Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Playtech    PTEC   IM00B7S9G985

PLAYTECH

(PTEC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/26 11:35:22 am
431.3 GBp   +0.09%
02:08aPLAYTECH : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/26PLAYTECH : Swiss Casino partners with Playtech to lead new online market in Switzerland
PU
09/19PLAYTECH : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Playtech : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 02:08am EDT

Following settlement of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 304,431,693 (excluding treasury shares), and the Company will hold a total of 4,862,550 ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 304,431,693 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Disclaimer

Playtech plc published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLAYTECH
02:08aPLAYTECH : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
09/26PLAYTECH : Swiss Casino partners with Playtech to lead new online market in Swit..
PU
09/19PLAYTECH : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/11PLAYTECH : Quantum Roulette launches for Playtech Live Casino
PU
09/02PLAYTECH : Holding(s) in Company
PU
08/16PLAYTECH : Buzz Bingo scoops Seasonal Playtech Award
PU
08/13PLAYTECH : Blue Wizard - the magical new Fire Blaze Jackpots game
PU
08/08PLAYTECH : deploys native-first product line to address iOS changes
PU
07/24PLAYTECH : to provide safer gambling data analytics technology for Ontario Lotte..
PU
07/15PLAYTECH : Triple launch for Playtech Live Casino continues games innovation
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 529 M
EBIT 2019 235 M
Net income 2019 98,3 M
Debt 2019 399 M
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 17,9x
P/E ratio 2020 9,22x
EV / Sales2019 1,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 1 473 M
Chart PLAYTECH
Duration : Period :
Playtech Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYTECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,81  €
Last Close Price 4,87  €
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moran Weizer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shimon Akad Chief Executive Officer
Alan Marchant Jackson Non-Executive Chairman
Ron Hoffman Chief Executive Officer-Financials Division
Andrew James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAYTECH12.03%1 613
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.38%1 064 071
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC44.05%31 141
SYNOPSYS67.07%20 948
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.53.13%18 527
SPLUNK INC12.10%17 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group