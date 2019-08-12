PLAYMATES TOYS ANNOUNCED 2019 INTERIM RESULTS

August 12, 2019

(August 12, 2019 - Hong Kong) - Playmates Toys Limited ("Playmates Toys" or "the Company", HKEx Stock Code: 869) announced today its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Group worldwide turnover during the first half of 2019 was HK$157 million (same period in 2018: HK$137 million). The company did not declare an interim dividend (2018 interim dividend: Nil).

Group Chairman Mr. Sidney To commented: "The increase in turnover was driven by the rollout of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles products across many markets around the world starting in Fall 2018 and continuing throughout the first half of 2019.

"Season 2 of Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV show is scheduled to premiere in Fall 2019, supported by the continued flow of digital content. We remain confident in Nickelodeon's long‐term TMNT plans to maintain the brand as an evergreen entertainment franchise."

Mr. To continued: "Cartoon Network's Ben 10 animated TV series continues to be popular in the US and in many international markets. We are actively developing product line extensions for 2019 and 2020.

"We have partnered with ZAG on the upcoming animated series, ZAG HEROEZ: Power Players, which is scheduled to debut on Cartoon Network in Fall 2019. Playmates Toys' multi‐segment toy line will launch in early 2020. Initial shipments may occur in late 2019.

"In 2020, Legendary, Toho and Warner Bros. will bring together Godzilla and King Kong in an on‐screen battle that has been anticipated by fans around the world. We are developing a full toy line for the Godzilla vs. Kong blockbuster movie that will give kids worldwide the chance to immerse themselves in the play of epic monster battles."

Mr. To concluded, "Despite the continuation of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Ben 10 toy shipments throughout the year, we expect macroeconomic uncertainties and competitive pressure to persist and intensify in the second half of 2019. While the operating environment remains challenging, we will adhere to the proven strategy of focusing our resources and efforts to manage our established brands for long term profitability, while actively pursuing selective new opportunities that are good fits for our core competence."

‐ End ‐

