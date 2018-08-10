[For immediate release]

PLAYMATES ANNOUNCED 2018 INTERIM RESULTS ** *

Highlights

For the six months ended 30 June 2018 HK$'000 2017 HK$'000 Group revenue 263,714 447,783 - from toy business 136,694 322,285 - from property investments and associated businesses 123,324 122,759 - from investment business 3,696 2,739 Gross profit 181,780 296,945 Revaluation surplus/(deficit) on investment properties 160,465 (27,162) Operating profit 216,896 112,224 Profit before income tax 214,584 111,012 Profit attributable to owners of the Company 219,377 69,506 Earnings per share HK cents HK cents - Basic 10.95 3.28 - Diluted 10.95 3.28 Interim dividend per share 1.50 1.00 Special Interim dividend per share 10.00 2.00

 Playmates' property investments and associated businesses reported a slight growth in revenue.

 Playmates continues to adjust the balance of our property portfolio to achieve our strategic objective of seeking investment returns through capital appreciation and growth in recurring income.

 Playmates Toys' decrease in turnover was a result of the planned limiting supply of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ("TMNT") products.

- Cont'd -

(August 10, 2018 - Hong Kong) - Playmates Holdings Limited ("Playmates" or "the Group", HKEx Stock Code: 635) announced today its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Group worldwide revenue during the first half of 2018 was HK$264 million (same period in 2017: HK$448 million). The Group reported an operating profit of HK$217 million (same period in 2017: HK$112 million) and net profit attributable to shareholders during the first half of 2018 was HK$219 million (same period in 2017: HK$70 million). Basic earnings per share was HK cents 10.95 (same period in 2017: HK cents 3.28).

The Company declared an interim dividend payout of HK cents 1.5 per share (2017:

HK cents 1) and a special interim dividend payout of HK cents 10 per share (2017: HK cents 2). Special interim dividend will be payable in cash with a scrip dividend alternative.

During the first half of 2018, revenue from the property investments and associated businesses increased to about HK$123.3 million (same period in 2017: HK$122.8 million). The Group's investment properties were revalued at the fair value of about HK$5.7 billion. Segment operating profit was HK$255.1 million (including revaluation surplus), compared to segment operating profit of HK$65.8 million (including revaluation deficit) for same period last year.

Group chairman Mr. Sidney To said, "While we maintain a favorable long term view of our property investments and associated businesses, we will continue to adjust the balance of our property portfolio to achieve our strategic objective of seeking investment returns through capital appreciation and growth in recurring income."

Playmates Toys worldwide turnover during the first half of 2018 was HK$137 million (same period in 2017: HK$322 million).

Mr. To commented: "Playmates Toys' decrease in turnover was a result of the planned limiting of the supply of TMNT products in order to prepare for a fresh beginning of the next iteration starting in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mr. To continued, "We expect a stronger second half of 2018, driven by the launch of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the fourth quarter, and the continuation of Ben 10 toy shipments throughout the year. We will launch two internally-developed product lines, Kuroba and Tiny Toes, in Fall 2018."

- End -

For enquiries, please contact: iPR Ogilvy Ltd.

Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Julia Chan / Christy Ho