Playtech : Terminator Genisys joins Playtech’s A-List slot game selection

London, September 7th 2018 - Playtech's Hollywood Walk of Fame has a brand new star slot, with the release of Terminator Genisys, based on the iconic action film series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The world's leading omni-channel gaming company already has an impressive range of A-List movie titles available, with Terminator Genisys joining the likes of Justice League, The Dark Knight, Gladiator and The Matrix in its slot game portfolio. A graphically stunning game, Terminator Genisys features all the film's major characters, including Emilia Clarke as Sarah Connor, and of course, the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator himself.

Developed by Playtech's Vikings studio, Terminator Genisys is a five reel, 25-line slotpacked with exciting gameplay features, including an in-game bonus round, wilds with random multipliers and a choice of two different Free Spins games. The Terminator Wilds symbol can multiply line wins by up to five times, while the Genisys wilds are stacked on the reels for bigger win potential. In the Car Chase Bonus round, saving Sarah Connor and Kyle Reese from the T-1000 can net players a prize of up to 50 times their stake with a 5x win multiplier. Trigger the respin in the same round and players can be awarded up to another 50x bet win.

When it comes to Free Spins, players have the choice of two games - the retro-themed 1984 Free Games or the higher volatility 2017 Free Games, based around the plot of terminating Skynet. Whether your mission is to save Sarah from the Terminators or save the world from Skynet, there are plenty of chances to win big.

James Frendo, Director of Casino at Playtech, comments, 'We're exceptionally proud of the breadth and quality of our brand portfolio at Playtech - and Terminator Genisys is a fantastic addition. The Terminator series has been exciting film fans for nearly 35 years, and we're confident the new game captures the spirit of the films and will resonate strongly with a wide range of players.

'In addition to the appeal of Terminator Genisys as a brand, we're confident slots fans will love this title as a game in its own right. The Vikings team has done a superb job in creating varied, compelling gameplay, combined with a fantastic look and feel for a truly engaging player experience.'

- Ends -

