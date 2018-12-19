Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Plaza Centers N.V.    PLAZ   NL0011882741

PLAZA CENTERS N.V. (PLAZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/19 05:35:03 pm
35 GBp   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Plaza Centers N : Elbit Imaging announces it is no longer the controlling shareholder of Plaza Centers (19.12.2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 07:30pm CET

19 December 2018

PLAZA CENTERS N.V.

ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES IT IS NO LONGER THE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

OF PLAZA CENTERS N.V.

Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza" or the "Company") announces that today Elbit Imaging Ltd. (TASE, NASDAQ: EMITF) ("Elbit") informed that it has signed a trust agreement according to which Elbit will deposit its shares of Plaza Centers N.V (the "Shares" and "Plaza", respectively) with a trustee.

In accordance with the trust agreement, Elbit retains the right to receive any and all rights in connection with the Shares, other than the voting rights which are vested with the trustee for all matters and purposes effective from December 18, 2018.

In addition, Elbit may instruct the trustee, from time to time, to sell all or any portion of the Shares.

The trust agreement shall terminate upon the earlier of: (i) a sale of all of the Shares to a third party; and (ii) the date on which actions have been taken for realization of any of the liens Elbit granted in favor of the holders of the Series I Notes issued by Elbit.

The outcome of the above mentioned is that Elbit no longer considers itself to be the controlling shareholder of Plaza and accordingly will not consolidate Plaza's financial reports in its own financial reports.

Ends

For further details, please contact:

Plaza

Avi Hakhamov, Acting CEO +36 1 6104523

Notes to Editors

Plaza Centers N.V. (www.plazacenters.com) is listed on the Main Board of the London Stock Exchange, as of 19 October 2007, on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (LSE: "PLAZ", WSE: "PLZ/PLAZACNTR") and, on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Plaza Centers has been active in real estate development in emerging markets for over 22 years.

Disclaimer

Plaza Centers NV published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 18:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLAZA CENTERS N.V.
07:30pPLAZA CENTERS N : Elbit Imaging announces it is no longer the controlling shareh..
PU
12/13PLAZA CENTERS N : Compnay Update (13.12.2018)
PU
12/04PLAZA CENTERS N : Update regarding the Term Sheet to sell the Plot in Chennai, I..
PU
12/03PLAZA CENTERS N : Sale of a land plot in Krusevac, Serbia (03.12.2018)
PU
11/22PLAZA CENTERS N : Next payment to the Holders of Series A nad Series B Bonds (22..
PU
11/07PLAZA CENTERS N : Update regarding the Term Sheet to sell the Plot in Chennai, I..
PU
10/18PLAZA CENTERS N : Update regarding the Term Sheet to sell the Plot in Chennai, I..
PU
10/17PLAZA CENTERS N : Sale of Land Plot in Miercurea Ciuc, Romania (17.10.2018)
PU
07/26PLAZA CENTERS N : Company conference Call (26.07.2018)
PU
06/14PLAZA CENTERS N : Results of Annual General Meeting (14.06.2018)
PU
More news
Chart PLAZA CENTERS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Plaza Centers N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Avi Hakhamov Chief Executive Officer
Ron Hadassi Chairman
Yitshak Elias Chief Financial Officer
David Dekel Independent Non-Executive Director
Shlomi Kelsi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAZA CENTERS N.V.-60.00%0
EMAAR MALLS PJSC-19.72%6 059
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-18.40%3 708
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS-2.38%3 331
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%3 164
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB19.88%2 232
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.