PLAYMATES ANNOUNCED 2018 INTERIM RESULTS ** *
Highlights
|
For the six months ended 30 June
|
2018
HK$'000
|
2017
HK$'000
|
Group revenue
|
263,714
|
447,783
|
- from toy business
|
136,694
|
322,285
|
- from property investments and associated businesses
|
123,324
|
122,759
|
- from investment business
|
3,696
|
2,739
|
Gross profit
|
181,780
|
296,945
|
Revaluation surplus/(deficit) on investment properties
|
160,465
|
(27,162)
|
Operating profit
|
216,896
|
112,224
|
Profit before income tax
|
214,584
|
111,012
|
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
|
219,377
|
69,506
|
|
Earnings per share
|
HK cents
|
HK cents
|
- Basic
|
10.95
|
3.28
|
- Diluted
|
10.95
|
3.28
|
Interim dividend per share
|
1.50
|
1.00
|
Special Interim dividend per share
|
10.00
|
2.00
-
Playmates' property investments and associated businesses reported a slight growth in revenue.
-
Playmates continues to adjust the balance of our property portfolio to achieve our strategic objective of seeking investment returns through capital appreciation and growth in recurring income.
-
Playmates Toys' decrease in turnover was a result of the planned limiting supply of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ("TMNT") products.
(August 10, 2018 - Hong Kong) - Playmates Holdings Limited ("Playmates" or "the Group", HKEx Stock Code: 635) announced today its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Group worldwide revenue during the first half of 2018 was HK$264 million (same period in 2017: HK$448 million). The Group reported an operating profit of HK$217 million (same period in 2017: HK$112 million) and net profit attributable to shareholders during the first half of 2018 was HK$219 million (same period in 2017: HK$70 million). Basic earnings per share was HK cents 10.95 (same period in 2017: HK cents 3.28).
The Company declared an interim dividend payout of HK cents 1.5 per share (2017:
HK cents 1) and a special interim dividend payout of HK cents 10 per share (2017: HK cents 2). Special interim dividend will be payable in cash with a scrip dividend alternative.
During the first half of 2018, revenue from the property investments and associated businesses increased to about HK$123.3 million (same period in 2017: HK$122.8 million). The Group's investment properties were revalued at the fair value of about HK$5.7 billion. Segment operating profit was HK$255.1 million (including revaluation surplus), compared to segment operating profit of HK$65.8 million (including revaluation deficit) for same period last year.
Group chairman Mr. Sidney To said, "While we maintain a favorable long term view of our property investments and associated businesses, we will continue to adjust the balance of our property portfolio to achieve our strategic objective of seeking investment returns through capital appreciation and growth in recurring income."
Playmates Toys worldwide turnover during the first half of 2018 was HK$137 million (same period in 2017: HK$322 million).
Mr. To commented: "Playmates Toys' decrease in turnover was a result of the planned limiting of the supply of TMNT products in order to prepare for a fresh beginning of the next iteration starting in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Mr. To continued, "We expect a stronger second half of 2018, driven by the launch of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the fourth quarter, and the continuation of Ben 10 toy shipments throughout the year. We will launch two internally-developed product lines, Kuroba and Tiny Toes, in Fall 2018."
3