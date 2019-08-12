PLAYMATES ANNOUNCED 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

August 12, 2019, page 2

(August 12, 2019 - Hong Kong) - Playmates Holdings Limited ("Playmates" or "the Group", HKEx Stock Code: 635) announced today its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Group worldwide revenue during the first half of 2019 was HK$292 million (same period in 2018: HK$264 million). The Group reported an operating profit of HK$182 million (same period in 2018: HK$217 million) and net profit attributable to shareholders during the first half of 2019 was HK$176 million (same period in 2018: HK$219 million). Basic earnings per share was HK cents 8.53 (same period in 2018: HK cents 10.95).

The Company declared an interim dividend payout of HK cents 1.5 per share (2018: HK cents

1.5) and a special interim dividend payout of HK cents 10 per share (2018: HK cents 10). Special interim dividend will be payable in cash with a scrip dividend alternative.

During the first half of 2019, revenue from the property investments and associated businesses increased to about HK$128.8 million (same period in 2018: HK$123.3 million). The Group's investment properties were revalued at the fair value of about HK$5.9 billion with a revaluation surplus of HK$90.7 million. Segment operating profit was HK$190.2 million (including revaluation surplus), compared to HK$255.1 million (including revaluation surplus of HK$160.5 million) for same period last year.

Group chairman Mr. Sidney To said, "A major renovation of the exterior and common facilities of the Hillview residential property will begin in 2019 which is expected to enhance the value of our investment over the longer term. We have submitted a planning application in June 2019 to the Town Planning Board of Hong Kong to seek permission for the wholesale conversion of Playmates Factory Building for commercial uses."

Playmates Toys worldwide turnover during the first half of 2019 was HK$157 million (same period in 2018: HK$137 million).

Mr. To commented: "Playmates Toys' increase in turnover was driven by the rollout of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles products across many markets around the world starting in Fall 2018 and continuing throughout the first half of 2019."

Mr. To continued, "Despite the continuation of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Ben 10 toy shipments throughout the year, we expect macroeconomic uncertainties and competitive pressure to persist and intensify in the second half of 2019."

‐ End ‐

