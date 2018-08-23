Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Playtech    PTEC   IM00B7S9G985

PLAYTECH (PTEC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/23 10:54:02 am
572.2 GBp   +10.63%
10:34aPLAYTECH : revenue gains offset Asia pains, stock rises
RE
07:21aPLAYTECH : boss awarded £66k secret pay rise
AQ
08/21PLAYTECH : Board Appointment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Playtech : revenue gains offset Asia pains, stock rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 10:34am CEST

(Reuters) - Shares in gambling software maker Playtech gained 8 percent on Thursday after first-half results that showed double-digit growth in many of its developed markets, offsetting a blow to profit from change in Asia.

Adjusted profit at the company, which provides online games and platforms for some of the world's biggest gambling brands, fell 34 percent in the first half of 2018, weighed down by the impact of competition in China and tougher regulation in Malaysia.

But excluding its Asia business, revenue jumped 35 percent and the company said it had made substantial progress on shifting into more stable regulated markets, where it now expects to source 80 percent of 2018 revenue.

"The headwinds in the Asian market are not reflective of the core strength of the Playtech model as the regulated segment continues to report organic growth and encouraging momentum," Playtech Chairman Alan Jackson said.

In Malaysia, where regulators are seeking to crack down on online gambling, Playtech said activity is significantly lower than its full-year 2016 run rate.

However, 69 percent of its revenue came from regulated markets and the company said it expected this to be 80 percent by the end of 2018.

Regulated revenue growth is largely due to Snaitech, Chief Executive Mor Weizer told Reuters.

Playtech in April agreed to buy a majority stake in Italy's Snaitech for 291 million euros ($359 million) in a move to generate more revenue from regulated markets. Snaitech now operates as a wholly-owned unit of Playtech.

In China, where it faces increased competition from cut-price newer entrants, the company said it was seeking to invest in its product rather than engage in what it saw as unsustainable price cuts.

Some 53 percent of revenue at its gaming division, which operates products such as Age Of The Gods Bingo and Age Of The Gods Slots casino, came from regulated markets.

Investec analysts said Playtech's results were in line, but significant risks remained including a ban on gaming machines in Italy where Snaitech generates about 50 percent of its overall revenue.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengalurul Editing by Patrick Graham/David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLAYTECH
10:34aPLAYTECH : revenue gains offset Asia pains, stock rises
RE
07:21aPLAYTECH : boss awarded £66k secret pay rise
AQ
08/21PLAYTECH : Board Appointment
PU
07/31PLAYTECH : Directorate Change
PU
07/26PLAYTECH : Further re Acquisition of Snaitech S.p.A.
PU
07/24PLAYTECH : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
07/19PLAYTECH : King of the Underworld brings Age of the Gods™ to Bingo
PU
07/16PLAYTECH : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/06PLAYTECH : Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification
PU
07/03PLAYTECH : in line
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/08Why Contrarian Value Investing Is Both Agony And Ecstasy 
06/06Playtech to sell ~20M shares of GVC Holdings 
05/23Playtech (PYTCY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
04/24Playtech (PYTCY) Presents At Berenberg UK Corporate Conference 2018 - Slidesh.. 
04/23William Hill sized up after sector consolidation 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 264 M
EBIT 2018 239 M
Net income 2018 205 M
Debt 2018 152 M
Yield 2018 6,50%
P/E ratio 2018 10,60
P/E ratio 2019 9,50
EV / Sales 2018 1,58x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Capitalization 1 842 M
Chart PLAYTECH
Duration : Period :
Playtech Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAYTECH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,64 €
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Moran Weizer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Marchant Jackson Non-Executive Chairman
Shimon Akad Chief Operating Officer
Andrew James Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Gerald Thomas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAYTECH-39.90%2 150
MICROSOFT CORPORATION23.90%812 678
RED HAT16.72%24 864
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC75.88%18 548
SPLUNK INC26.83%15 235
CITRIX SYSTEMS26.52%15 104
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.