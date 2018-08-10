Log in
Plaza Retail REIT    PLZ.UN   CA72820F1036

PLAZA RETAIL REIT (PLZ.UN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/09 11:39:59 pm
4.22 CAD   +0.24%
08/09PLAZA RETAIL RE : Announces its Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
07/30PLAZA RETAIL RE : No data in subsection
FA
07/23PLAZA RETAIL RE : announces July 2018 distribution
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Plaza Retail REIT : to Host Earnings Call

08/10/2018 | 02:18pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Plaza Retail REIT (OTC PINK: PAZRF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-58B942AE275F5.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 106 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,64%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,07x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,92x
Capitalization 432 M
Chart PLAZA RETAIL REIT
Duration : Period :
Plaza Retail REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLAZA RETAIL REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,56  CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Aaron Zakuta President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Earl A. Brewer Chairman
James Petrie Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Floriana Cipollone Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Edward Johnson Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLAZA RETAIL REIT-1.17%330
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP2.89%54 509
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%30 032
GGP INC-7.99%20 605
SCENTRE GROUP5.73%16 994
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-8.47%10 705
