Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Playtech    PTEC   IM00B7S9G985

PLAYTECH (PTEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/23 09:25:50 am
546.9 GBp   +5.74%
08:54aPLAYTECH : half-year profit falls 34 percent as Asia weighs
RE
07:21aPLAYTECH : boss awarded £66k secret pay rise
AQ
08/21PLAYTECH : Board Appointment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Playtech : half-year profit falls 34 percent as Asia weighs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 08:54am CEST

(Reuters) - Gaming and casino software maker Playtech adjusted profit fell 34 percent in the first half of 2018, weighed down by the impact of competition and tougher regulation in Asian markets.

Overall net revenue at the company, which provides online games and platforms for some of the world's biggest gambling brands, rose 4 percent to 436.5 million euros (387.68 million pounds). Excluding its Asia business, revenue jumped 35 percent.

"This progress is marked against the disappointing market conditions in Asia," Playtech Chairman Alan Jackson said.

In Malaysia, where regulators are seeking to crack down on online gambling, Playtech said that activity is significantly lower than its full year 2016 run rate.

In China, where it faces increased competition from cut-price newer entrants, the company said it was seeking to invest in its product rather than engage in what it saw as unsustainable price cuts.

Revenue at its gaming division, which operates products such as Age Of The Gods Bingo and Age Of The Gods Slots casino, grew 53 percent in regulated markets.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengalurul Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLAYTECH
08:54aPLAYTECH : half-year profit falls 34 percent as Asia weighs
RE
07:21aPLAYTECH : boss awarded £66k secret pay rise
AQ
08/21PLAYTECH : Board Appointment
PU
07/31PLAYTECH : Directorate Change
PU
07/26PLAYTECH : Further re Acquisition of Snaitech S.p.A.
PU
07/24PLAYTECH : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
07/19PLAYTECH : King of the Underworld brings Age of the Gods™ to Bingo
PU
07/16PLAYTECH : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/06PLAYTECH : Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification
PU
07/03PLAYTECH : in line
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/08Why Contrarian Value Investing Is Both Agony And Ecstasy 
06/06Playtech to sell ~20M shares of GVC Holdings 
05/23Playtech (PYTCY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
04/24Playtech (PYTCY) Presents At Berenberg UK Corporate Conference 2018 - Slidesh.. 
04/23William Hill sized up after sector consolidation 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 264 M
EBIT 2018 239 M
Net income 2018 205 M
Debt 2018 152 M
Yield 2018 6,50%
P/E ratio 2018 10,60
P/E ratio 2019 9,50
EV / Sales 2018 1,58x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 1 842 M
Chart PLAYTECH
Duration : Period :
Playtech Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYTECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,64 €
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moran Weizer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Marchant Jackson Non-Executive Chairman
Shimon Akad Chief Operating Officer
Andrew James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Gerald Thomas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAYTECH-39.90%2 150
MICROSOFT CORPORATION23.90%812 678
RED HAT16.72%24 864
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC75.88%18 548
SPLUNK INC26.83%15 235
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.52%15 104
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.