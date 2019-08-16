Playtech : Buzz Bingo scoops Seasonal Playtech Award

London, August 16 2019 - Leading gambling technology specialist Playtech has announced Buzz Bingo as the winner of the latest Playtech Award.

Launched in 2016, the Playtech Award Scheme celebrates the achievements, innovation and hard work of Playtech's valued operators. Judged by a panel of specialists across Playtech's business, the award recognises success and innovation around game launches and promotions, acquisition and new product and feature adoption.

Having won a Highly Commended runner-up prize in the 2018 Annual Awards, Buzz Bingo's success in the Seasonal Awards recognises the company's outstanding collaboration with Playtech; notably as an early adopter of many innovative features, including:

· In-Game Messaging - Real-time, relevant and tailored communication with players at their most engaged - as they play.

· Game Modifiers - Unlockable extra features in selected games, designed as a unique reward or promotional tool.

· Thunderbite mini-games - A 'game within the game' bonus delivery method, devised by third-party engagement specialists Thunderbite and integrated with Playtech's award-winning IMS.

Since launching the brand in 2018, the Buzz Bingo team has worked side by side with Playtech to create a comprehensive omni-channel offering, seamlessly synchronising the player experience across retail and online.

Lucy Owen, Commercial Director and Head of Account Management at Playtech, comments: 'We have been delighted by the response to the Playtech Award and choosing a winner from a long list of worthy contenders was no easy task. However, the entire panel felt that Buzz Bingo's approach to embracing innovation and their achievements in such a short timescale deserved special recognition.

'Just a year on from launching the brand, Buzz Bingo is one of the fastest-growing omni-channel operators in the industry, and their investment in cross-channel player engagement can be key to this. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Buzz Bingo long-term to deliver a fantastic experience for their players through their clubs and online'.

Chris Matthews, CEO at Buzz Bingo, adds: 'Everyone at Buzz Bingo is delighted to have won the Seasonal Playtech Award. Our mission is to deliver the best player experience in the industry, in club and online, and our collaboration with Playtech has been an important part of realising that. We're looking forward to working together in the future so we can continue to deliver the best omni-channel offering to our players'.

Elsewhere, Finnish state operator Veikkaus was awarded a Highly Commended runner-up prize, in recognition of its leverage of the brand power of the Age of the Gods suite, effectively using CRM and engagement tools across multiple points of contact with the player.

