Playtech : Board Appointment

Playtech PLC

21 August 2018

Board Appointment

Ian Penrose appointed as Non-Executive Director of Playtech PLC

Playtech PLC is pleased to announce that Ian Penrose will join the Company's Board as a Non-Executive Director, from 1 September 2018.

Ian brings over 20 years of global gaming, technology and leisure sector experience to the Board. He was CEO of Sportech PLC from 2005 to 2017 where he led the strategic repositioning and business turnaround of a declining UK focused business into a global gaming and technology business, primarily based in North America. His strategic and operational knowledge of international regulated gaming markets, particularly in the US, will bring valuable experience to the Board.

Prior to Sportech PLC, Ian was CEO of Arena Leisure PLC from 2001 to 2005, where he led the development of the business into the UK's largest racecourse and media group. Ian was previously the finance and corporate development director of the company from 1998 to 2000.

In addition, Ian is currently the Non-Executive Chairman of the National Football Museum and a strategic and operational adviser to Alizeti Capital on the acquisition of the UK Tote.

Following his appointment to the Board on 1 September 2018, Ian will be a member of the Audit, Risk & Compliance, Remuneration and Nominations committees.

Alan Jackson, Chairman of Playtech plc, said:

'It is with great pleasure that we welcome Ian Penrose to the Playtech Board. Ian led the business turnaround and international repositioning at Sportech PLC and will bring knowledge of the US gambling market in particular, having led strategic initiatives in the region over the last 8 years, and has been personally licensed in several states. His deep sector experience makes him a valuable addition and we look forward to working with Ian, who will bring a fresh and insightful perspective to Board discussions.'

This notification is given in accordance with LR 9.6.11. There are no further details to be disclosed in respect of Mr Ian Penrose's appointment under LR 9.6.13.

