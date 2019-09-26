Playtech : Swiss Casino partners with Playtech to lead new online market in Switzerland

London, September 26 2019 - Playtech, the world's leading omni-channel gambling company, today announces it has launched its award winning Casino and Live Casino offering in Switzerland with the leading operator Swiss Casino Group.

The partnership sees Swiss Casino become the first operator in Switzerland to launch both a Live Casino offering and jackpot Casino games in the market.

Swiss Casinos, which operates one of Switzerland's largest casinos, Casino Zurich, has partnered with Playtech for its industry leading Casino and Live Casino technology suite. The partnership follows the introduction of new regulation which enabled the establishment of the country's regulated online market earlier this year.

Swiss Casinos is the latest major European operator to partner with Playtech in order to access Playtech's award winning casino suite and extensive selection of third-party content, highlighting Playtech's position as the infrastructure of the industry in newly regulated and regulated markets.

As part of the Playtech ONE Omni-channel offering, Playtech's Casino offering allows players to access content anywhere, at any time and on any device through a single wallet and single account. Driven by the powerful Playtech IMS player management platform and data-driven business intelligence technology, Playtech Casino games and Live Casino delivers industry-leading in-house and premium branded games.

Shimon Akad, COO, Playtech, said: 'Live casino is a hugely exciting growth area for Playtech, and we're proud to partner with Swiss Casino on Switzerland's first venture into this space. They are the ideal company to introduce Live to the country given their leading market position in Switzerland. Playtech has always maintained a focus on being the partner of choice across regulated and newly regulated markets. This kind of partnership, opening up a new sector in a newly regulated market, is a perfect example of our strategy in action. We look forward to a long, successful partnership with Swiss Casino.'

Marc Baumann, CEO Swiss Casinos Group, said: 'The new Money Gaming Act has given casinos in Switzerland the opportunity to enter the online market for the first time. Swiss Casinos has successfully established itself as the market leader for landbased casinos in Switzerland. Choosing the partner for the online platform then was our top priority and we are delighted to partner with Playtech. In our partnership with Playtech, we want to continue the success story of Swiss Casinos in the online market as well. The outstanding offer, the high competence of the team and the flexibility in adapting to the regulatory requirements have laid the foundation for a successful and long-term cooperation.'

