Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Playmates Holdings Limited    0635   BMG7130P2040

PLAYMATES HOLDINGS LIMITED (0635)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/09
1.03 HKD   -1.90%
02:25pPLAYMATES : Announced 2018 Interim Results
PU
07/30PLAYMATES : Date of Board Meeting
PU
07/30PLAYMATES : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in i..
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Playmates : Announced 2018 Interim Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 02:25pm CEST

[For immediate release]

PLAYMATES ANNOUNCED 2018 INTERIM RESULTS ** *

Highlights

For the six months ended 30 June

2018

HK$'000

2017

HK$'000

Group revenue

263,714

447,783

- from toy business

136,694

322,285

- from property investments and associated businesses

123,324

122,759

- from investment business

3,696

2,739

Gross profit

181,780

296,945

Revaluation surplus/(deficit) on investment properties

160,465

(27,162)

Operating profit

216,896

112,224

Profit before income tax

214,584

111,012

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

219,377

69,506

Earnings per share

HK cents

HK cents

- Basic

10.95

3.28

- Diluted

10.95

3.28

Interim dividend per share

1.50

1.00

Special Interim dividend per share

10.00

2.00

  • Playmates' property investments and associated businesses reported a slight growth in revenue.

  • Playmates continues to adjust the balance of our property portfolio to achieve our strategic objective of seeking investment returns through capital appreciation and growth in recurring income.

  • Playmates Toys' decrease in turnover was a result of the planned limiting supply of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ("TMNT") products.

- Cont'd -

(August 10, 2018 - Hong Kong) - Playmates Holdings Limited ("Playmates" or "the Group", HKEx Stock Code: 635) announced today its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Group worldwide revenue during the first half of 2018 was HK$264 million (same period in 2017: HK$448 million). The Group reported an operating profit of HK$217 million (same period in 2017: HK$112 million) and net profit attributable to shareholders during the first half of 2018 was HK$219 million (same period in 2017: HK$70 million). Basic earnings per share was HK cents 10.95 (same period in 2017: HK cents 3.28).

The Company declared an interim dividend payout of HK cents 1.5 per share (2017:

HK cents 1) and a special interim dividend payout of HK cents 10 per share (2017: HK cents 2). Special interim dividend will be payable in cash with a scrip dividend alternative.

During the first half of 2018, revenue from the property investments and associated businesses increased to about HK$123.3 million (same period in 2017: HK$122.8 million). The Group's investment properties were revalued at the fair value of about HK$5.7 billion. Segment operating profit was HK$255.1 million (including revaluation surplus), compared to segment operating profit of HK$65.8 million (including revaluation deficit) for same period last year.

Group chairman Mr. Sidney To said, "While we maintain a favorable long term view of our property investments and associated businesses, we will continue to adjust the balance of our property portfolio to achieve our strategic objective of seeking investment returns through capital appreciation and growth in recurring income."

Playmates Toys worldwide turnover during the first half of 2018 was HK$137 million (same period in 2017: HK$322 million).

Mr. To commented: "Playmates Toys' decrease in turnover was a result of the planned limiting of the supply of TMNT products in order to prepare for a fresh beginning of the next iteration starting in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mr. To continued, "We expect a stronger second half of 2018, driven by the launch of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the fourth quarter, and the continuation of Ben 10 toy shipments throughout the year. We will launch two internally-developed product lines, Kuroba and Tiny Toes, in Fall 2018."

- End -

For enquiries, please contact: iPR Ogilvy Ltd.

Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Julia Chan / Christy Ho

Tel:

(852) 2136 6952 / 2136 6953 / 3920 7654 / 3920 7647

Fax:

(852) 3170 6606

Email:

callis.lau@iprogilvy.com/ molisa.lau@iprogilvy.com /

julia.chan@iprogilvy.com/ christy.ho@iprogilvy.com

3

Disclaimer

Playmates Holdings Limited published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 12:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLAYMATES HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:25pPLAYMATES : Announced 2018 Interim Results
PU
07/30PLAYMATES : Date of Board Meeting
PU
07/30PLAYMATES : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued share ..
PU
07/13PLAYMATES : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity Issuer - Changes in Issued Share ..
PU
07/09PLAYMATES : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued share ..
PU
07/05PLAYMATES : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued share ..
PU
06/29PLAYMATES : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued share ..
PU
06/27PLAYMATES : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued share ..
PU
06/13PLAYMATES : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued share ..
PU
06/11PLAYMATES : Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued share ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016PLAYMATES TOYS : Unknown, Undervalued, Misunderstood 
2015Seeking Hong Kong Listed Magic Formula Stocks 
Chart PLAYMATES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Playmates Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Shu Sing To Chairman
Peng Fei Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Yiu Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Tak Lung Tsim Deputy Chairman
Shu Wing Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAYMATES HOLDINGS LIMITED1.98%0
NINTENDO CO., LTD-11.21%47 371
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%10 774
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO LTD5.08%2 369
COM2US CORP--.--%1 652
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 417
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.