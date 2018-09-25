Playtech : Paddy Power Betfair triumphs in latest Playtech Award vote

London, September 25 2018 - We're delighted to announce that, in the face of stiff competition, Paddy Power Betfair has been voted the winner of the latest Playtech Award.

Launched in 2016, the Playtech Award Scheme celebrates the achievements, innovation and hard work our valued operators and partners deliver above and beyond the everyday. Judged by a panel of key figures across various Playtech teams and product areas, the Award honours success and innovation around game launches and promotions, acquisition and new product and feature adoption.

In addition to Paddy Power Betfair's win, William Hill and Betfred were highly commended for their sterling efforts and great success in recent months.

Judging panellist Gary Keaney, Director of Bingo Products, commented: 'We have an excellent working relationship with Paddy Power Betfair, but several examples of early adoption and innovation, for multiple successful campaigns, gave them the final edge in the latest vote.

'Paddy Power Betfair consistently launches and promotes new games as early as possible, and also has a great track record in actively embracing new features. The perfect example of this is their successful early adoption of In-Game Messaging, which we're confident will lead to greater exposure and further growth for this innovative marketing channel.'

Commenting on the highly commended runners-up, the panel highlighted William Hill's 'Record-breaking month during the traditionally strong racing period, achieved by utilising SAAS-POP add-on Thunderbite to increase active player days', as well as praising the company's focus on Spain and Italy as 'excellent to see, regulated market growth being a key part of Playtech's strategy'.

Betfred, also highly commended, was praised for its strong focus on 'the ever-growing Live Casino, with a new dedicated live area launched'.

James Gilbert, Betfair Casino Manager, commented, 'We're delighted to have won the latest Playtech Award. This reflects both our continuous collaboration with the team at Playtech and

our commitment to delivering personalised player experiences at the heart of our proposition. As a brand we're always pushing the boundaries of our customer marketing, and tools like In-Game Messaging enable that innovation through contextual, real time interactions with our Casino players.'