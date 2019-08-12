Log in
PLAYMATES TOYS LIMITED

(0869)
Playmates Toys : Announced 2019 Interim Results

08/12/2019 | 08:41am EDT

[For immediate release]

PLAYMATES TOYS ANNOUNCED 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

* * *

Highlights

2019

2018

For the six months ended 30 June

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

157,156

136,694

Gross profit

80,014

64,490

Operating loss

(31,071)

(41,536)

Loss before income tax

(21,282)

(33,767)

Income tax credit

1,381

3,224

Loss attributable to owners of the Company

(19,901)

(30,543)

Loss per share

HK cents

HK cents

‐ Basic

(1.69)

(2.58)

‐ Diluted

(1.69)

(2.58)

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ("TMNT") celebrating 35th anniversary
  • Playmates Toys' increase in turnover driven by rollout of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles around the world
  • Ben 10 continues to be popular in many markets; actively developing product line extensions
  • Playmates Toys secured master toy rights for ZAG HEROEZ: Power Players. All new animated series to debut in Fall 2019. Initial shipments may occur in late 2019.
  • Godzilla vs. Kong full toy line in development for the blockbuster movie in 2020
  • Expect macroeconomic uncertainties and competitive pressure to persist and intensify in second half 2019
PLAYMATES TOYS ANNOUNCED 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

August 12, 2019

(August 12, 2019 - Hong Kong) - Playmates Toys Limited ("Playmates Toys" or "the Company", HKEx Stock Code: 869) announced today its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Group worldwide turnover during the first half of 2019 was HK$157 million (same period in 2018: HK$137 million). The company did not declare an interim dividend (2018 interim dividend: Nil).

Group Chairman Mr. Sidney To commented: "The increase in turnover was driven by the rollout of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles products across many markets around the world starting in Fall 2018 and continuing throughout the first half of 2019.

"Season 2 of Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV show is scheduled to premiere in Fall 2019, supported by the continued flow of digital content. We remain confident in Nickelodeon's long‐term TMNT plans to maintain the brand as an evergreen entertainment franchise."

Mr. To continued: "Cartoon Network's Ben 10 animated TV series continues to be popular in the US and in many international markets. We are actively developing product line extensions for 2019 and 2020.

"We have partnered with ZAG on the upcoming animated series, ZAG HEROEZ: Power Players, which is scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network in Fall 2019. Playmates Toys' multi‐segment toy line will launch in early 2020. Initial shipments may occur in late 2019.

"In 2020, Legendary, Toho and Warner Bros. will bring together Godzilla and King Kong in an on‐screen battle that has been anticipated by fans around the world. We are developing a full toy line for the Godzilla vs. Kong blockbuster movie that will give kids worldwide the chance to immerse themselves in the play of epic monster battles."

Mr. To concluded, "Despite the continuation of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Ben 10 toy shipments throughout the year, we expect macroeconomic uncertainties and competitive pressure to persist and intensify in the second half of 2019. While the operating environment remains challenging, we will adhere to the proven strategy of focusing our resources and efforts to manage our established brands for long term profitability, while actively pursuing selective new opportunities that are good fits for our core competence."

PLAYMATES TOYS ANNOUNCED 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

August 12, 2019

August 12, 2019, page 3

For enquiries, please contact: iPR Ogilvy Ltd.

Callis Lau / Molisa Lau / Tim Man

Tel:

(852) 2136 6952 / 2136 6953 / 3920 7676

Fax:

(852) 3170 6606

Email:

callis.lau@iprogilvy.com / molisa.lau@iprogilvy.com / tim.man@iprogilvy.com

Disclaimer

Playmates Toys Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 12:40:06 UTC
