Plaza Centers N : Update Company Presentation (01.01.2019)

01 January 2019

PLAZA CENTERS N.V.

UPDATED COMPANY PRESENTATION

Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza" or the "Company") has made available on its website an updated Presentation prior to the bondholders meeting on 2nd January, 2019.

A copy of the presentation can be downloaded from the Company's website, www.plazacenters.com, in the Investor Relations section under "Company Presentation".

Ends

For further details, please contact:

Plaza

Avi Hakhamov, Acting CEO +361 6104523

Notes to Editors

Plaza Centers N.V. (www.plazacenters.com) is listed on the Main Board of the London Stock Exchange, as of 19 October 2007, on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (LSE: "PLAZ", WSE: "PLZ/PLAZACNTR") and, on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Plaza Centers has been active in real estate development in emerging markets for over 23 years.