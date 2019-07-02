Playtech : Double win for Playtech Bingo at EGR and WhichBingo Awards

It's a double celebration for the Playtech Bingo team, with two major award wins for their Bingo platform in as many days at the2019 EGR B2B Awards and the WhichBingo Awards.

After winning the Bingo Supplier of the Year award at the EGR Awards on 25 June, the team triumphed in the Best Bingo Software category at the WhichBingo Awards the following evening. Playtech also scooped the Best New Bingo Game award, with Age of the Gods Bingo beating out tough competition in a hotly contested category. Elsewhere, Gala Bingo took the honours in the Best Playtech Bingo Site category.

Angus Nisbet, Managing Director of Digital Bingo at Playtech, comments: 'It's a real honour to win awards for our platform at not one, but two major industry award events in one week, and a testament to the Bingo team's hard work and drive to innovate over the past 12 months. Playtech is committed to long-term investment in the Bingo platform and product, from data-driven player journey management via our new Engagement Centre to market-leading new variants and exclusives. To be recognised by key figures in the industry for this innovation and development is a great result of which the whole company can be proud.

'We're also delighted by the success of Age of the Gods Bingo in one of the toughest categories at the WhichBingo Awards. The quick growth in popularity of the game demonstrates the power of Age of the Gods as a cross-vertical, omni-channel brand and its potential to continue growing in the future'.

The awards come in a year that has also seen Playtech win the Gaming Intelligence Bingo Supplier of the Year award, recognising an excellent year for the company's Bingo operations.

