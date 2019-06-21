Playtech : Director Declaration

Playtech plc

('Playtech' or 'the Company')

Director Declaration

Playtech plc announces that Anna Massion, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of AGS, LLC with effect from 20 June 2019.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R.

About Playtech

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a market leader in the gambling and financial trading industries.

Playtech is the gambling industry's leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry's most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry's leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. As of June 2018, through the acquisition of Snaitech, Playtech directly owns and operates the leading sports betting and gaming brand in online and retail in Italy, Snai. Snaitech operates a B2B2C model as a service provider to franchisees in the retail market while operating the leading brand, Snai directly online as a B2C business.

Playtech's Financials Division, named TradeTech Group, is a technology leader in the CFD and financial trading industry and operates both on a B2B and B2C basis.

Playtech has in total c.5,800 employees across 17 countries and is headquartered in the Isle of Man.