://playersnetwork.com/ir .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Players Network, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Player’s Network Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

David Klepinger , Investor Relations Manager

Email: dklepinger@playersnetwork.com

Office: 702.840.3283