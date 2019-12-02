Playtech : Casino now live with Jackpot.com

London, 2 December 2019 - Playtech, the world's leading gambling technology company, today announces a new partnership with Jackpot.com to launch Playtech's Casino and Live Casino offering in the UK and Sweden.

The new partnership will see Playtech become the provider of Casino and Live Casino to Jackpot.com. Jackpot.com's customers will now be able to enjoy Playtech's industry leading Casino suite including access to Playtech's full line up of branded content including titles such as Justice League and the Sporting Legends Suite all powered by the industry's most popular progressive jackpots.

The deal builds on the strong presence that Jackpot.com has across the UK and Sweden. Jackpot.com launched three years ago and has grown rapidly to become a leading operator in the lottery space. Expanding its games portfolio with Playtech Casino and Live Casino signals strong growth and diversification in its product offering.

Angel Jane Agius, Head of CRM Jackpot.com said: 'We're delighted to partner with Playtech to bring its industry leading content to our audiences in the UK and Sweden. We look forward to developing this partnership further as we continue to grow our content offering.'

James Frendo, Casino Director at Playtech said: 'We are pleased that Jackpot.com has chosen Playtech as its Casino software partner, highlighting the continued strength of our Casino and Live Casino offering. Playtech's scale and distribution is a powerful offering for potential partners, and this is a great example of our commitment to partnering with the right companies to bring great content to new and growing markets.'

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling and financial trading industries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company, delivering business intelligence-driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data-driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and safer gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data-driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. As of June 2018, through the acquisition of Snaitech, Playtech directly owns and operates the leading sports betting and gaming brand in online and retail in Italy, Snai. Snaitech operates a B2B2C model as a service provider, allowing franchisees to utilise the Playtech technology stack in the retail environment while operating the leading brand, Snai, directly online as a B2C business.

Playtech's Financials Division, named TradeTech Group, is a technology leader in the CFD and financial trading industry and operates both on a B2B and B2C basis.

Playtech has in total c.5,900 employees across 18 countries and is headquartered in the Isle of Man.

www.playtech.com

About Jackpot.com

Since its launch in 2016, Jackpot.com has become a world leader in the online lottery sector, with the goal of fundamentally changing the lottery experience through innovation and variety. Jackpot.com offers players an opportunity to bet on the outcomes of the biggest lotteries from around the world, including US Powerball, US MegaMillions, EuroJackpot, German Lotto, and more. In addition, Jackpot.com offers an enriched gaming experience through casino games, scratchcards, and instant win games.

In 2018, Jackpot.com enhanced its offering to include customer lotteries and new games based on its proprietary insured Random Number Generator (iRNG). The new technology enables customers to win huge jackpots, with the prizes backed by Jackpot.com's trusted insurance infrastructure, led by the top London Market (Lloyds) underwriters.

For further information please contact:

Playtech plc

James Newman, Director of Corporate Affairs

Headland Consultancy

Tom James c/o Headland Consultancy

+44 (0)20 3805 4822