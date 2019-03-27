Playtech : Transaction in Own Shares

Following settlement of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 312,967,277 ordinary shares. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 312,967,277. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.