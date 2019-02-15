Log in
PLAYMATES TOYS LIMITED

Playmates Toys : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

02/15/2019 | 03:47am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PLAYMATES TOYS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code869)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Playmates Toys Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 11/F., The Toy House, 100 Canton Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 28 February 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and its publication and considering the payment of dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Ng Ka Yan Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 15 February 2019

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises the following directors:

Mr. To Shu Sing, Sidney (Chairman) , Mr. Chan Kong Keung, Stephen (Executive Director), Mr. Cheng Bing Kin Alain (Executive Director), Mr. Chow Yu Chun, Alexander (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Lee Ching Kwok, Rin (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Yang, Victor (Independent Non-executive Director)

Disclaimer

Playmates Toys Limited published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 08:46:02 UTC
