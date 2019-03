Playtech : Transaction in Own Shares

04 March 2019

Playtech plc (the 'Company')

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 01 March 2019 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of no par value each (the 'ordinary shares') on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ('Goodbody') as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £4.3740 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £4.2610 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) £4.3126

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 21 February 2019.

Following settlement of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 315,634,343ordinary shares. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 315,634,343.This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Trading venue Currency Aggregated Volume Volume Weighted Average Price XLON GBP 200,000 £4.3126

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out in the Appendix to this announcement.

Contact:

Chris McGinnis, Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis

James Newman, Director of Corporate Affairs

Tel: +44 (0) 16 2464 5954

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Playtech plc LEI 21380068TTB6Z9ZEU548 ISIN IM00B7S9G985 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency GBP

London Stock Exchange