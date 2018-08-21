Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Playtech    PTEC   IM00B7S9G985

PLAYTECH (PTEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/20 05:35:14 pm
519.2 GBp   +0.93%
08:07aPLAYTECH : Board Appointment
PU
07/31PLAYTECH : Directorate Change
PU
07/26PLAYTECH : Further re Acquisition of Snaitech S.p.A.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Playtech : Board Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 08:07am CEST

Playtech PLC

21 August 2018

Board Appointment

Ian Penrose appointed as Non-Executive Director of Playtech PLC

Playtech PLC is pleased to announce that Ian Penrose will join the Company's Board as a Non-Executive Director, from 1 September 2018.

Ian brings over 20 years of global gaming, technology and leisure sector experience to the Board. He was CEO of Sportech PLC from 2005 to 2017 where he led the strategic repositioning and business turnaround of a declining UK focused business into a global gaming and technology business, primarily based in North America. His strategic and operational knowledge of international regulated gaming markets, particularly in the US, will bring valuable experience to the Board.

Prior to Sportech PLC, Ian was CEO of Arena Leisure PLC from 2001 to 2005, where he led the development of the business into the UK's largest racecourse and media group. Ian was previously the finance and corporate development director of the company from 1998 to 2000.

In addition, Ian is currently the Non-Executive Chairman of the National Football Museum and a strategic and operational adviser to Alizeti Capital on the acquisition of the UK Tote.

Following his appointment to the Board on 1 September 2018, Ian will be a member of the Audit, Risk & Compliance, Remuneration and Nominations committees.

Alan Jackson, Chairman of Playtech plc, said:

'It is with great pleasure that we welcome Ian Penrose to the Playtech Board. Ian led the business turnaround and international repositioning at Sportech PLC and will bring knowledge of the US gambling market in particular, having led strategic initiatives in the region over the last 8 years, and has been personally licensed in several states. His deep sector experience makes him a valuable addition and we look forward to working with Ian, who will bring a fresh and insightful perspective to Board discussions.'

This notification is given in accordance with LR 9.6.11. There are no further details to be disclosed in respect of Mr Ian Penrose's appointment under LR 9.6.13.

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

Playtech plc

James Newman, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 16 2464 5954

Headland (PR adviser to Playtech)

Lucy Legh, Stephen Malthouse

+44 (0) 20 3805 4822

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading software and services supplier to many of the world's leading regulated online, retail and mobile operators, land-based casino groups, government sponsored entities such as lotteries and new entrants opening operations in newly-regulated markets. Its business intelligence-driven gambling software offering includes casino, live casino, bingo, poker and sports betting.

It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling which, through Playtech ONE, offers operators and their customers a seamless, anytime, anywhere experience across any product, any channel (online, mobile, retail) and any device using a single account and single wallet. It provides marketing expertise, sophisticated CRM solutions and other services for operators seeking a full turnkey solution. Playtech's Financials Division, named TradeTech Group, operates both on a B2C and B2B basis.

Playtech has in total c.5,000 employees across 17 countries.

Disclaimer

Playtech plc published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 06:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLAYTECH
08:07aPLAYTECH : Board Appointment
PU
07/31PLAYTECH : Directorate Change
PU
07/26PLAYTECH : Further re Acquisition of Snaitech S.p.A.
PU
07/24PLAYTECH : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
07/19PLAYTECH : King of the Underworld brings Age of the Gods™ to Bingo
PU
07/16PLAYTECH : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/06PLAYTECH : Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification
PU
07/03PLAYTECH : in line
AQ
06/27PLAYTECH : partners with customer engagement specialists Thunderbite
PU
06/25PLAYTECH : cleared
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/08Why Contrarian Value Investing Is Both Agony And Ecstasy 
06/06Playtech to sell ~20M shares of GVC Holdings 
05/23Playtech (PYTCY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
04/24Playtech (PYTCY) Presents At Berenberg UK Corporate Conference 2018 - Slidesh.. 
04/23William Hill sized up after sector consolidation 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 264 M
EBIT 2018 239 M
Net income 2018 205 M
Debt 2018 64,0 M
Yield 2018 6,46%
P/E ratio 2018 10,65
P/E ratio 2019 9,55
EV / Sales 2018 1,49x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 1 820 M
Chart PLAYTECH
Duration : Period :
Playtech Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYTECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,64 €
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moran Weizer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Marchant Jackson Non-Executive Chairman
Shimon Akad Chief Operating Officer
Andrew James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Gerald Thomas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAYTECH-39.66%2 099
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.94%824 947
RED HAT16.69%24 859
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC71.90%18 258
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.38%15 039
SPLUNK INC24.83%14 995
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.