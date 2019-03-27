Log in
Playtech : Transaction in Own Shares

03/27/2019

Following settlement of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 312,967,277 ordinary shares. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 312,967,277. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Playtech plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 07:14:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 628 M
EBIT 2019 244 M
Net income 2019 165 M
Debt 2019 480 M
Yield 2019 6,09%
P/E ratio 2019 11,15
P/E ratio 2020 9,31
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 1 519 M
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,69 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
Managers
NameTitle
Moran Weizer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Marchant Jackson Non-Executive Chairman
Shimon Akad Chief Operating Officer
Andrew James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Gerald Thomas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAYTECH7.87%1 711
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.09%902 713
RED HAT3.31%32 075
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC25.37%26 312
SPLUNK INC18.48%18 257
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.42.85%17 464
