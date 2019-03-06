Playtech : Publication of the Offering Circular

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE. PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Playtech PLC

('Playtech' or the 'Group')

Publication of the Offering Circular

6 March 2019

Further to the announcement on 1 March 2019 that Playtech successfully priced €350 million 4.25 per cent. senior secured notes due 2026 (the 'New Notes'), Playtech announces that it has published the Offering Circular in respect of the New Notes which is available for viewing online here:

https://www.ise.ie/debt_documents/9779_350000000%204250%20per%20cent%20Senior%20Secured%20Notes%20due%202026.pdf

Copies of the Offering Circular will also be available for inspection from the registered office of Playtech plc at St George's Court, Upper Church Street, Douglas, IM1 1EE, Isle of Man.

Please refer to the Offering Circular for the description of Playtech and its business.

