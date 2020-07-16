Playtech launches Age of the Gods: God of Storms Community Live Slots

London, 16 July 2020 - Playtech, the world's leading gambling technology company, exclusively launched the second game in its Community Live Slots series - Age of the Gods™: God of Storms™ - across certain Flutter Entertainment brands at the start of this month.

Launching late last year with the highly popular Buffalo Blitz™, Community Live Slots is a cross-vertical concept that turns slot play into a collective experience - the first live game to feature 'community spins', with all participating players playing a single game together. Based in a live studio, with a host leading the game and providing commentary, Community Live Slots is designed to create a game show feel, bringing slot play to life in a totally new way. With Live streamers as hosts, God of Storms recreates the streamer environment with sound and wind effects, plus industry-first integrated players chat functionality.

Players begin by choosing their overall limit, number of spins and bet per spin, with the game continuing automatically with spins every few seconds. Community Live Slots also supports Free Spins bonusing - the first game in the live arena to do so.

Launched in 2016, Age of the Gods™ has become one of the major success stories of the gaming industry, with the popularity of the slots series soon expanding across verticals, with Live Casino, Bingo and Poker variants. One of the earliest games in the series, God of Storms™ has proved something of an evergreen hit.

Edo Haitin, CEO at Playtech Live Casino, comments: 'We've seen a fantastic response to Community Live Slots with Buffalo Blitz™, and are delighted to be bringing the ever-popular Age of the Gods™ brand to this new audience. Live Casino is essentially an entertainment-focused experience, and, in Community Live Slots, we are delivering an engaging and a truly collaborative new style of gameplay. Playable from just 1p a spin, God of Storms™ is consistently popular with newcomers to slots and seasoned players, and as such was a clear choice for attracting a wider audience to Community Live Slots.

'The success of live play streaming services demonstrates a player demand for an interactive feel - the experience you would enjoy when playing alongside others in a land-based casino. Community Live Slots recreates that feeling for players, as well as creating an exciting cross-sell opportunity for operators - particularly with a series such as Age of the Gods™, which is already a proven cross-vertical success.'

Launched as a limited exclusive across certain Flutter Entertainment brands, Age of the Gods™: God of Storms™ Live is now available network-wide.

www.playtech.com

