Playtech : Transaction in Own Shares

Following settlement of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 304,431,693 (excluding treasury shares), and the Company will hold a total of

4,862,550 ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 304,431,693 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.